NCC Group First Half 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

NCC Group (LON:NCC) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£156.6m (down 10% from 1H 2023).

Net loss: UK£2.00m (down by 127% from UK£7.40m profit in 1H 2023).

UK£0.006 loss per share (down from UK£0.024 profit in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

NCC Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 138%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.9% growth forecast for the IT industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British IT industry.

The company's shares are up 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with NCC Group.

