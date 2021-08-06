U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.96
    +5.86 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,200.87
    +136.62 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,833.77
    -61.35 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.57
    +5.57 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    -40.00 (-2.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.93 (-3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    +0.0630 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3460
    +0.5930 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,772.68
    +2,364.51 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.74
    +12.10 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.93
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

NCGM, A Neuberg Diagnostics Company, Supports Implementation of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Supplementary Newborn Screening at a Boston Hospital

·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Aug 06, both CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Brigham and Women's Hospital announced the first Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), hospital-based testing program.

Andy Bhattacharjee, who heads NCGM, a Neuberg Diagnostics laboratory services company based in North Carolina, that serves and performs Duchenne testing for the Brigham, said that "Ultimately several hospitals or clinic sites in North America may be interested in the clinical testing program to serve their community. This is a good example of how we do need to drive testing for patients and families, and increase awareness of innovations in the field for optimized newborn care and new healthcare delivery models." He further added, "With rapid advancements in medical treatments, it is critical that screening assays for early detection of rare pediatric genetic disease are implemented in a hospital setting now to fill the gap, allow better follow up, and utilization of evolving treatment practices."

DMD newborn screening in hospitals is an interim step (referred to as supplementary screening) and can identify newborn patients with DMD by biochemical and molecular testing algorithm, which allows medical care to be initiated in a timely fashion. Elevated creatine kinase (CK) enzyme activity or the CK protein levels measured by immunoassays in the blood can establish suspicion of DMD, and a follow-on targeted next-generation sequencing (tNGS) may be used as a second-tier or confirmatory reflexed test. The two-step combined algorithm, may avoid testing related disparities and initiate diagnosis and treatment follow-up in a timely fashion.

Media Contact:
krishna@neubergdiagnostics.com
+1 252-371-1584

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncgm-a-neuberg-diagnostics-company-supports-implementation-of-duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-supplementary-newborn-screening-at-a-boston-hospital-301350272.html

SOURCE Neuberg Center for Genomic Medicine

Recommended Stories

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, inc (ARWR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ARWR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Addresses Unmet Needs for Patients with CVCs

    Image by falco from Pixabay What happens when the one product keeping you alive becomes infected? Central venous catheters (CVCs) are important life lines for treating many patients, including those with cancer, coagulopathy, hemodialysis, and even those in intensive care units. These CVCs deliver vital fluids, blood, nutrition, medication, and hemodynamic therapies to critically ill patients. However, these devices, unfortunately, pose a significant risk of device-related infections, negating t

  • Here's Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging Today

    A positive second-quarter earnings report and anticipation of further details to be discussed this afternoon helped this beaten-down biotech stock recover some previous losses.

  • Why I'm Psyched About Atai Life Sciences, Even With a Broken Chart

    Will the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) ever find a bottom? Atai recently came public by selling 15 million shares at $15 each, raising $225 million. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using psychedelic compounds and digital therapies to treat mental health issues, a major unmet need around the globe.

  • Insurers worry about COVID-19 discrimination claims as workers return to desks

    Liability insurers on both sides of the Atlantic are scaling back the cover they offer companies ahead of an expected wave of discrimination claims as employers call staff back to their desks after 18 months of pandemic-induced home working. There have been around 2,950 COVID-19-related employment lawsuits in the United States since the start of the pandemic, ranging from disputes over remote working to workplace safety and discrimination, law firm Fisher Phillips says. Now industry sources say companies are starting to trigger policies which protect them against the cost of defending discrimination lawsuits and compensation awards, so-called employment practices liability insurance (EPLI).

  • Don't Eat Indoors If You Live Here—Even If You're Vaccinated, Virus Expert Warns

    If you're fully vaccinated, your life likely returned to some version of normal in the weeks that followed your final dose. Dinning indoors, grocery shopping without a mask, and feeling comfortable enough to board a plane are just some of the perks that come with getting the COVID vaccine. However, as the Delta variant picks up steam, now accounting for 93 percent of all COVID cases, many of the things we had finally started doing again are now risky once more. Experts have been warning that eat

  • Welcome to Florida, where COVID-19 is rampant, but mask mandates are the enemy | Editorial

    It’s like the overwrought plot of a B movie.

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

    The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.RELATED: This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination.Two recent stu

  • Don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine? Then pay the full cost if you land in the hospital

    Hospitalizations for COVID are almost entirely confined to those who are not vaccinated, often at the cost of tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. Insurers, led by government programs, should declare that medically-able, eligible people who choose not to be vaccinated are responsible for the full financial cost of COVID-related hospitalizations, effective in six weeks.

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

    Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that ‘breakthrough cases are expected’

  • Moderna presses for COVID-19 boosters as federal health officials warm to an extra dose for some people

    The level of protection provided by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is nearly as high at six months as it is right after vaccination, but the company said vaccinated people will still need booster shots before the end of the year. “A dose three of a booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible through the winter season in (the) Northern Hemisphere,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge told investors, according to a FactSet transcript of the company’s Thursday earnings call. Moderna (MRNA) said the efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine stands at 93.2% four to six months after vaccination.