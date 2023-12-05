NC Chamber Names Senator Danny Earl Britt, Jr. a 2023 Jobs Champion; Sen. Britt's strong pro-business voting record recognized by North Carolina's leading business advocacy organization

Dec. 5—The NC Chamber has named Senator Danny Earl Britt, Jr.(R-Robeson) a Jobs Champion in its 2023 How They Votedreport.

The annual report grades each state legislator on whether their voting record supports bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina's position in the global race for jobs.

Sen. Britt was recognized as 2023 Jobs Champion, having voted to support job creators 100% of the time during this year's legislative session.

"I take great pleasure in voting for the pro-business measures that have helped make North Carolina the best state in the country for business," Britt said. "We have a strong record in the legislature of cutting taxes, improving regulations, and supporting workforce development — all of which boost North Carolina's business climate. As we head into the new year, I will continue to keep our state's job creators and workers at the top of mind when crafting and voting on legislation."

"As we work to maintain our status as the top state for business, North Carolina's job creators need to know which of our leaders are willing to act to keep us competitive," said Gary Salamido, NC Chamber President and CEO. "The bold leadership displayed by Senator Danny E. Britt, Jr., and other NC Chamber Jobs Champions in 2023 will help our businesses continue to invest in North Carolina and its people. We look forward to continuing to work with Senator Danny E. Britt, Jr. in the year ahead to foster continued growth and success across our communities."