NCK Capital Announces the Sale of the Ogle School to RLJ Equity Partners

Featured Image for NCK Capital

Featured Image for NCK Capital

Featured Image for NCK Capital

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCK Capital ("NCK"), a Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations of lower, middle-market businesses, has sold The Ogle School ("Ogle") to an affiliate of RLJ Equity Partners ("RLJ") based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Ogle provides best-in-class education to students pursuing a career in the beauty industry. It opened its doors in 1973 and has expanded to nine campuses in Texas. Ogle offers a student-centered, salon-modeled education that provides exceptional training enabling real-world success.

NCK partnered with the management team and Greyrock Capital Group while leading the control buyout of Ogle in December of 2014. Throughout NCK's partnership, Ogle accomplished many goals, including generating outstanding outcomes for its students, sustaining substantial growth in students and graduates served, and earning a much-deserved reputation in its industry as one of the top providers of beauty education in the United States.

"We joined the spirited Ogle nation when we acquired the company a little over six years ago. It has been a great investment and rewarding professional experience for us and our firm. We are very proud of what the Ogle team has accomplished, and we enjoyed helping the school achieve its goals," commented NCK Co-Founder Grant Kornman.

"The team at NCK Capital were great partners. Over the years, multiple private equity firms have owned Ogle, and NCK's approach to business building was very different and a big part of our success. They were always excited to roll up their sleeves and help. It was great to work with a partner like NCK. It is a firm comprised of entrepreneurs who know how to build companies and deal with real-world operational challenges instead of getting lost in spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations. They challenged us and filled in gaps where needed," said John Blair, President and CEO of Ogle.

Story continues

Michael Kornman, Co-Founder of NCK Capital, added, "John and his team are exceptional leaders, and they have built a strong culture that always put the interests of students first. It was a very successful partnership, and we are very excited to see Ogle continue its rapid growth and offer its outstanding training to even more students throughout the country under the ownership of RLJ."

Sam Snyder, partner at Greyrock Capital, noted, "The Ogle investment was a roundly first-class experience and franchise victory. Not only was Ogle led by a seasoned management team responsible for driving a winning, student-led culture and executing on successful growth initiatives, but also supported by differentiated sponsorship from NCK that helped Ogle target and achieve compelling operational and capital improvements and efficiencies."

Capstone Partners represented Ogle as the exclusive financial advisor, Loeb & Loeb served as transaction counsel, and Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, Ltd. was regulatory counsel.

For More Information Contact Grant Kornman at 214-617-2089 / grant@nckcapital.com or Michael Kornman at 214-617-2084 / michael@nckcapital.com

Related Files

NCK Announces The Sale of The Ogle School RLJ Equity Partners.pdf

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



