NCH Taiwan Donated Disinfectants and Accompanied the Elders

·1 min read

TAIPEI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2021, NCH Taiwan donated 50 pails of Everbrite Plus to Landseed International Hospital, which has been supporting and conducting COVID-19 test in Taoyuan International Airport since the outbreak of virus. "Landseed hospital has been given great responsibility and protected the health of everyone in Taiwan during the pandemic; therefore, we would also like to contribute to the society, thus, donating disinfectants to the hospital and help them fight against the virus," said by Dong Eun Kim, Country Manager in Taiwan.

NCH Taiwan staff assisted the elderly with artwork in Hondao Senior Citizen&#x002019;s Welfare Foundation.
NCH Taiwan staff assisted the elderly with artwork in Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation.

Corporate Social Responsibility is not only about donation, but to give back to the community and provide positive social value. It is the second year that NCH Taiwan cooperated with Hondao Senior Citizen's Welfare Foundation for "Care Service of Disabled Elderly Program". NCH Taiwan staff helped with the registration and disinfection before classes, supported and assisted elderly with artwork. "Participating in public welfare activities and accompanying the elders have deeply impressed us, and seeing them happy makes us feel at ease," said by Dong Eun Kim, Country Manager in Taiwan. "We will continue to work with Hondao and other charity organizations, in order to implement our plan and goal of NCH Cares."

About NCH Aisa Pacific

NCH Asia Pacific is a subsidiary of NCH Corporation operating in 50 countries with over 9000 employees. We focus on efforts and investments in developing unparalleled knowledge, technical competency, and competitive differentiation for verticals including Water Treatment, Food Safety, Lubricants, Industrial Maintenance and Facilities.

(PRNewsfoto/NCH Asia Pacific)
(PRNewsfoto/NCH Asia Pacific)

SOURCE NCH Taiwan

