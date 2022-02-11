U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.00
    -20.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    -154.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,644.75
    -56.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.80
    -14.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.80
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    -10.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0320
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,108.23
    -1,149.39 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.38
    -22.80 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

NCL Corporation Ltd. Announces Pricing of $2,035,000,000 of Senior Secured Notes, Senior Unsecured Notes and Exchangeable Notes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NCLH

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCL Corporation Ltd. (“NCLC”), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (“NCLH”), announced today that it has priced $1,000.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Secured Notes”), $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.750% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Unsecured Notes” and collectively with the Secured Notes, the “Notes”) and $435.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2027 (the “Exchangeable Notes”), each of which were offered in private offerings that are exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The offering of the Notes is expected to close on February 18, 2022 and the offering of the Exchangeable Notes is expected to close on February 15, 2022, in each case subject to customary closing conditions. NCLC intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings of the Notes and the Exchangeable Notes to redeem all of the outstanding 12.25% Secured Notes and 10.250% Secured Notes (each as defined below) and to make principal payments on debt maturing in the short-term, including, in each case, to pay any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, as well as related premiums, fees and expenses.

The Secured Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by first-priority interests in, among other things and subject to certain agreed security principles, three of our vessels. The Secured Notes will be guaranteed by our subsidiaries that own the property that will secure the Secured Notes.

NCLC has granted the initial purchasers of the Exchangeable Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day on which the Exchangeable Notes are issued, up to an additional $65.0 million aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Notes. The Exchangeable Notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of NCLC and guaranteed by NCLH. Holders may exchange all or a portion of the Exchangeable Notes at the holder’s option (i) at any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding August 15, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and (ii) on or after August 15, 2026 until the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date, regardless of whether such conditions have been met. Upon exchange of the Exchangeable Notes, NCLC will satisfy its exchange obligation by paying and/or delivering, as the case may be, cash, ordinary shares of NCLH (“ordinary shares”) or a combination of cash and ordinary shares, at NCLC’s election. NCLC will pay any cash required to be paid upon exchange of the Exchangeable Notes. If NCLC elects to satisfy its exchange obligation solely in ordinary shares or in a combination of ordinary shares and cash, the Exchangeable Notes will convert into Series A Preference Shares of NCLC (“preference shares”), which shall immediately and automatically be exchanged for a number of ordinary shares. The initial exchange rate per $1,000 principal amount of Exchangeable Notes is 28.9765 ordinary shares, which is equivalent to an initial exchange price of approximately $34.51 per ordinary share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The initial exchange price represents a premium of approximately 52.50% above the last reported sale price of the ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange on February 10, 2022.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Exchangeable Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The Notes, the related guarantees, the Exchangeable Notes, the related guarantee of NCLH, the preference shares and the ordinary shares issuable upon the exchange of preference shares will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release also shall not constitute an offer to purchase or notice of redemption with respect to the 12.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “12.25% Secured Notes”) or the 10.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “10.250% Secured Notes”). This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our business strategy, financial position, results of operations, plans, prospects, actions taken or strategies being considered with respect to our liquidity position, valuation and appraisals of our assets and objectives of management for future operations (including those regarding expected fleet additions, our ability to weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our expectations regarding the resumption of cruise voyages and the timing for such resumption of cruise voyages, the implementation of and effectiveness of our health and safety protocols, operational position, demand for voyages, plans or goals for our sustainability program and decarbonization efforts, our expectations for future cash flows and profitability, financing opportunities and extensions, and future cost mitigation and cash conservation efforts and efforts to reduce operating expenses and capital expenditures) are forward-looking statements. Many, but not all, of these statements can be found by looking for words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “future” and similar words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the impact of:

  • the spread of epidemics, pandemics and viral outbreaks and specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on the ability or desire of people to travel (including on cruises), which is expected to continue to adversely impact our results, operations, outlook, plans, goals, growth, reputation, cash flows, liquidity, demand for voyages and share price;

  • implementing precautions in coordination with regulators and global public health authorities to protect the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities we visit and to comply with regulatory restrictions related to the pandemic and the implementation of any such precautions;

  • legislation prohibiting companies from verifying vaccination status;

  • our indebtedness and restrictions in the agreements governing our indebtedness that require us to maintain minimum levels of liquidity and be in compliance with maintenance covenants and otherwise limit our flexibility in operating our business, including the significant portion of assets that are collateral under these agreements;

  • our ability to work with lenders and others or otherwise pursue options to defer, renegotiate, refinance or restructure our existing debt profile, near-term debt amortization, newbuild related payments and other obligations and to work with credit card processors to satisfy current or potential future demands for collateral on cash advanced from customers relating to future cruises;

  • our need for additional financing or financing to optimize our balance sheet, which may not be available on favorable terms, or at all, and our outstanding exchangeable notes and any future financing which may be dilutive to existing shareholders;

  • the unavailability of ports of call;

  • future increases in the price of, or major changes or reduction in, commercial airline services;

  • changes involving the tax and environmental regulatory regimes in which we operate, including new regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions;

  • the accuracy of any appraisals of our assets as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise;

  • our success in controlling operating expenses and capital expenditures;

  • trends in, or changes to, future bookings and our ability to take future reservations and receive deposits related thereto;

  • adverse events impacting the security of travel, such as terrorist acts, armed conflict and threats thereof, acts of piracy, and other international events;

  • adverse incidents involving cruise ships;

  • adverse general economic and related factors, such as fluctuating or increasing levels of unemployment, underemployment and the volatility of fuel prices, declines in the securities and real estate markets, and perceptions of these conditions that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence;

  • breaches in data security or other disturbances to our information technology and other networks or our actual or perceived failure to comply with requirements regarding data privacy and protection;

  • changes in fuel prices and the type of fuel we are permitted to use and/or other cruise operating costs;

  • mechanical malfunctions and repairs, delays in our shipbuilding program, maintenance and refurbishments and the consolidation of qualified shipyard facilities;

  • the risks and increased costs associated with operating internationally;

  • our inability to recruit or retain qualified personnel or the loss of key personnel or employee relations issues;

  • our inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage;

  • pending or threatened litigation, investigations and enforcement actions;

  • any further impairment of our trademarks, trade names or goodwill;

  • volatility and disruptions in the global credit and financial markets, which may adversely affect our ability to borrow and could increase our counterparty credit risks, including those under our credit facilities, derivatives, contingent obligations, insurance contracts and new ship progress payment guarantees;

  • our reliance on third parties to provide hotel management services for certain ships and certain other services;

  • fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

  • our expansion into new markets and investments in new markets and land-based destination projects;

  • overcapacity in key markets or globally; and

  • other factors set forth under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown.

In addition, some of our executive officers and directors have not sold their shares in NCLH since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a gesture of support for our company as they navigated us through unprecedented challenges. Now that we have resumed operations, we anticipate that our executive officers and directors may sell shares under Rule 10b5-1 plans beginning in the first quarter of 2022 as part of their ordinary course financial planning.

The above examples are not exhaustive and new risks emerge from time to time. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we expect to operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement was based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Edel Cruz
(305) 468-2339
InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com
NCLHmedia@nclcorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian Cruise stock drops after downbeat full-year outlook

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 4.0% in morning trading Thursday, after the cruise operator said it has yet to complete its fourth-quarter financial information, but also provided a downbeat full-year revenue outlook. The company said it expects 2021 revenue of $600 million to $650 million, below the current FactSet consensus of $721 million. The net loss is expected to widen to $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion from $4.0 billion in 2020, which compares with the FactSet net-loss

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Zillow lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported record revenue from selling the underwater homes Thursday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.