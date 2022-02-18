U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.85
    -17.41 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,185.20
    -126.83 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,606.88
    -109.84 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.91
    -3.19 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.48
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.20
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    +0.1310 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,179.62
    -955.27 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.72
    -15.06 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

NCLA Supports Cert. Petition Seeking Procedural Protections for Accused in Collegiate Title IX Cases

New Civil Liberties Alliance
·3 min read

Jane Doe v. Timothy White, et al.

Washington, D.C., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to enforce Title IX, the U.S. Department of Education has routinely pressured schools to deny due process to the accused in sexual-misconduct investigations. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil liberties group, filed an amicus brief today in support of Jane Doe’s petition for a writ of certiorari before the U.S. Supreme Court in her case against the California State University system and various Title IX administrators. The petition asks the Court to clarify that colleges must provide a hearing before suspending or expelling a student.

Petitioner Doe was suspended for 14 months from enrollment in Sonoma State University based on charges eventually determined to be groundless. The university suspended her while it conducted an investigation, despite never having concluded that she engaged in sexual misconduct and despite a provision in its Title IX policy requiring investigations to be completed within 60 working days. In other words, an administrative body imposed punitive sanctions on an individual for over a year without affording her even the most basic of procedural protections afforded under the U.S. Constitution. No hearing—not even a “kangaroo court” proceeding—was granted.

The lower courts dismissed the case, ruling Defendants were entitled to “qualified immunity” because, at the time of the incident, it was not “clearly established” that those facing suspension or expulsion from state universities had any procedural rights under the Due Process Clause. The Ninth Circuit harshly held that “[d]amage to Doe’s academic reputation is ‘mere reputational injury,’ which does not itself create a liberty interest.” But the Ninth Circuit’s flawed decision should not deter the Supreme Court from addressing whether the Due Process Clause entitles students at public universities to procedural protections when they face suspension or expulsion. The Supreme Court’s decision in Goss v. Lopez held that students enrolled in public high schools and middle schools are entitled to some degree of due process protections when threatened with suspension or expulsion. Nothing in Goss suggests that the same protections should not also apply in the university context, but the Supreme Court should make that explicit.

Doe’s predicament is hardly unique. Given the frequency with which procedural due process claims of this sort have arisen in the past decade, there is a pressing need to establish a Supreme Court precedent regarding the Due Process Clause’s applicability to college disciplinary proceedings. NCLA is also concerned that too many lower federal courts evade a decision on important constitutional issues by skipping immediately to the qualified immunity defense without adjudging the constitutional right asserted by the plaintiff.

NCLA released the following statement:

“Under pressure from the U.S. Department of Education, more and more colleges have been depriving students accused of sexual misconduct of even the most basic of due process rights, like the right to a hearing. It is time for the Supreme Court to step forward and tell public colleges and universities that they must abide by the Constitution.”
— Rich Samp, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the amicus page here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino New Civil Liberties Alliance 202-869-5218 judy.pino@ncla.legal


Recommended Stories

  • Russia conflict could create ‘the largest energy supply disruption in the history of energy markets’

    Dr. Pierre Noël, Global Research Scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy and oil market amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger 'stagflationary wind': Mohamed El-Erian

    Conflicting headlines on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine have sent markets into turmoil. Mohamed El-Erian said in the event military conflict happens, it could send a "stagflationary wind through the global economy."

  • U.S. Says Russia Was Behind Recent Cyber Attacks: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel – including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists – in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrif

  • Illinois Weighs $1 Billion of Debt to Extend Pension Buyouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Illinois lawmakers are considering a bipartisan proposal to authorize selling $1 billion of debt to pay for pension buyouts, in a bid to reduce the worst-rated state’s massive unfunded liability for its retirement systems.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk

  • Tesla: SEC is violating its own rules by holding up $40M shareholder payout

    Tesla’s (TSLA) accusations this week that the Securities and Exchange Commission reneged on a 2018 settlement requiring it to return $40 million to shareholders could be backed up by its own rules.

  • White House Crypto Executive Order Due Out Next Week

    News of a White House crypto executive order as early as next week could be another test for Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market.

  • Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions

    The meeting hosted by Indonesia was one of the most fractious since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to people familiar with the discussions. As the meeting concluded, U.S. and European stocks fell on worries that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent after Russian-backed separatists announced a surprise evacuation of their breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine to Russia amid stepped up shelling.

  • Argentina Set to Raise Key Rate to 42.5% Thursday, Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5% on Thursday, further tightening monetary policy to align with goals set out in the government’s talks with the International Monetary Fund. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Me

  • Biden seen issuing crypto oversight exec order next week

    President Biden is expected to issue an executive order next week directing agencies across the government to study cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

  • Crypto: President Biden expected to issue wide-ranging regulation order

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports that President Biden is expected to release an executive order on regulating cryptocurrency next week.

  • Russia-Ukraine: 'Putin will pay a very, very, very heavy price' if he invades further, Senator Cardin (D-MD) says

    Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about past geopolitical aggressions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, carefully applying sanctions on Russia, the energy sector, additional COVID-19 relief funds, inflation, and the federal gas tax.

  • Crypto should be regulated by CFTC, not other agencies: Ex-official

    A former CFTC chairman argues it's time for Congress to allow the agency to take the lead in crypto regulation.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Abbott Laboratories Recalls Three Baby Formulas Amid FDA Warning

    The FDA is investigating consumer complaints that four babies became sick with bacteria infections after consuming products from Michigan plant

  • ‘Zero-Click’ Hacks Are Growing in Popularity. There’s Practically No Way to Stop Them

    (Bloomberg Businessweek) -- As a journalist working for the Arab news network Alaraby, Rania Dridi said she’s taken precautions to avoid being targeted by hackers, keeping an eye out for suspicious messages and avoiding clicking on links or opening attachments from people she doesn’t know.Dridi’s phone got compromised anyway with what’s called a “zero-click” attack, which allows a hacker to break into a phone or computer even if its user doesn’t open a malicious link or attachment. Hackers inste

  • Court Orders Freeze of Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' Crypto Fundraising

    A private class action lawsuit against participants in Canada's "freedom convoy" has successfully secured an injunction freezing funds raised via crypto donations. A Mareva injunction was signed on Thursday by Ontario Superior Court of Justice Judge Calum MacLeod and freezes crypto assets in more than 120 different addresses tied to BTC, ADA, ETH, LTC and XMR. A Mareva injunction is a court order used in the U.K. and Canada that freezes a defendant's assets in order to prevent them from being spent, hidden or moved before a judgment is ordered.

  • The wealth tax proposal is back again — and this time it could go to the voters

    Critics fear it will send millionaires and billionaires out of state, but the bill's founder said it will actually keep people not subjected to the tax in state.

  • Fed’s Williams backs March rate hike and asset sales ‘later this year’

    The president of the New York Federal Reserve said it will be "appropriate" to raise the central bank's benchmark short-term interest rate in March and begin to reduce its $9 trillion stockpile of bonds "later this year."

  • Russia-Ukraine, and the Fed make for Catch 22 market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 18, 2022.

  • Market strategist: Defensive trades ‘can roll over just as quickly as they’ve risen’

    National Chief Market Strategist Art Hogan sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed factoring Russia-Ukraine into its rate hike cycle, inflation, energy sector volatility tying into the U.S. economy, and consumer-facing retailers.