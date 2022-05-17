U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0170 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3700
    +0.3170 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,272.95
    +273.31 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

In NCLA Amicus Win, Supreme Court Rejects FEC’s Argument Against Sen. Cruz’s Standing to Sue

New Civil Liberties Alliance
·3 min read

Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate, et al.

Washington, D.C., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court has invalidated a provision of federal campaign finance law limiting the amount of money a candidate can be repaid for personal loans made to their campaign. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, filed an amicus brief in support of Senator Ted Cruz’s challenge to Section 304 of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002, which unconstitutionally burdens core political speech. Senator Cruz also raised challenges to the Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) implementing regulation. In the amicus brief, NCLA argued, and the Court agreed, that the FEC’s proposed heightened standing standard, if adopted, would severely restrict the ability to challenge unlawful government action.

In his 2018 campaign for reelection to the U.S. Senate, Senator Cruz loaned his campaign committee $260,000, $10,000 more than Section 304 permitted him to be repaid using post-election contributions. It was uncontested that the restrictions on loan repayment resulted in Senator Cruz suffering a $10,000 loss. Yet, FEC argued that the loss is “fairly traceable” only to the FEC regulation, not to the enabling statute, and thus that Sen. Cruz and his campaign lacked Article III standing to challenge the statute.

Chief Justice Roberts, in his opinion for the Court, rejected FEC’s argument that appellees lacked standing because their injuries were, according to the agency, “self-inflicted.” Roberts established that the Court has “never recognized a rule of this kind under Article III.” To the contrary, the Court has “made clear that an injury resulting from the application or threatened application of an unlawful enactment remains fairly traceable to such application, even if the injury could be described in some sense as willingly incurred.”

FEC asked the Court to adopt a new, heightened standard for establishing that an injury is “fairly traceable” to complained‑of conduct. The agency wrongly asserted that a plaintiff lacks standing to challenge an allegedly unconstitutional statute when his injury is most directly attributable to an agency regulation adopted to implement the challenged statute rather than to the statute itself. FEC’s heightened standing standard would have thwarted all nondelegation doctrine challenges. In such cases, the adoption of the pertinent legislation does not by itself directly inflict injury; the legislation merely invites a federal agency to exercise open-ended, delegated legislative powers. Not only did the Court clarify that Section 304 “abridges First Amendment rights” and “burdens political speech,” but it also protected the ability to challenge unlawful federal government actions.

NCLA released the following statements:

“FEC’s position was not simply wrong; it also threatened to impair the ability of NCLA and like-minded critics of government overreach to challenge unconstitutional federal statutes.”
Rich Samp, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“Senator Cruz’s standing to bring suit was obvious. Willfully violating an unconstitutional law to create standing has always been a part of our legal process. Indeed, that is precisely how the most iconic civil rights cases reached the courts. FEC’s position, that courts may not hear cases involving so-called self-inflicted injuries, would deprive citizens of their ability to challenge unlawful government acts. We applaud the Supreme Court for rejecting this recipe for mischief.”
— Sheng Li, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the amicus page here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino New Civil Liberties Alliance 202-869-5218 judy.pino@ncla.legal


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Three Things Are Ruining California

    Tesla CEO calls California a 'one-party' state that's hostile to business and innovation.

  • Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

    The Arizona Senate on Monday opened an ethics investigation into a firebrand Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend's racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 people dead. The referral of Sen. Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff to the Ethics Committee was in lieu of the immediate expulsion that Democratic lawmakers were planning, GOP Majority Leader Rick Gray said.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Terror-stricken Russians anticipate the delivery of foreign arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:41 The Security Service of Ukraine has published another intercepted conversation between Russian soldiers. In that conversation, the aggressors express their envy that Ukrainians have Bayraktars (medium-altitude long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles), and they are terror-stricken at the prospect of the delivery of foreign weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Russia makes new threats over use of Satan-2 hypersonic nuclear missile on Britain

    Kremlin official also says it is ‘absolutely legitimate’ for Russia to question existence of Finland

  • Elon Musk has already decided which way he’s voting in the next election

    The political views of the Tesla CEO have previously been tricky to pin down — until now.

  • Ukraine will get worse for isolated Russia, analyst says on state TV

    One military analyst had a brutally frank message for viewers of Russian state television: The war in Ukraine will get much worse for Russia, which is facing a mass mobilisation supported by the United States while Russia is almost totally isolated. Since President Vladimir Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia state media - and especially state television - have supported the Kremlin's position. That appeared to have changed on Monday night when one well-known military analyst gave a blunt assessment to Russia's main state television channel of what Putin casts as the "special military operation".

  • Fed's Powell vows to raise rates as high as needed to kill inflation surge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy. "What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we're going to keep pushing until we see that," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event. "If we don't see that, we will have to consider moving more aggressively" to tighten financial conditions.

  • Chile Copper Mines Dodge Radical Changes as Convention Vote Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper producers from BHP Group to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will avoid a major shakeup of mining rights in Chile -- at least for now -- after writers of a new constitution wrapped up deliberations. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection T

  • Consumers Are Powering Through Higher Prices. That Complicates the Fed’s Fight.

    Retail sales show just how hot the economy is. In the long run, the central bank might just have to stay hawkish.

  • Pro-Trump ‘electors’ in Wisconsin hit with first-of-its-kind lawsuit

    A lawsuit filed by a group of Wisconsin residents on Tuesday takes aim at the Trump backers who claimed to represent the state’s valid slate of 2020 presidential electors, despite President Biden’s victory there. The first-of-its-kind litigation seeks to hold accountable a dozen named defendants it accuses of perpetrating a fraudulent scheme to undermine democracy…

  • DeSantis says Florida could take control of Disney's special district

    The Republican governor last month signed a bill that will eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District in Central Florida, a special governing jurisdiction that has allowed the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city since the late 1960s. DeSantis has been locked in a feud with the entertainment company since its leaders came out in opposition of a new state law that limits the teaching and discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. DeSantis told a news conference on Monday that rather than have local communities absorb jurisdiction over Disney, it is "more likely that the state will actually assume control."

  • Russian catastrophe at Bilohorivka river crossing makes invaders contemplate defeat – NYT

    Russian army morale took a direct hit when Ukraine destroyed almost an entire battalion attempting to cross the Siversky Donets river, the New York Times said in an analytical piece about the incident.

  • "Like in a horror movie": the war in Ukraine has become hell for occupying forces - communications interception by Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, 12:21 The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted telephone conversations between the occupying troops, which show that the only thing they dream of is to survive, retire from the army and never return to Ukraine.

  • Russian Allies Get Tongue-Lashing at Putin’s Ultimate Pity Party

    TwitterRussian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting of the Russian-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), on Monday on the 30th anniversary of its founding—but the meeting was anything but celebratory.Instead, the heads of state from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, which make up the collective defense organization, akin to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, went to the Kremlin Monday in Moscow to lament the world’s response

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “altered” Jordan's texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

    During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.” The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.”

  • U.S. government is offering free COVID tests again, as cases rise 57% from two weeks ago; FDA authorizes booster for children aged 5 to 11

    The federal government is again offering Americans free COVID-19 test kits through the mail, allowing for up to eight more tests to be ordered through the USPS.

  • Pro-Russia official claims 16,000 Ukrainian troops encircled in Donbas

    As many as 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers have allegedly been surrounded in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, a top official from a pro-Russian separatist group known as the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) claimed Tuesday.

  • N. Korea's Kim faces 'huge dilemma' on aid as virus surges

    During more than a decade as North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin, shunning international help and striving instead for domestic strategies to fix his battered economy. “Kim Jong Un is in a dilemma, a really huge dilemma,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul. Since acknowledging a COVID-19 outbreak last week, North Korea has said “an explosively spreading fever” has killed 56 people and sickened about 1.5 million others.