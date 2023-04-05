NCMA's Announces New Members to their National Committee

New members to support growth and strategic direction.

The National Contract Management Association, the leading association dedicated to the advancement and expansion of the contract management profession, announced today the appointment of its new National Committee Members. The new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise in contract management which will further strengthen the association’s strategic direction and growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new National Committee Members," said NCMA's incoming President, Denyce Carter. "Their extensive experience and diverse backgrounds will be invaluable to our community’s growth and success. We look forward to working closely with them to achieve our goals and provide the best possible education to our community."

The National Committee members are seasoned professionals with impressive track records in their respective fields, and all graduates of the Contact Management Leadership Development Program (CMLDP). NCMA welcomes:

Audra Charity, Sr. Contracts Administrator, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation, Chapter: Rio Grande

Jami Dinsmore, CPCM, Fellow, Sr. Manager Contract Operations, Policy, Training, and Audit at Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation, Chapter: Denver

Sheralyn Fallon, CFCM, CPCM, Fellow, Sr. Manager of Subcontracts, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Chapter: Boston

Kerry Hall, Contract Manager, Leidos, Inc., Chapter: North Carolina

Kameke Mitchell, Chief of Contracts for the Space Systems Command, Commercial Services Office, Chapter: Tysons

Amanda Thompson, CFCM, Fellow, VP of Growth Services at JJR Solutions, Chapter: Dayton

National Committees Members can make a lasting impact on NCMA. The Committees are made up of five groups including audit and risk, governance and ethics, member engagement, professional development and certification, and strategic planning. All who have served have played an instrumental role in helping to shape the associations’ strategy and direction.

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), a nonprofit organization founded in 1959 and is the world’s leading association in the field of contract management. With nearly 20,000 members, NCMA is dedicated to promoting excellence in the contract management profession through education, certification, and professional networking opportunities. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more, please visit www.ncmahq.org.

