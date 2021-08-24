U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.72
    +11.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,429.51
    +93.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,017.26
    +74.61 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.33
    +20.04 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.56
    +1.92 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.28 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6750
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,150.61
    -1,320.28 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.97
    -40.74 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

NCCI Releases Insights on This Year's Hot Topics and Trending Issues, New State Workers Compensation Laws, and Other Relevant Activity

·3 min read

2021 Regulatory and Legislative Trends Report includes key trends on COVID-19

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public policymakers continue to address the challenges to workers compensation due to COVID-19, according to the 2021 Regulatory and Legislative Trends Report from the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI).

(PRNewsfoto/National Council on Compensatio)
(PRNewsfoto/National Council on Compensatio)

NCCI notes that, as of July 31 of this year, states have enacted 150 workers compensation-related bills.

NCCI tracked COVID-19 workers compensation presumption and compensability-related legislation in approximately 30 states, the District of Columbia, and at the federal level. Many of the bills proposed to establish presumptions that the contraction of or exposure to COVID-19 arises out of and in the course and scope of employment and is a compensable injury or disease.

This year, several states that enacted COVID-19 presumption legislation in 2020 took additional action to extend and/or expand those presumptions. Other states considered establishing new workers compensation presumptions for COVID-19 for certain workers.

In addition, several states have proposed legislation this year to create workers compensation presumptions that could be applicable beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic. At least a dozen states considered legislation that would establish workers compensation presumptions for infectious diseases and pandemics.

"This timely report shares the latest on how workers compensation legislative, regulatory, and judicial trends are evolving," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO, NCCI. "These are important updates for system stakeholders, with insights on implications for workers, employers, insurers, and others in the workers compensation arena."

NCCI's comprehensive legislative and regulatory report tracks other key workers compensation issues including workplace-related mental injuries, the legalization of marijuana and reimbursement for medical marijuana in workers compensation, single-payer health insurance proposals, and the classification of certain workers as employees or independent contractors.

NCCI notes that, as of July 31 of this year, states have enacted 150 workers compensation-related bills and have adopted 91 new workers compensation-related regulations. NCCI has monitored almost 940 state and federal workers compensation-related bills and over 230 workers compensation-related regulations so far in 2021, according to the report.

"NCCI provides this annual report to keep you informed about emerging trends and hot topics impacting workers compensation," said Laura Kersey, author of the report and NCCI Division ExecutiveRegulatory & Legislative Analysis. "This report, along with our Legislative Activity site, Court Case Insights tracker, and COVID-19 Resource Center are just some of the resources available to help industry stakeholders make informed decisions."

The 2021 Regulatory and Legislative Trends Report is available now at ncci.com/INSIGHTS.

About NCCI
Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Media Contact: Cristine Pike, NCCI 561-893-3631

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncci-releases-insights-on-this-years-hot-topics-and-trending-issues-new-state-workers-compensation-laws-and-other-relevant-activity-301361907.html

SOURCE NCCI

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    CARACAS (Reuters) -With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • Abbott Destroyed Several COVID Test Cards, Now Faces Diminished Capacity: NYT

    When demand for rapid COVID-19 screening dropped earlier this year, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) lowered its financial outlook for full-year 2021 and announced 400 layoffs. According to The New York Times investigation, Abbott told factory workers to shred millions of paper testing cards that it thought would never sell. But now, with the Delta variant, surging demand for fast-acting diagnostics is on the rise again, and Abbott's brand is running scarce. Abbott now aims to rehire hundreds of

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • You’ve Got Another Job Offer. Here’s What to Tell Your Boss.

    If you’re open to staying at your current workplace, think hard about your role there and what you want from it that you’re not getting.

  • Top Communications Stocks for September 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • A guide for employers considering Covid-19 vaccine mandates

    If you’re considering creating a mandate for your company, what should you know from a legal, HR, and management perspective?

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Oil prices build on rebound as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, extending a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

  • ODP Corp. and Office Depot name post-spinoff CEOs

    ODP Corp. has named the chief executives who will run ODP and Office Depot when the two companies complete their tax-free spinoff. Gerry Smith will continue to lead ODP and its operating companies, including the contract sales channel, which will be renamed ODP Business Solutions, and a new B2B digital platform technology business called Varis. Kevin Moffitt, currently chief retail officer, will serve as CEO of Office Depot, which has 1,100 Office Depot and OfficeMax store locations. The separat

  • Why Shares of Centennial Resource, Core Labs, and Peabody Energy Are on Fire Today

    Oil stocks across the board are flying higher today thanks to the sharp reversal in oil prices, but small-cap stocks are shining the brightest, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) leading from the front. The double-digit price tumble in shares of Centennial Resource and Core Labs last week has presented investors in oil and gas stocks with the perfect opportunity to scoop up some shares today. Crude oil prices are reversing today after a week-long decline and are up more than 5% this morning.

  • FAA to Review Boeing Employee Reports of Pressure Over Safety Issues

    The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a broad review of how Boeing employees handle safety matters on the agency’s behalf after some company engineers said they face undue pressure.