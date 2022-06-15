-Presenting a powerful water-based PARTS CLEANER called TORRENT

-Extensive range of Lubricant, Degreaser, and Metal Repair Products

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCH Malaysia (www.nchmalaysia.com) will be having its physical presence in MALAYSIA'S LARGEST MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING, AND AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY HYBRID EXHIBITION 2022. It will engage in meaningful real-time conversation and information sharing through a one-on-one session in our live chat room.

NCH at MALAYSIA'S LARGEST MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING, AND AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY HYBRID EXHIBITION 2022

One of the highlights of our booth is the showcase of our best-selling powerful water-based PARTS CLEANER called TORRENT. Also, we have an extensive range of Lubricant, Degreaser, and Metal Repair Products for various needs.

METALTECH & AUTOMEX Hybrid Exhibition is the first-ever event that combines both the physical and virtual presence of exhibiting brands. This hybrid event provides exhibitors and visitors with options to connect in a professional setting in a safe physical environment or a non-restricted virtual space. The exhibition is from 22-25 JUNE 2022 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

NCH Corporation is one of the global leaders in lubricants, industrial maintenance, parts repair, water treatment, and many other solutions and services since 1919. Our advanced technology solutions create value for our numerous customers by maximizing operational and maintenance efficiencies of the vehicles and equipment while keeping costs low.

Come visit us at the METALTECH & AUTOMEX Hybrid Exhibition at MITEC Kuala Lumpur, HALL 4 Industrial Supplies, Booth number 4123. Pre-register to speed up the process of entering the hall from the METALTECH & AUTOMEX Hybrid Exhibition website.

