nCloud Integrators Chooses Rocketlane for Professional Services Automation

·2 min read

POWELL, Ohio and SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, a leading client onboarding and professional services automation (PSA) platform, added to its customer base nCloud Integrators, a leading customer success (CS) strategy consulting firm and certified Gainsight partner.

nCloud Integrators is the latest to join Rocketlane's list of noteworthy customers, including Chargebee, Solvvy, Mosaic, Jirav, and Mixmax. For nCloud, Rocketlane simplifies project execution, resource management and planning, time tracking, client collaboration, and project automation.

Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane, stated, "nCloud Integrators is a leader in the customer success consulting and implementation space, and we are happy to power their client collaboration and professional services automation experience. Together we hope to create memorable and world-class customer journeys."

nCloud wanted to streamline some of its internal processes and selected Rocketlane after reviewing a number of PSA tools. "Rocketlane is intuitive and easy to use," stated Chris Darius, COO and co-founder of nCloud Integrators. "It supports project management for our thorough onboarding engagements, as well as for our ongoing expert services and strategic services engagements. Rocketlane offers resource management, time tracking, and external collaboration with our customers in a way that other tools did not."

Rocketlane will support nCloud's significant growth. "Since our founding four years ago, nCloud has delivered more than 500 Gainsight implementations, CS strategic initiatives, and ongoing CS process improvement projects," stated Brian Hodges, nCloud Integrators president and co-founder. "We continue to enhance our delivery methodology to keep pace with our growth and new offerings in the CS space, and Rocketlane will help make our processes even more efficient."

About nCloud Integrators

nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud's team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud's services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management and document collaboration tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

Media Contact
Kirthika Soundararajan
kirthika@rocketlane.com
+91-9972816955

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncloud-integrators-chooses-rocketlane-for-professional-services-automation-301607050.html

SOURCE Rocketlane Corp

