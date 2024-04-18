NC revenue forecast shows an extra $1.4 billion as ‘slow-cession’ doesn’t materialize

Raleigh News and Observer· Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
2 min read
0

When North Carolina state lawmakers return to Raleigh next week for the new legislative session, they arrive with more than a billion extra dollars to spend.

The state’s consensus revenue forecast is brighter than economists predicted a year ago, when a “slow-cession” was expected. That didn’t materialize.

Wages and salaries, retail sales and the number of people employed are all up compared to last year, and unemployment is down. However, inflation and interests rates are also up, the report shows.

The current state budget is about $30 billion a year. The new report shows an extra $1.4 billion in revenue for the state.

It summed it up this way:

“Strong labor market = higher wages = increased tax collections.”

Budget season priorities

Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the General Assembly and write the state budget, took credit for the surplus.

“Today’s revenue forecast is a sign that North Carolina is on the right track. Our conservative approach to responsible spending has been effective in strengthening our economy and attracting business to our state,” House Speaker Tim Moore said Thursday in a statement.

Moore told reporters recently that Republicans plan to give new raises to state employees and teachers in this year’s budget, but didn’t say how much.

Agencies have already started making their pitches to legislative leaders for this year’s budget. The 2023 budget was a two-year spending plan, so this year’s budget bill will make adjustments to already-planned spending.

Revenue risks

While the state economy’s outlook is sunny, the legislature’s Fiscal Research Division, which is nonpartisan, cautioned that a few factors could change things.

Revenue risks, they report, include inflation and supply: If inflation stays elevated, interest rates may stay higher for longer, and the Federal Reserve could rate rates.

Supply issues could result from the war in Gaza and a “wider regional war,” economists cautioned. The report also listed an “April surprise” as an unknown factor.

Tax Day was just a few days ago, so the revenue forecast could change once those collections come in. A new forecast will be issued in May.

In 2023, the Office of State Budget and Management, which puts out the consensus revenue forecast with the legislature’s Fiscal Research Division, predicted a “slow and mild” recession was coming.

The state had a surplus last year, too. Republican budget writers tend to put the extra money in reserves for capital improvements or a rainy day fund. While tax rebates have happened before, it is still to be determined if lawmakers will consider that this year.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to release his budget proposal before lawmakers start writing the budget this session.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Promised IRS Funding Wouldn't Increase Audits For Regular Americans As IRS Audits Poorest Americans 5X More Often Than Others

    Once it was announced that the IRS would receive $80 billion in additional funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration sought to assure regular Americans that these funds would not make them more likely to get audited by the agency. Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said that individuals and small businesses making under $400,000 a year would not see audit rates increase. A recent White House press release highlighted how much of the funds are "dedicated to closing th

  • Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government and military with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to De

  • Saudi Arabia Moves Closer to $1 Billion Barrick Pakistan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is moving closer to a potential deal to acquire a minority stake in a Pakistan mine controlled by Barrick Gold Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsManara Minerals Investment Co.

  • Jamie Dimon Knew Subprime 'Could Go Up In Smoke'; Now He's Worried About An Artificial Economy 'Fueled by Government Deficit Spending'

    In the chaos of the 2008 recession, perhaps no bank stood more prepared than Jamie Dimon's J.P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In advance of the crisis, Jamie Dimon realized that "underwriting standards were deteriorating across the industry," with late payments on subprime loans rising. In late 2006, the bank led his firm to exit Wall Street's hot subprime business, starting with a frantic call made to J.P. Morgan's vacationing Chief of Securitized Products where he said, "I really want you to w

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • Treasuries Stumble on Mere Mention of Fed Rate Hike by Williams

    (Bloomberg) -- The US bond market’s recovery was cut short by a Federal Reserve official’s mere mention of the possibility of an interest-rate increase.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsIn response to a question during a conference in Washington, New

  • Wall Street steered billions to blacklisted Chinese companies: probe, WSJ reports

    The probe, conducted by a bipartisan House committee empowered to devise strategies for the U.S. to counter China, focused on world's largest asset manager BlackRock and index provider MSCI, the report said. BlackRock and MSCI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • IMF chief quotes Churchill as she warns of global chaos

    The head of the International Monetary Fund has urged countries to cut debt and slash red tape to revive growth as she warned the world was becoming more vulnerable to economic shocks.

  • Fed to cut rates in September and maybe once more this year: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until September to cut its key interest rate, according to a majority of 100 economists polled by Reuters, with half saying there will be only two cuts this year and only about a third forecasting more. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said on Tuesday "the recent data ... indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence" that inflation is falling back to the U.S. central bank's 2% target, remarks that dimmed hopes for rate cuts anytime soon. Financial markets, which earlier this year were pricing six Fed rate cuts starting in March, are also expecting the first reduction in September and one more in either November or December.

  • Gas prices: Why one US region will see 'stiff increases' this week

    New England will be the latest region to see gasoline prices spike higher.