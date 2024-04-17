NC AG Stein reaches $20 million Frontier settlement. Will Buncombe residents see money?

Ryley Ober, Asheville Citizen Times
2 min read
0
In this article:

ASHEVILLE — A settlement with Frontier Communications will require the internet service provider to invest $20 million over the next four years to improve internet infrastructure and speeds for North Carolina customers, with many in Western North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Stein announced in an April 16 news release.

Stein sued Frontier in 2021 after the N.C. Department of Justice received at least 200 complaints from North Carolinians alleging that their internet operated at much slower speeds than Frontier had promised them, the release said.

The federal court dismissed the state’s claims against Frontier while allowing the Federal Trade Commission’s case against Frontier to proceed. N.C. DOJ continued to negotiate with Frontier to reach this $20 million settlement on April 15.

Frontier is the only choice for internet service in much of WNC, according to the release. In 2022, Buncombe County received $3.3 million in North Carolina state funding to pay service provider Frontier to install high-speed internet for nearly 1,000 people in the northern Buncombe area, surrounding Weaverville.

More: Could this state grant finally bring high-speed internet to your address? Find out here

More: $38M in federal aid sought for water system, sewage problems; anything for Asheville?

As part of the settlement, Frontier will pay $300,000 in restitution for customers who were affected by slower speeds in North Carolina.

In response to whether customers in WNC or Buncombe County might receive this compensation, spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed with the AG's Office told the Citizen Times April 16 that they are still setting up the restitution program, so those details are still being determined.

"Frontier has around 35,000 customers in North Carolina, and around 6,000 may be eligible for restitution," Ahmed told the Citizen Times. "The $300,000 is the total restitution available to all customers, and we’ll be determining who is eligible and reaching out to them directly."

In the settlement, Frontier also agreed to improve their marketing and information to accurately reflect the speeds they provide and give customers free and easy cancellation options when they fail to provide advertised speeds.

More: Buncombe to get deeper into wireless tower land business, score revenue from leases

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Attorney General reaches $20 million settlement with Frontier

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla wants shareholders to reinstate $55 billion pay package for Musk rejected by Delaware judge

    Tesla will ask shareholders to reinstate a $55 billion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that was rejected by a judge in Delaware this year and to move the electric car maker’s corporate home from Delaware to Texas. In a filing with federal regulators early Wednesday, the company said it would ask shareholders to vote on both issues during its annual meeting on June 13. In January, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ruled that Musk is not entitled to a landmark compensation package awarded by Tesla’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion over 10 years starting in 2018.

  • Baby boomers are redefining work in their 60s, 70s, and beyond with ‘unretirement’ plans: ‘We’re not our grandparents’ vision of retirees’

    “There’s a revolution afoot about what retirement could look like.”

  • America's facing a retirement disaster. There's a better way.

    Australia uses a system called superannuation where companies are required to contribute to employees' retirement funds.

  • ASML Orders Plunge as Chipmakers Pause High-End Gear Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV posted orders that fell short of analysts’ expectations, as Taiwanese and South Korean chipmakers held off buying the Dutch firm’s most advanced machines.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With

  • General Electric’s Power Spinoff Could Be Formidable Once Fully Charged

    General Electric spinoff of its power and wind business—named GE Vernova —comes at an opportune time when investors are excited about everything electricity themed. GE Vernova spun off and started trading as a stand-alone entity on April 2. GE’s power business endured years of shrinking income—culminating in a year in the red in 2018—after the company’s former leadership aggressively pursued growth at the expense of profitability.

  • Tesla job cuts: workers in U.S. and China, 'some really good players too'

    Tesla's global job cuts include reducing staff in the U.S. and China, the automakers' two biggest markets, across sales, tech, and engineering.

  • US regional banks seen booking more commercial property losses, loan sales

    (Reuters) -U.S. regional banks are expected to set aside more money to cover potential commercial real estate (CRE) losses and sell more property loans as the sector remains under pressure a year after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Most multifamily loans are made by regional banks, so when New York Community Bank posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss it intensified fears about the industry's exposure to commercial real estate. Multifamily properties with more than five units are a major concern, especially since the bank had booked losses on its real estate portfolio.

  • Bank of America Just Predicted $95 Oil. 3 Oil Stocks to Buy Now

    With oil set to move higher, these 3 stocks are set to outperform.

  • Low-Methane Natural Gas Captures Almost Half the US Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The production of responsibly sourced natural gas — a niche idea only a few years ago — is growing rapidly in the US as global buyers increasingly scrutinize the top-to-bottom emissions of the fuels they burn. Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook says the iPhone maker is considering building a manufacturing facility in Indonesia

    Apple Inc will look into building a manufacturing facility in Indonesia, its CEO said on Wednesday after meeting President Joko Widodo, who hoped the tech giant would increase its local content by partnering with domestic firms. Apple chief executive Tim Cook arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday after visiting Vietnam. "We talked about the president's desire to see manufacturing in the country, and it is something that we will look at," Cook told reporters after the meeting.