U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,021.00
    +15.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,865.00
    +99.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,394.00
    +72.25 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.00
    +8.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.94
    +0.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    +10.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.31 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0068
    +0.0066 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1591
    +0.0089 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7440
    -1.3430 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,484.52
    +1,170.66 (+6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.10
    +26.29 (+5.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,232.96
    +167.68 (+0.60%)
     

NCLA’s Supreme Court Reply Brief Refutes SEC’s New Arguments Against District Court Jurisdiction

New Civil Liberties Alliance
·3 min read

Securities and Exchange Commission, et al. v. Michelle Cochran

Washington, D.C., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A reply brief submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court in SEC v. Cochran today explains why Texas accountant Michelle Cochran has the right to have her original lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heard in federal district court. SEC has tried to block this essential avenue for vindicating constitutional safeguards, insisting that Congress insulated the agency’s administrative proceedings from any meaningful judicial scrutiny until after SEC has issued a final order in the proceeding.

As NCLA’s brief details, SEC has attempted to shift the focus of the case, including by rewriting its own question presented to omit the word “jurisdiction” and pivoting to new arguments that have nothing to do with jurisdiction. This strategy just underscores the weakness of SEC’s arguments on the actual question presented: whether a federal district court has jurisdiction to hear a suit in which the respondent in an ongoing SEC administrative proceeding seeks to enjoin that proceeding because its adjudicator enjoys unconstitutional removal protections.

The Fifth Circuit correctly held, in its en banc ruling in favor of Ms. Cochran, that nothing in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 strips district courts of jurisdiction over all civil cases arising under the Constitution. Moreover, the Supreme Court already reached an analogous conclusion in Free Enter. Fund v. Public Co. Acct. Oversight Bd., a 2010 case concerning the same statutes and the same kind of structural constitutional defect in SEC proceedings. In Free Enterprise Fund, the Supreme Court rejected the precise argument the SEC makes in its briefing—that the ’34 Act divests district courts of jurisdiction over removal power challenges.

Ms. Cochran is challenging the constitutionality of SEC’s Administrative Law Judges, who enjoy multiple layers of protection from removal. If the president cannot remove these federal “officers,” then he cannot control the agencies he’s charged with overseeing. Ms. Cochran requests that her case be heard before a federal court that is competent to decide the constitutional claims at issue before the unconstitutional ALJ proceeding takes place.

Latham & Watkins partner Greg Garre, a former Solicitor General of the United States, is Counsel of Record. He will present oral argument at the Supreme Court on November 7, 2022. Peggy Little, who successfully argued the case before the en banc Fifth Circuit, is NCLA’s senior litigation counsel on the case.

NCLA released the following statement:

“Under the government’s scheme, individuals charged by the SEC must endure years of unconstitutional administrative proceedings, sometimes lasting nearly a decade, before they can present their structural constitutional claims to a federal court competent to hear them—only to have those proceedings vacated. Ms. Cochran has already endured one such unconstitutional hearing, and if the SEC has its way, that process will expose her to a second to-be-vacated ALJ proceeding followed by a third adjudication over a decade after the events at issue. This process is the punishment! The Supreme Court should affirm the en banc Fifth Circuit and call a halt to this abuse of power.”
Peggy Little, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the case page here or watch the case video here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino New Civil Liberties Alliance 202-869-5218 judy.pino@ncla.legal


Recommended Stories

  • Fashion Startup Pomelo Cuts 8% of Staff as Asia Layoffs Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai e-commerce startup Pomelo Fashion Pte is cutting staff across its functions, joining other tech firms downsizing this year in a bid to withstand an economic slowdown.The online fashion retailer cut about 55 employees, or 8% of its headcount, it said in a statement on Thursday in response to queries by Bloomberg News. The company said it streamlined its processes “to move toward more sustainable growth.”The Bangkok-based startup is in the midst of raising external capital and

  • EY's Greater China member firms say they won't take part in firm's global break-up

    Member firms of Ernst & Young (EY) in the Greater China region will not participate in a global plan by the professional services firm to split its audit and consulting units into two companies, EY Greater China said on Friday. EY, headquartered in London and one of the Big Four accounting firms, said on Thursday it was planning to spin off its auditing business from consulting units to ease regulatory concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Biden to take victory lap in Ohio after passage of CHIPS Act

    President Biden is set to visit Ohio for the groundbreaking of Intel’s long-awaited semiconductor manufacturing facility. It’s a victory lap of sorts for the President after he signed the Chips and Science Act of 2022 in August.

  • Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?

    The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...

  • U.S. will cap Russian oil prices by December to fight inflation, hamper Russia

    The U.S. is on track to join the G7 in placing a cap on Russian oil prices by December to push down inflation and hamper the Russian government's efforts to raise revenue.

  • Google Pays ‘Enormous’ Sums to Maintain Search-Engine Dominance, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google pays billions of dollars each year to Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and other telecom giants to illegally maintain its spot as the No. 1 search engine, the US Justice Department told a federal judge Thursday.DOJ attorney Kenneth Dintzer didn’t disclose how much Google spends to be the default search engine on most browsers and all US mobile phones, but described the payments as “enormous numbers.” “Google invests billions in defaults, knowing people wo

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • Oil Suffers Fresh Blow as Demand Concerns Spur Weekly Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.West Texas Intermediate edged above $84 a barrel, but is still down more than 3% this week after hitting the lowest since January. There’s concern consumption will take a hit as central banks raise rates and China sticks to its Covid Zero strategy. The dollar’s rally to a record has also been a head

  • ‘The clock is ticking’: Canada just hiked its key rate by a supersized 0.75% — here's what the move could mean for US consumers

    And when we can expect a return to normal.

  • Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower Roughly $7 Million in June Settlement

    The agreement with Peiter Zatko, related to lost pay, didn’t prevent him from filing a complaint that is now part of Elon Musk’s case against Twitter.

  • Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls

    Toyota Motor Corp reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall. The settlement covers owners and lessees of dozens of Toyota and Lexus vehicle models manufactured in the 2013 to 2020 model years and equipped with Denso low-pressure fuel pumps. Toyota has said problems were reported more often in the southern United States, where weather is warmer.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June compensation settlement

    Whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, who was fired by Twitter in January and was the company's security head, last month accused the social media firm of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts. Zatko will meet the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee on Sept. 13 to discuss the allegations. The settlement resolved a dispute about unpaid compensation and did not prevent him from filing a whistleblower complaint, which he did soon after reaching the agreement with Twitter, according to the source.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Social Security Do President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Receive?

    Of the 66 million Americans who receive a Social Security check every month, according to the Social Security Administration, one couple claiming benefits may come as a surprise: President Joe Biden...

  • Streaming: There has to be price consolidation 'for these services to survive,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in streaming wars and why price consolidation may be necessary.

  • Botox rival can be 'more broadly used' in therapeutics: Revance CEO

    Revance CEO Mark Foley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the therapeutic company's anti-wrinkle Daxxify treatment, its multi-use purposes, and its competition with traditional Botox injections.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE