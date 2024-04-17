NC AG Stein reaches $20 million Frontier settlement. Will Buncombe residents see money?

ASHEVILLE — A settlement with Frontier Communications will require the internet service provider to invest $20 million over the next four years to improve internet infrastructure and speeds for North Carolina customers, with many in Western North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Stein announced in an April 16 news release.

Stein sued Frontier in 2021 after the N.C. Department of Justice received at least 200 complaints from North Carolinians alleging that their internet operated at much slower speeds than Frontier had promised them, the release said.

The federal court dismissed the state’s claims against Frontier while allowing the Federal Trade Commission’s case against Frontier to proceed. N.C. DOJ continued to negotiate with Frontier to reach this $20 million settlement on April 15.

Frontier is the only choice for internet service in much of WNC, according to the release. In 2022, Buncombe County received $3.3 million in North Carolina state funding to pay service provider Frontier to install high-speed internet for nearly 1,000 people in the northern Buncombe area, surrounding Weaverville.

As part of the settlement, Frontier will pay $300,000 in restitution for customers who were affected by slower speeds in North Carolina.

In response to whether customers in WNC or Buncombe County might receive this compensation, spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed with the AG's Office told the Citizen Times April 16 that they are still setting up the restitution program, so those details are still being determined.

"Frontier has around 35,000 customers in North Carolina, and around 6,000 may be eligible for restitution," Ahmed told the Citizen Times. "The $300,000 is the total restitution available to all customers, and we’ll be determining who is eligible and reaching out to them directly."

In the settlement, Frontier also agreed to improve their marketing and information to accurately reflect the speeds they provide and give customers free and easy cancellation options when they fail to provide advertised speeds.

