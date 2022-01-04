U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,797.22
    +0.66 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,860.33
    +275.27 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,614.47
    -218.33 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.92
    +21.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.04
    +0.96 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    +15.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0390 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1100
    +0.7740 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,072.27
    -281.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.40
    +5.05 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

NCLA Files Class-Action Lawsuit to Block Unlawful Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate

New Civil Liberties Alliance
·4 min read

Vanderstelt, et al. v. Joseph R. Biden, et al.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biden Administration has enacted an unlawful executive order to compel millions of Americans who work for government contractors (even if they do not perform work on government contracts) to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Today, the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, filed a class-action lawsuit against President Biden, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, the Office of Management and Budget, and other government agencies and officials, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The Plaintiffs in this lawsuit seek judicial relief from the unlawful and unconstitutional Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate. Two subclasses are being sought within the class-action suit, one for naturally immune contractor employees and one for remote workers.

This mandate requires Plaintiffs to take a vaccine without their consent—and in the case of those with naturally acquired immunity, against the medical advice of experts—thereby depriving them of their constitutional right to bodily integrity and to refuse unwanted medical care and violating their statutory right to informed consent.

On September 9, 2021, the Biden Administration announced several new administrative actions aimed at coercing a total of 100 million Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to private employer, healthcare facility, and federal employee mandates, the announcement covered those working for federal contractors. The federal contractor mandate has been prohibited by judicial orders in the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District of Kentucky and Southern District of Georgia.

The President cannot exercise authority this sweeping under the guise of “procurement” in the absence of clear and explicit congressional authorization. The attempt to control the personal health decisions of Americans through general procurement authority is a question of deep economic and political significance. Congress did not provide—nor does the Procurement Act allow—the President to have this power. Presidential policies prescribed under the Procurement Act are valid only if there is a “nexus between the regulations and some delegation of requisite legislative authority by Congress.” There is no nexus here.

Additionally, under the unconstitutional conditions doctrine, the government cannot impair Plaintiffs’ right to refuse medical care through subtle forms of coercion any more than it could through an explicit mandate.

NCLA released the following statements:

“This vaccine mandate is a remarkable act of legal contortion. Because no statute authorizes the Executive Branch to unilaterally impose a sweeping health care mandate on one-fifth of U.S. workers, the President is trying to fit this mandate into a seventy-year-old procurement law, using efficiency in government contracting as the pretextual justification. No one is fooled. Forcing contractors to fire their employees—particularly those who cannot spread COVID-19 in the workplace because they are naturally immune, work remotely, or both—will undermine rather than promote efficient procurement of goods and services.”
— Sheng Li, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“As the President has admitted on many occasions, there is no general federal power to require citizens to receive emergency authorized vaccines. So instead, the administration is attempting to use the unwarranted deference courts have granted administrative agencies to snatch such power out of thin air. The Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate ignores the language of the federal acquisition statutes and is directly in conflict with their purpose—to ensure the Federal Government has maximum access to the goods and services produced by the American economy. This mandate will both curtail federal access to the economy and shrink the output of firms contracting with the federal government. This federal edict is unlawful, and the Court should strike it down.”
— John Vecchione, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the case page here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino New Civil Liberties Alliance 202-869-5218 judy.pino@ncla.legal


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla criticized for showroom in China’s Xinjiang region, Walmart clashes with Beijing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita details the backlash Tesla is receiving after the EV developer opened a showroom in China's controversial Xinjiang region, the site of the country's suppression of the Uyghur Muslim population.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • One-Day $10 Billion Profit Erases Turkey Central Bank Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of around $10 billion on the final day of 2021, sparking questions on what caused this overnight boon that will trickle down to the nation’s Treasury.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin

  • Biden economic adviser calls expiring Child Tax Credit expansion just one piece of a bigger puzzle

    When Democrats passed one year of an expanded Child Tax Credit within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, many of the credit's supporters hoped it would become permanent.

  • AT&T and Verizon Delay 5G Rollout After Airlines Warn of Disruptions

    AT&T  and  Verizon  agreed to delay by two weeks the rollout of new 5G service after first refusing requests from the U.S. government to delay the Jan. 5 launch. AT&T (ticker: T) said in a statement that it agreed to the delay at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We know aviation safety and 5G can co-exist and we are confident further collaboration and technical assessment will allay any issues,” the telecommunications giant said.

  • Democrats’ most alarming problem

    Blue states with high taxes and living costs continue to lose residents to lower-cost red states.

  • Record 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in November

    The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5 million in November, a show of confidence in the labor market and an indication that higher wages could prevail for a while. The 370,000 increase in quits reported in the Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday was led by the accommodation and food services industry. All four U.S. regions reported a rise in the number of people quitting their jobs.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • OPEC, allies agree on another modest oil output hike

    OPEC and its allies decided on Tuesday to maintain their policy of modestly boosting oil output next month as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant has so far not heavily hit demand.

  • Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to save electricity

    Kosovo's government on Tuesday introduced a ban on cryptocurrency mining in an attempt to curb electricity consumption as the country faces the worst energy crisis in a decade due to production outages. "All law enforcement agencies will stop the production of this activity in cooperation with other relevant institutions that will identify the locations where there is cryptocurrency production," Economy and Energy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said in a statement. Due to cheap power prices in Kosovo in recent years, many young people in Kosovo have got involved in crypto mining.

  • U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca, Pfizer and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq. The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical supply and manufacturing companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

  • Immix Shares Rally On FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Tag For Cancer Program In Children

    The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to newly listed Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer. IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. If IMX-110 is approved in the U.S., ImmixBio may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application, or maybe sold or transferred. Also See: Benzinga's F

  • It’s China vs. Walmart, Latest Western Brand Entangled in Human Rights Dispute

    Western businesses face a geopolitical situation similar to what followed the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, but with more at stake.

  • Crypto: As many as 87 countries are exploring a central bank digital currency

    CoinDesk Global Macro Editor Emily Parker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest trends in terms of cryptocurrency being adopted by government central banks.

  • What Crypto Can Learn From Elizabeth Holmes’ Fraud Conviction

    There's a surprisingly clear line between "fake it 'til you make it" and just plain faking it.

  • Melania Trump includes NFT as she auctions off memorabilia

    Former First Lady Melania Trump has announced an historic auction event entitled ‘The Head of State Collection’.

  • Drones approaching US troops in Iraq shot down

    Two armed drones approaching U.S. troops in Iraq were shot down on Monday, Reuters reported.The drones were approaching a military base housing U.S. troops, the outlet reported, citing U.S. and Iraqi security officials.An official of the U.S.-led international military coalition told the outlet that the base's defense system engaged "two fixed-wing suicide drones. They were shot down without incident.""This was a dangerous attack on a civilian...

  • Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom

    American activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.

  • Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump's Kids

    The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.