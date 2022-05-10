U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,026.25
    +38.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,416.00
    +255.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,380.00
    +186.25 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.00
    +19.60 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.20
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.00
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.76
    +3.57 (+11.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2630
    -0.1000 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,812.80
    -1,795.03 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.37
    -40.00 (-5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.06
    +46.48 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

nChain Appoints Leandro Nunes as Chief Revenue Officer

nChain (957856)
·2 min read
Image
Image

The former IBM and Mastercard executive further bolsters commercial leadership

ZUG, Switzerland, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nChain AG ("nChain") announced the appointment of Leandro Nunes as Chief Revenue Officer. Recalibrating the senior leadership has been a key priority as nChain expands its market presence and pushes into new product offerings.

"Since the fourth quarter of last year, we have significantly increased the commercial expertise within nChain. Leandro has led the commercialisation of blockchain solutions at IBM and Mastercard, so I am confident he will accelerate our market penetration and the uptake of our solutions," commented Hakan Yuksel, nChain's CEO. "Impressively, we are pushing our immediate commercial agenda without slowing down research and development of critical infrastructure software and our next set of products."

"Joining nChain at this moment is truly exciting as we have an unparalleled knowledge of what is possible with Bitcoin and blockchain technology," added Mr. Nunes. "Our challenge is to strike the right balance of pushing into new markets and consolidating gains in sectors like gaming, digital payments, and compliance."

Mr. Nunes has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, product development, and sales. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Mastercard. In that role, he led initiatives that de-risked the development and execution of new technologies, including the commercialisation of blockchain solutions. Prior to joining Mastercard, Mr. Nunes held increasingly senior positions at IBM with responsibility for leading global teams to drive growth in key areas, including responsibility for the go-to-market plan for blockchain solutions.

-ENDS-

About nChain

Founded in 2015, nChain advances the potential of blockchain technology through ongoing research and development of inventions, including the maintenance of a robust patent portfolio, and by offering commercial solutions such as Kensei, a developer-friendly set of APIs built on the BSV blockchain. nChain also offers solutions in the digital payment space, along with professional services that assist enterprises of all types to benefit from blockchain technology.

https://nchain.com/

Media Contact

Sean Griffin
Director, Communications & Corporate Development
Email: s.griffin@nchain.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landsl

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Upstart stock plunges 46% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. plunged more than 40% in after-hours trading Monday after the company cut its forecast for the full year, warning that the current macroeconomic climate is expected to weigh on loan volume.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Biden Inflation Speech Next

    Dow Jones futures moved higher after today's stock market plunge. President Biden's speech on inflation is scheduled for Tuesday.

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Which Battered Blue-Chip Stocks Are Most Oversold?

    Big rallies and massive sell-offs have been the theme going into May 2022. With technology stocks — once again — leading us lower, thanks in part to the 10-year note eclipsing 3%, many of the damaged blue chips are looking beyond oversold. In this piece, we'll use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to check out three of them to see which holds the most bounce-back potential for the year ahead. Each firm may have lost its way, but valuations are starting to become absurd. Boeing (BA) Boeing has done nothi

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Bitcoin Washout Is Leaving Mom-and-Pop Buyers Holding the Bag

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a crypto refrain when prices crash precipitously like this: The selloff is washing out the short term-focused non-believers, known as weak hands, strengthening the industry in its wake. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos W

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • GE and Boeing Stock Trades Might Be Signs of Market Capitulation

    With markets reeling, investors might want to look for signs of capitulation. Capitulation correlates with a “sell everything” mentality. A new narrative that is battling for investor head space is that a recession is inevitable, and that stagflation is descending on the U.S. economy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

    "Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final". Twitter declined to comment.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/9: Nvidia, Rivian, GoodRx

    When all else fails, well, that's pretty much the bottom, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers after another gloomy Monday on Wall Street. This was the day we saw the last beloved sector of the market -- oil and gas -- start to sell off.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]