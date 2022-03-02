U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.97
    +75.71 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,895.93
    +600.98 (+1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,691.23
    +158.77 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.14
    +42.64 (+2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.38
    +4.97 (+4.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.40
    -23.40 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.38 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1088
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    +0.1320 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6190
    +0.7290 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,187.30
    +705.36 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.45
    -5.08 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

NCLA Backs SCOTUS Case Seeking to Resolve Circuit Split on Interp of Federal Civil Proc. Rule 60(b)

New Civil Liberties Alliance
·4 min read

Dexter Earl Kemp v. United States of America

Washington, D.C., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, filed an amicus brief in Kemp v. United States, a case before the Supreme Court challenging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit’s interpretation of rules allowing courts to correct judgments for legal error. Contrary to the text and Supreme Court cases applying Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b), the Eleventh Circuit failed to grant relief to Petitioner Dexter Kemp in response to an error of law committed by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

When the Supreme Court adopted the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure in the 1930s, it provided that Rule 60 should be available to correct judicial errors of law. The Court granted cert in Kemp because it presents an ideal opportunity to remedy a decades-long split that has divided courts of appeals over how Rule 60(b) applies to “legal error.”

In 2018, Mr. Kemp, a federal prisoner, moved under Rule 60(b) in the district court to reopen his case, arguing that the court failed to account for Supreme Court Rule 13.3 when it dismissed his post-conviction petition as untimely. The Government and the Eleventh Circuit both recognized that the district court committed a legal error. The Question Presented is whether Rule 60(b)(1) authorizes relief from final judgment based on legal error, “as well as mistake, inadvertence, surprise, or excusable neglect”—or does “legal error” fall into a different subsection, Rule 60(b)(6), that also authorizes relief to Mr. Kemp based on the district court’s error?

Congress enacted Rule 60(b) to simplify, expand, and standardize post-judgment review with the goal of “accomplish[ing] justice” and avoiding “undermining the public’s confidence in the judicial process.” Congress designed the Rule and its subsections to provide for correction of judgments that were flawed in particular ways. Moreover, Congress updated the Rule soon after its initial implementation to expand litigants’ ability to obtain relief from erroneous judgments. Reading the Rule to provide for overlapping or alternate remedies in the way proposed by the Government defeats the design of the Rule, contradicts the harmonious reading canon of statutory interpretation, and fails to serve the Rule’s purpose of doing substantial justice.

Notably, the Government’s interpretation of the word “mistake” in subsection (b)(1) to include “legal error” cuts against Congress’s goals. It would create a structural anomaly within the Rule, subjecting some legal errors to two different time limitations, giving courts no interpretive guidance to decide between them. In addition, it would cut back on the traditional remedy of a “bill of review,” which permitted parties to reopen judgments for legal error longer than one year after the judgment was entered. The Supreme Court should not allow the Executive Branch to rewrite the rules of civil procedure to better fit its current goals. The Eleventh Circuit should be reversed, and relief should be granted under Rule 60(b)(6) as originally provided when the rules were adopted.

NCLA released the following statements:

“Judges make mistakes, and to their great credit, they have, over centuries, developed tools to correct their judicial errors. When the Supreme Court codified Rule 60(b), the drafters intended to expansively preserve all known common law writs and bills to that time, including for unconstitutional judgments. They even inserted a ‘savings clause’ to allow judges flexibility to ensure substantial justice under unforeseen circumstances. The Government’s reading of the Rule values finality over justice. But the rules were enacted to ensure ‘substantial justice,’ which should never take a back seat to any lesser policy goal.”
— Peggy Little, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure play a powerful role in making sure our judicial system is open, fair, and serves the interests of justice. Proper application of the rules—including Rule 60(b)—is even more important when issues arise between the Government and its citizens.”
— Kara Rollins, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the amicus page here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino New Civil Liberties Alliance 202-869-5218 judy.pino@ncla.legal


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of defense contracting pure play Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- which got quite a lift on Tuesday after Germany announced plans to triple its 2022 defense budget, and Wolfe Research upgraded LockMart stock in response -- is giving back its gains on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Lockheed Martin stock is down 4.4%. Why is Lockheed Martin stock -- a defense stock, let's not forget, in a time of conflict in Europe -- down?

  • Sanctioning Russia is a masterstroke that will cement the dollar’s dominant role in world affairs

    Why Russia can't access its stockpile of money, and why freezing the ruble will also give China second thoughts about its own territorial and economic ambitions

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tesla's Musk Fact-Checks Biden's State of the Union

    Elon Musk isn't letting go of his beef with the White House after EV maker Tesla again was snubbed, this time during Tuesday's State of the Union speech.

  • Bitcoin proves sanction breaker for Russia

    The move to cryptocurrencies comes as the Russian rouble fell for a third straight day in Moscow trading on Wednesday as fighting in Ukraine intensified.

  • Powell: Fed to 'proceed carefully' on raising rates amid Ukraine conflict

    In unusually clear commentary, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that he supports increasing short-term interest rates by 0.25% in the next policy-setting meeting on March 15 and 16.

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • As the Russian economy spirals downward, ‘there will be spillover effects’: Fmr. Treasury official

    Mercatus Center Senior Research Fellow and former Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Department Christine McDaniel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Russian ruble remaining weak against the U.S. dollar and global financial stability concerns as sanctions continue to weigh on the Russian economy.

  • Fed Chair Powell: 'War Underscores Need' for Crypto Regulation

    “[The Ukraine-Russia conflict] underscored the need for congressional action on digital finance including crypto currency,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in Congressional testimony on Wednesday.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boebert Booed For Outburst During Biden's Remarks About Sick Veterans, His Late Son

    Boebert's outburst came just as Biden mentioned his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

  • Why Is Poland Spending $6 Billion on Battle Tanks?

    Two days after Russia launched a full-scale assault on its neighbor Ukraine, that headline probably sounds like a rhetorical question. On Feb. 17, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) advised Congress of a request from the government of Poland to place a massive $6 billion order for new military equipment.

  • Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

    How the Twitterverse is taking Russian billionaires to task.

  • Retirees: Watch out for your pensions – inflation isn’t just affecting grocery bills

    Inflation creeps into many aspects of retiree spending, including grocery bills, gas and medical equipment – it can also hurt their retirement income too, even if they’re lucky enough to have a pension. The inflation rate, hovering at a 40-year high around 7.5%, has Americans worried. The best strategy would be to have multiple sources of income in retirement.

  • Why NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Uranium Energy Stocks All Popped Today

    Shares of uranium mining companies including NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT: NXE), Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN), and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) soared on Monday as fighting continued throughout Ukraine, and Western nations levied economic and financial sanctions on Russia. As of 12:15 p.m. ET today, shares of NexGen Energy are up 9.2%, Denison is gaining 9.6%, and Uranium Energy is up most of all -- 14.6%. Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine last week, sparking fears of an exacerbated energy crisis in Europe, which depends on Russian exports for about 40% of its natural gas.

  • GOP torn as Greene speaks to far right amid 'Putin!' chants

    House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called the congresswoman's speech on the same stage “unacceptable.” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said “there’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists."

  • John Bolton Reveals How Little Donald Trump Actually Knew About Russia

    Trump’s former national security adviser recalled how the ex-president responded to sanctions on Vladimir Putin's country.

  • Supreme Court Won’t Hear CalSavers Case, Leaving State Retirement Plan in Place

    The high court's decision to leave an appellate ruling in place ends a long-running challenge to a pioneering effort to expand retirement savings.

  • Russia Bans Coupon Payment to Foreigners on $29 Billion in Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian central bank has banned coupon payments to foreign owners of ruble bonds known as OFZs in what it called a temporary step to shore up markets in the wake of international sanctions. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicroso