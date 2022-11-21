U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

nCino, Inc.
·1 min read
nCino, Inc.
nCino, Inc.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Presentation: Monday, December 5, at 1:40 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, December 7, at 11:40 a.m. ET

The live webcasts, as well as replays from each event, will be available on the Company’s Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Kathryn Cook
nCino
+1 919.691.4206
Kathryn.cook@ncino.com


