U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,176.82
    +75.59 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.28
    +435.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,316.90
    +322.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.67
    +42.85 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.47
    +2.21 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.10
    +23.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.44 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    +0.0094 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    +0.0090 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8400
    -0.2940 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,256.20
    +550.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.00
    +11.37 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

NCLA Wins Appeal: Second Cir. Rejects Cornell’s Effort to Strip Due Process Rights from Faculty in Title IX Hearing

New Civil Liberties Alliance
·3 min read

Dr. Mukund Vengalattore v. Cornell University and the U.S. Department of Education

Washington, D.C., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit today vacated the dismissal of the Title IX and defamation claims in Dr. Mukund Vengalattore v. Cornell University and the U.S. Department of Education. It held that university discrimination against faculty on the basis of sex is subject to suit under Title IX. The majority and concurring opinions expressed shock at the lack of due process and general treatment of Dr. Mukund Vengalattore by Cornell University. Judge José Cabranes, in his concurrence, noted that Cornell’s actions (if proved at trial) represent “deeply troubling aspects of contemporary university procedures to adjudicate complaints under Title IX” and “signal a retreat from the foundational principle of due process.”

In its appeal, the New Civil Liberties Alliance argued that the district court erred in concluding that the Title IX cause of action does not extend to employees. The majority of federal appellate courts that have addressed the issue have concluded that victims of employment discrimination are entitled to seek relief under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, and federal regulations explicitly recognize that right. The Second Circuit agreed. Denying Dr. Vengalattore a private right of action for sex discrimination is inconsistent with Title IX’s statutory language.

Dr. Vengalattore was a tenure-track physics professor at Cornell University. In 2014, a former grad student who had left the school for academic reasons falsely accused him of sexual misconduct. Dr. Vengalattore has consistently and persuasively denied this accusation. Cornell, under the influence of the Department of Education’s Title IX guidance, found him guilty in a proceeding that deprived him of the most basic due process.

Judge Amalya Kearse, writing for the majority, described Cornell’s procedures in dealing with the allegations as “fundamentally skewed.” Judge Kearse noted that “The accuracy of the investigators’ recommended finding that Vengalattore had a sexual relationship with [Jane] Roe … is plausibly called into question not only in light of the investigators’ rejection of Vengalattore’s requests to pursue evidence that could have supported his denial of a sexual relationship with Roe, but also in light of rationales proffered by the investigators for certain conclusions.”

Cornell’s investigators dismissed all exculpatory witnesses as irrelevant to the investigation or outright refused to listen to them. The investigators also ignored inconsistencies in Roe’s statements and refused to tell Dr. Vengalattore what charges he was facing yet required him to prove his innocence. Cornell denied Dr. Vengalattore a hearing, denied him the right to cross-examine witnesses, and denied him the right to present his own live witnesses. Notably, Judge Cabranes, in the concurrence, stated, “insulated from review, it is no wonder that, in some cases, these procedures have been compared unfavorably to those of the infamous English Star Chamber.” NCLA applauds the Second Circuit for strongly condemning the threats to due process and academic freedom embodied by Title IX Kangaroo Courts in higher education.

NCLA released the following statements: 

"The appeals court recognized that the facts NCLA allege make out a compelling case of sex discrimination against a distinguished physics professor who was denied any semblance of a fair hearing. We look forward to proving our case at trial."
Rich Samp, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA 

“NCLA is thrilled with the thorough and insightful opinion from the Second Circuit today. By reviving our client’s Title IX claim and his state defamation claim against Cornell University, Dr. Vengalattore will have the opportunity to expose the extreme lack of due process he suffered at Cornell’s hands.”
Mark Chenoweth, President and General Counsel, NCLA 

For more information visit the case page here and watch the case video here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino New Civil Liberties Alliance 202-869-5218 judy.pino@ncla.legal


Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff: Boy, 8, killed as man shoots randomly at cars

    An 8-year-old boy visiting South Carolina from New Hampshire was shot and killed by a man randomly firing a gun at passing cars from woods near his house, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham died Sunday, a day after he was struck in the neck by a bullet while riding on a rural road in Florence County, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, was arrested in the woods and charged with murder, attempted murder and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said.

  • Early construction hire rates, wages for Ford's Blue Oval City fleshed out in new data

    Construction workers are now being hired and placed on site as Ford Motor Co.'s Blue Oval City rapidly approaches its third-quarter target to begin construction, and unionization efforts are underway.

  • Michael Avenatti Sentenced to Four Years for Ripping Off Stormy Daniels

    (Bloomberg) -- Former celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced in New York to four years behind bars for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his most famous client, porn star Stormy Daniels.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfo

  • Complaint: McDonald's intentionally sold Muslim family bacon

    Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Massachusetts intentionally put bacon on a fish sandwich that a Muslim woman had ordered for one of her children, a civil rights organization said Wednesday. The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a discrimination complaint on the woman's behalf with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. “McDonald’s employees willfully added bacon to the complainant’s food in an effort to offend, humiliate, and cause distress to complainant and her young children.”

  • Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels

    Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in courtrooms and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump. The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse M. Furman said the sentence will mean that Avenatti will spend another 2 1/2 years in prison on top of the 2 1/2 years he is already serving after another fraud conviction. The judge said Avenatti's crime against Daniels was made “out of desperation” when his law firm was struggling.

  • Civil rights group says McDonald's intentionally added bacon to Muslim family's sandwich

    Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Massachusetts intentionally put bacon on a fish sandwich that a Muslim woman had ordered for one of her children, a civil rights organization said Wednesday.

  • Building a Community with OUT Blackstone

    We sat down with Marshall Sprung, Chair of OUT Blackstone, to discuss how the affinity network supports employees and engages diverse groups in the communities where Blackstone works and operates.

  • America Needs to End Its Love Affair With Single-Family Homes. One Town Is Discovering It’s a Tough Sell

    The housing development Brown Ranch aims to provide affordable housing to a community that desperately needs it. Its road ahead is filled with challenges.

  • Trillions at Stake in India as Women Disappear From Workforce

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFor years, Sanchuri Bhuniya fought her parents’ pleas to settle down. She wanted to travel and earn money — not become a h

  • #Swedengate Explodes on Twitter as Americans Express Shock Over Swedes’ Refusal to Feed Guests

    GettyConfused Twitter users—most of them American—are slamming “rude” Swedish culture in a micro-moment dubbed #Swedengate.The conversation kicked off in a viral Reddit post that eventually made its way to Twitter, as former and current residents shared insights into Swedish hospitality, which doesn’t look very warm and welcoming to those outside the Nordic nation.“Laughing at twitter finding out that Swedish people will not feed strangers. as a kid growing up here we knew to just go home around

  • Asian man beaten over sexual assault allegations in viral video says he 'never forcibly touched' anyone

    The Asian man who was seen in a viral video being beaten at a New York City subway and accused of sexual assault said he “never forcibly touched any individual” in a new interview. The video that was received by Asian Crime Report from an Instagram follower was first shared on Twitter. The 35-year-old videographer who shot the video allegedly claimed that one of the attackers said that the Asian man tried to sexually assault a woman in a subway car.

  • Union Members Ratify Four-Year Agreement with Arconic

    Union Members Ratify Four-Year Agreement with ArconicPR NewswirePITTSBURGH, June 1, 2022PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members ratified a new, four-year master contract with Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) covering roughly 3,400 workers in Davenport, Iowa; Alcoa, Tenn.USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said that workers showed solidarity to win substantial economic and contract language improvements for Arconic employ

  • How the World’s Largest Collection of LGBTQ-Inspired NFT Art Is Raising Money for Good Causes

    Pride Icons has pledged $1 million to queer organizations—but it can't be the only one to make a difference.

  • Is an AR-15 an assault rifle? What you need to know about America's most popular rifle

    What is an AR-15 rifle, and why is it so popular for home defense, target practice and mass shooters? Here's what you need to know.

  • Six indicted for murder of Alishah Pointer, woman found dead in basement of East Cleveland home

    Six people have been indicted for the death of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer, the woman who authorities say was kidnapped, tortured, killed and left in the basement of a burned-out house in East Cleveland last November.

  • 'Day by day:' Uvalde survivors recover from wounds, trauma

    For the 17 people injured during a mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, healing will be slow in a community mourning the deaths of 21 others. As the tight-knit town of 16,000 holds funeral after funeral and investigators examine how police responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School, several of the victims are still in hospitals over an hour's drive away in San Antonio, undergoing treatment for bullet wounds. Uvalde Memorial Hospital, which treated 11 children and four adults in the hours after the shooting, discharged 10 of those patients the same day and transferred five to San Antonio hospitals.

  • Tulsa gunman left note blaming surgery pain for killing his doctor and three others

    Officials also released the names of the two doctors, receptionist and patient killed in Wednesday’s shooting

  • Modern-day struggle at James Madison's plantation Montpelier to include the descendants' voices of the enslaved

    Reconstructed slave cabins at James Madison's Montpelier in Virginia. Stephen P. Hanna, Author providedOn May 17, 2022, after weeks of negative stories on Montpelier in the national press, the foundation that operates the Virginia plantation home of James Madison finally made good on its promise to share authority with descendants of people enslaved by the man known as “the father” of the U.S. Constitution. This agreement is the result of a long struggle by this descendant community to make ensl

  • As Amber Heard plans appeal, her lawyer says she can't pay Johnny Depp $10.4 million

    Amber Heard's attorney said she has 'excellent grounds' for an appeal after a Virginia jury found for Johnny Depp in their defamation trial.

  • Texas business making custom caskets for 19 Uvalde victims

    Trey Ganem, who runs SoulShine Industries, met with the families of the victims so he could learn about their interests and incorporate them into special designs like superheroes, TikTok or dinosaurs.