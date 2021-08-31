U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

nClouds Expands Executive Team with DevOps, SRE, FinOps Industry Experts

·3 min read

AWS Premier Consulting Partner Ranks as 10th Fastest-Growing IT Solution Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds (www.nclouds.com), a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today the expansion of its executive team with the addition of Mark Solomon as Vice President, DevOps Practice, and Tim Cassell, as Director, FinOps.

Mark Solomon, VP DevOps Practice at nClouds, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and leading public cloud MSP. Previously Global Lead of DevOps Platforms and Global Lead DevOps Advisory Practice at Accenture. Mark is a Master Technology Architect.
nClouds ranked 10th fastest-growing IT solution provider in North America.

Mark is an IT Strategist and Master Technology Architect with more than 20 years of experience guiding IT transformations and delivering innovative IT solutions at tech startups and enterprises. During 15 years at Accenture, his thought leadership has been the cornerstone of the DevOps transformation strategies and DevOps architectures of many well-known organizations across the globe. He was previously Global Lead of DevOps Platforms and Global Lead DevOps Advisory Practice at Accenture. His experience working with teams of all sizes and cultures across every industry sector has helped him develop bold approaches to building DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE) team skills.

Tim Cassell is an SRE leader with more than 12 years of cloud financial operations experience and specific expertise in cloud cost optimization. He previously held senior technical roles in SRE at Workday, and site operations, and build and release engineering at PayPal. Also, Tim has more than 10 years of management consulting experience at Accenture and EY. He consistently saves organizations 45% on their AWS costs.

nClouds also announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named nClouds to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 10th place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years. nClouds achieved 235% revenue growth during the two-year period.

"Nearly three years ago, we entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to accelerate growth and help rapid-growth organizations leverage AWS for strategic advantage," said JT Giri, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, nClouds. "It's exciting to recognize our momentum — industry-leading growth, deep technical skills, and maturity in our practices and company leadership. As our clients embrace digital transformation on AWS we are continuously evolving to meet their needs with SRE, 24/7 support, FinOps, and more."

These announcements recognize continued momentum in DevOps and AWS expertise, business growth, and maturity for nClouds. Earlier this year, nClouds was named to CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 (Pioneer 250), the top managed service providers and consultants in North America. Further, the company achieved AWS SaaS Competency status, SOC 2 Certification for its consulting services business, and Datadog Gold Tier MSP and Reseller Partner status.

View Mark Solomon discussing site reliability engineering (SRE).
View Tim Cassell in an nClouds nSights techtalk interview about cost optimization.

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions on cloud that deliver innovation faster. nClouds is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a leading public cloud MSP. nClouds is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info, visit: www.nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds.

Tim Cassell, Director FinOps at nClouds, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and leading public cloud MSP. Previously held senior technical roles at Workday and PayPal, plus 10 years of management consulting experience at Accenture and EY.
nClouds is an award-winning provider of AWS and DevOps consulting and implementation services, leading MSP, and AWS Premier Consulting Partner. (PRNewsfoto/nClouds, Inc.)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nclouds-expands-executive-team-with-devops-sre-finops-industry-experts-301366251.html

SOURCE nClouds

