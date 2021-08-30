U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.17
    +23.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,489.79
    +33.99 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,249.55
    +120.05 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.49
    -6.66 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.80
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0180 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,885.11
    -478.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.70
    -5.16 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

NBT Bancorp Inc. Appoints Ruth Mahoney President of Wealth Management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBT Bancorp Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NORWICH, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) (NASDAQ: NBTB) President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced that NBT has appointed Ruth H. Mahoney Executive Vice President and President of Wealth Management.

Mahoney will join NBT’s Executive Management Team. She has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including wealth management, private banking, retail banking and regional leadership. Mahoney comes to NBT from KeyBank where she served most recently as Capital Region Market President.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ruth Mahoney to NBT as leader of our Wealth Management business,” said Watt. “Her diverse and extensive experience in banking and her skill at building partnerships across business lines to provide clients with the most comprehensive suite of financial services position her well to lead our team of wealth management professionals.” NBT Wealth Management is a division of NBT Bank and a provider of investment services and consulting to individuals and businesses and organizations of all sizes.

A graduate of Marist College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing, Mahoney lends her leadership abilities to many organizations. She serves as Co-Chair of the Regional Economic Development Council, as Chair for the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and as a Board Member for Albany Medical Center and the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System. Mahoney has earned many recognitions and was included on the Albany Business Review’s Power 50 List published in July 2021. She also received the Women Who Mean Business Award from the Albany Business Review, the Executive of the Year Award from the Capital Region Business Review, the Women of Distinction Award from the United Way of Westchester and Putnam, and the Most Powerful Women in Banking Team Award from American Banker.

About NBT Bancorp Inc.
NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.6 billion at June 30, 2021. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a full-service retirement plan administration and recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Contact:
Florence Doller
SVP & Director of Corporate Communications
607.337.6118
fdoller@nbtbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Affirm stock explodes more than 40% after Amazon deal — here's why, financially speaking

    Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.

  • Support.com surges 50% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Meme Stock Cassava Peels Off $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. continued to slide on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The Austin,

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 10 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Home products retailer Williams Sonoma, Deere, and eight other companies announced dividend increases this past week.

  • Li Auto Stock Up As Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Sees Sales Topping Nio's

    Li Auto beat Q2 earnings estimates and gave a strong Q3 outlook that anticipates outselling EV rival Nio.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Business is already strong for these companies, and an infrastructure bill would be another tailwind.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Rally Stalls Ahead of CDC Meeting on Boosters

    (Bloomberg) -- The huge rally for Covid-19 vaccine makers has stalled as Wall Street waits for the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to weigh in on whether Americans should get a third shot. On Monday, a meeting of outside advisers to the agency could finally give investors a sense of clarity. Moderna Inc., which became the best performer in the S&P 500 Index after its stock price more than tripled this year, has slid 24% from its record high in early August. BioNTech SE, which has

  • 9 stocks hedge funds and mutual funds really love right now: Goldman

    Some of these stocks loved by money managers are pricey, but remain in favor.

  • 11 Small Stocks Are Ready For Big-Time Jumps Of 50%+, Analysts Say

    Small-company stocks are showing big potential again versus the S&P 500. And analysts are pinpointing the ones they like most.