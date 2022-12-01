NCH PLOGGO is a "pick up litter while you go" fun run with cleaning

PLOGGO was launched last Sept 2022 and is run all over NCH ASIA PACIFIC countries

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCH ASIA PACIFIC renews its commitment to health and community service with the launch of NCH PLOGGO! A fun and healthy way to stay fit while cleaning your environment. NCH Korea initiated their PLOGGO environmental campaign last September during which NCH Seoul office employees walked throughout the Banpo Hangang area picked up trash. To date, 6 other countries and regions, mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, and India, have hosted their PLOGGO events.

NCH ASIA PACIFIC PUTS BACK THE FUN IN CSR ACTIVITIES WITH NCH PLOGGO

NCH PLOGGO is inspired by the Swedish health craze called Plogging. Plogging is a combination of the Swedish words "plocka upp" (pick-up) and "jogga" (jog). NCH ASIA PACIFIC countries are then encouraged to host a PLOGGO day where associates will gather to "pick up and go!". The event is open to friends and family.

NCH is carrying out the NCH Cares project for the local community and the next generation as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. In particular, this campaign is an employee-driven activity for practical ESG management and solving environmental problems, and it will be rolled out at all NCH Asia Pacific branches.

NCH believes that the pursuit and practice of its values of sharing and coexistence have laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth for more than 100 years since its establishment in 1919. Accordingly, NCH conducts a wide range of active and practical CSR endeavors, such as technical support using its own professional cleaners and disinfectants, donation support, and nature conservation activities.

NCH PLOGGO can also be adapted to include other activities such as the joint coastal cleaning tie-up of the Philippine Coast Guard and the NCH Philippine team at the Manila Bay Boardwalk. The team also donated 60L of their premium disinfectant, Everbrite Plus to help disinfect and reduce odors of all trash collected. In NCH Thailand, the team plogged at the 80th Anniversary Celebration Garden, Khung Bang Kachao with tree planting, cloth coloring, and cotton bag painting activities. NCH Singapore team also had a fantastic day out by doing the Ploggo at Changi Beach. NCH China and NCH Taiwan teams went hiking and finally, NCH India did their ploggo activity at Tower Park in Anna Nagar.

The following NCH Subsidiaries in Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and Vietnam will host their events through the Spring and Summer of 2023 and will definitely be a fun activity for everyone!

NCH was established in 1919 in Dallas, Texas, USA, and boasts a long history characterized by trustworthiness and the utmost commitment to safety, with technologies encompassing water treatment, industrial maintenance, lubricants, and cleaning solutions - including biological technologies. NCH has implemented these technologies globally for over 50 countries, including at over 10,000 power plants and other major facilities.

