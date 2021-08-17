U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Ncontracts Again Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of America's Fastest Growing Companies

·5 min read

3rd consecutive award showcases continued rapid growth and expansion of the company's line of solutions and customer base

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management and lending compliance solutions for the financial services industry, announced that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Michael Berman, Ncontracts founder and CEO said, "We are honored to be included once again in this prestigious list of fast-growing companies. It's been a fantastic year for our organization, and we are grateful for our 280 employees and our nearly 4000 customers around the country; we would be nowhere without their trust and belief in us and our solutions."

Ncontracts continues to be a force in the Nashville business community while expanding its operations in 2021 with the acquisition of QuestSoft. The headquarters in Brentwood has grown to support nearly 160 employees and was recently named by the Tennessean as one of the best places to work in the Nashville metro area. The company continues to invest in communities where its employees reside, dedicating time, resources, and investment to support local charities and community development efforts.

Ncontracts' integrated risk management solution enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and fintech companies in all 50 US states to automate their risk management and compliance activities. Clients save time in assessing and managing risks related to the financial products they market to consumers and ensuring that their compliance activities are accurate and complete. The need for this "RegTech" software has become more critical as federal and state regulations have become more complex, and as the impact of COVID-19, PPP loans, and lending diversity and equity initiatives continue to evolve.

Ncontracts is part of the Gryphon Investors' portfolio of companies. Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997.

Ncontracts continues to expand and is actively recruiting software developers, product designers, and sales and marketing professionals to join its growing team. To explore career opportunities at Ncontracts, please visit https://www.ncontracts.com/careers.

About Ncontracts
Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 3,700 financial institutions and mortgage companies in the United States. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, audit risk, and compliance risk management. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 3rd consecutive year. For more information visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncontracts-again-recognized-by-inc-magazine-as-one-of-americas-fastest-growing-companies-301356360.html

SOURCE Ncontracts

