NCH ASIA PACIFIC launches Disaster Prevention Program to combat extreme weather conditions

·2 min read

  • Millions of dollars can be saved if we invest in preventive measures: NCH Disaster Prevention Program will help save the company.

TAIPEI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCH ASIA PACIFIC today announced the launch of its new Disaster Prevention Program to prevent material and financial losses from the effects of extreme weather conditions.

NCH recognizes that one of our major challenges is losses from property damage brought by the increasingly erratic weather conditions in Asia. Also, one of the most damaging calamities is flash flooding brought about by typhoons and cyclones. Water damage from vehicles, submerged equipment, area clean-up, and plant shutdowns can run up to the millions.

The NCH Disaster Prevention Program is a set of preventive solutions that protect the property and equipment, and also make recovery faster. NCH promotes recognizing that extreme weather is expected and we can be proactive by preparing our property to respond immediately, have the right materials and emergency set of products on hand so we can address and manage challenging situations without lasting damage.

Available now are Area & Equipment Pre-Treatment, Equipment Preparation, Equipment Recovery, and Emergency Products under the Disaster Prevention Program. NCH also provides after-sales service and product application training. Contact us today at https://www.nchasia.com/en-sg/contact-us

About NCH Asia Pacific & NCH Corporation

NCH Corporation was established in 1919 in Dallas, TX., NCH manufactures cleaning, sanitation and maintenance products for commercial, institutional and industrial use worldwide. NCH Asia Pacific is part of the worldwide network along with NCH North America, NCH Latin America, and NCH Europe. NCH Asia Pacific covers all subsidiaries in Asia namely Australia, mainland China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

SOURCE NCH Asia Pacific

