NCLD COMMENDS PRESIDENT'S EFFORTS TO INVEST IN PUBLIC EDUCATION, URGES CONGRESS TO ENACT APPROPRIATIONS BILLS

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) is encouraged by President Biden's Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 education budget request, released today, which aspires to increase federal funding for education by 13.6% percent from this year's enacted budget. The President's proposal urges robust funding for critical programs supporting students with disabilities, their educators, and their families.

The President's FY 2024 education budget request would add:

$2.1 billion (total requested funding: $16.8 billion) to state grants for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) ;

$392 million (total request funding: $932 million) to IDEA Part C, Ages 0-2 ;

$186 million for IDEA Part D National Activities, including a $135 million increase for the personnel preparation program;

$63 million (total funding request: $870.9 million) for the Institute of Education Sciences (IES). However, the funding request for the National Center for Special Education Research within IES is the same as the FY 2023 enacted level ($64.3 million).

"Overall, NCLD commends the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to the needs of students with disabilities, their educators, and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) programs reflected in the federal funding increases proposed today. We implore Congress to act in developing and enacting a budget for FY 2024 that supports the needs of our prevailing educational system including additional funding for special education research."

Within the $392 million increase for IDEA Part C grants, the Biden Administration recommends $200 million to expand and streamline enrollment of at-risk children, such as children born prematurely or their environmental factors. Research shows a possible correlation between these factors and risk for learning disabilities and attention issues.

The next few months are fundamental in advocating for the proposed budget request to align with the finalized budget, which would equip students with learning disabilities and the education programs they rely upon.

"NCLD looks forward to working with Members of Congress in the coming months to ensure that the final budget bill administers the resources necessary for students with disabilities to succeed," says Lindsay Kubatzky, director of policy and advocacy.

ABOUT NCLD

