NCH AT MALAYSIA'S LARGEST MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING, AND AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY HYBRID EXHIBITION 2022

·1 min read

-Presenting a powerful water-based PARTS CLEANER called TORRENT

-Extensive range of Lubricant, Degreaser, and Metal Repair Products

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCH Malaysia (www.nchmalaysia.com) will be having its physical presence in MALAYSIA'S LARGEST MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING, AND AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY HYBRID EXHIBITION 2022. It will engage in meaningful real-time conversation and information sharing through a one-on-one session in our live chat room.

NCH at MALAYSIA'S LARGEST MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING, AND AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY HYBRID EXHIBITION 2022

One of the highlights of our booth is the showcase of our best-selling powerful water-based PARTS CLEANER called TORRENT. Also, we have an extensive range of Lubricant, Degreaser, and Metal Repair Products for various needs.

METALTECH & AUTOMEX Hybrid Exhibition is the first-ever event that combines both the physical and virtual presence of exhibiting brands. This hybrid event provides exhibitors and visitors with options to connect in a professional setting in a safe physical environment or a non-restricted virtual space. The exhibition is from 22-25 JUNE 2022 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

NCH Corporation is one of the global leaders in lubricants, industrial maintenance, parts repair, water treatment, and many other solutions and services since 1919. Our advanced technology solutions create value for our numerous customers by maximizing operational and maintenance efficiencies of the vehicles and equipment while keeping costs low.

Come visit us at the METALTECH & AUTOMEX Hybrid Exhibition at MITEC Kuala Lumpur, HALL 4 Industrial Supplies, Booth number 4123. Pre-register to speed up the process of entering the hall from the METALTECH & AUTOMEX Hybrid Exhibition website.

(PRNewsfoto/NCH Asia Pacific)

SOURCE NCH Malaysia

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • US Natural Gas Slumps as LNG Plant Shutdown Strands Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures plummeted and European prices surged after the operator of a key Texas export terminal said it may take three months to partially restart the facility following a fire last week.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyAmericans

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • 6 key flash points that led to Disney CEO Bob Chapek pulling the trigger on top exec Peter Rice

    The Walt Disney Co. abruptly fired Peter Rice—the head of the company’s TV division—last week, but new reports indicate it was a long time coming.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • FedEx Surges Most Since 1986 on Activist-Backed Overhaul Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s shares soared the most in almost 36 years after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co., a bold shakeup just two weeks into the tenure of new Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapBiden

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Redfin to lay off 470 employees, citing market conditions

    "With May demand 17% below expectations, we don’t have enough work for our agents and support staff," CEO Glenn Kelman said in a message to employees.

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empir

  • Southwestern Energy signs key RSG deal with German company

    Responsibly sourced gas is the term for natural gas that is produced with lower methane emissions and an elaborate and constant system of monitoring.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy

    Workers spend decades saving for retirement, building a nest egg they hope will sustain them when the time comes to retire. But saving your money is just one part of the puzzle that is retirement planning. A financial advisor can … Continue reading → The post Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • West Virginia threatens to bar big banks, Blackrock over perceived fossil fuel boycotts

    Six of the nation's largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock Inc, and Wells Fargo, may no longer be allowed to do business with the state of West Virginia, after its treasurer warned them they were facing bans over perceived boycotts of the fossil fuel industry. State Treasurer Riley Moore sent letters to the firms, dated June 10, informing each of them they are facing a prohibition on state banking business, after his office determined they were "engaged in a boycott of energy companies" based on public information. Letters were also sent to Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and Goldman Sachs.