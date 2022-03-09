U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,286.83
    +116.13 (+2.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,394.14
    +761.50 (+2.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,243.48
    +447.93 (+3.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.77
    +55.76 (+2.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.50
    -11.20 (-9.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.20
    -52.10 (-2.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.94 (-3.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    +0.0172 (+1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    +0.0480 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    +0.0085 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8400
    +0.1760 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,198.48
    +2,934.73 (+7.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.51
    +12.17 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Ncontracts Hosts 18th Annual Connect Intranet Conference

·2 min read

Leader in compliance and risk solutions welcomes OnSemble customers to its annual conference on intranet solutions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management and lending compliance solutions for the financial services industry, announced the annual Connect Conference, previously organized by OnSemble for its customers, which is being held this year on March 9th and 10th.

"We're thrilled to host our newest customers from OnSemble at the Connect Conference this year," said Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts."We've received tremendous feedback and strong early adoption of our solutions from OnSemble customers, and we're excited to share our roadmap and vision to help them leverage their ongoing investments in their intranet technology."

Ncontracts acquired the OnSemble intranet business in November 2021 and has been working to further integrate the intranet customer base and business into the Ncontracts solutions.The Connect conference provides a perfect opportunity for OnSemble customers to learn how to get the most of out their intranet product while leveraging the intranet as a platform for a risk and compliance framework in their financial institution.

"We are excited to host this event for our OnSemble Intranet customers. It brings together a community of users that are looking for ways to create and enhance their employee's engagement,"said Melissa Outlaw, EVP of Client Services."From new employees seeking to learn best practices to advanced users wanting to take it to the next level, we're excited for everyone to come, learn, and enjoy over the course of our two days together."

This year's Connect conference will be held virtually and feature over 15 different sessions, speakers, and topics of interest to OnSemble users.A highlight of the conference is the "Bestie" Customer Awards,which are awarded to customers demonstrating unique and impactful uses of intranet technology in their organizations.The awards are user-generated and voted on by the OnSemble customers. For more information on the Connect conference please visit the conference web page at www.ncontracts.com/2022-connect-conference.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management.The company was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 3rd consecutive year.Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncontracts-hosts-18th-annual-connect-intranet-conference-301499307.html

SOURCE Ncontracts

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Biden signs cryptocurrency executive order, hoping to advance a digital dollar and other innovations

    Biden's order on digital assets, like bitcoin, and on blockchain is his biggest move yet to address the promises and pitfalls of cryptocurrency.

  • Biden orders sweeping review of crypto policy, bitcoin price spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to report on President Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Want Monster Returns? 2 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology is constantly evolving, and enterprises must keep pace with the latest innovations if they hope to remain competitive. Cloud computing is a perfect example. Today, businesses can provision cloud services through the internet, and that technology allows them to scale more quickly and operate more efficiently because they don't have to make sizable upfront investments in infrastructure or pay to maintain costly hardware.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Palantir Stock Is Soaring. An Analyst Sees Opportunity in the Dip.

    Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of data-analytics-software firm Palantir at Outperform. Shares are now down to “more-reasonable levels," Twigg says.

  • AT&T-Discovery Bond Orders Top $90 Billion, Easing Market Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. have secured at least $90 billion in orders for what could be one of the largest offerings ever as the companies seek to fund their media business combination. The strong demand is a sign investor appetite is returning to a market that’s been rattled by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureU

  • This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

    Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs.

  • Rivian Stock Pops As EV Maker Hikes Prices Ahead Of Earnings

    EV maker Rivian will report fourth-quarter earnings Thursday amid production woes and a price-hike fiasco that rankled customers. Rivian stock fell.

  • DraftKings Raises Long-Term Profit Outlook

    Online gambling company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) held an investor day on March 3. As a result, DraftKings raised that profit outlook and explained the good news to investors. DraftKings operates an online sportsbook, iGaming, and a daily fantasy sports platform primarily in the U.S. It is gaining access to new states as legislatures cautiously legalize the activities.

  • Is IBM Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    The technology titan has taken its sweet time to adopt a new business model. Did the strategy shift affect the company's fantastic dividend policy?

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in March. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in March. Monthly dividend stocks attract retail and institutional investors alike, especially those individuals who live off dividends in retirement. Some investors […]

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in March

    One investing theme that definitely came to the forefront in 2021 and remains a hot topic in 2022 is the metaverse. The discussions accelerated when Facebook decided to change its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) last fall and announced it was investing $10 billion a year into the nascent industry. At its core, the metaverse is a collection of digital 3D worlds that you can experience through internet-connected computing devices, including smartphones and virtual reality headsets.

  • Scared of investing during the Ukraine invasion? Try this IRA maneuver

    Moe, Larry and Curly have been watching stock markets plunge in the past two weeks in response to the Ukraine invasion. Each wants to invest, say, $100,000 in European stocks—for example through Vanguard’s European Stock (VGK) ETF—because they figure prices have fallen so far they look like a bargain. Moe thinks he should make the investment using his regular after-tax brokerage account.

  • It's Time to Accept the Doom and Gloom With Vroom

    Thus, Vroom couldn't escape the macro-level issues of inflation and labor shortages -- not that anyone should expect the company to sidestep these problems, but undoubtedly they're having a material impact on the company's bottom line. Moreover, Fadem may be too charitable in characterizing Vroom's "profit trajectory" as "too uncertain."

  • PayPal ‘is not broken,’ but stock still gets a downgrade

    PayPal Holdings Inc. was already in the middle of a business transition, and now the changing macroeconomic climate adds a new component to the financial technology company's ability to achieve its aims, according to an analyst.