U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,896.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,158.75
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.60
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.95
    -0.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8700
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,637.74
    +1,275.18 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.09
    +26.20 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,760.20
    +32.10 (+0.12%)
     

NCQA Launches Program to Help Ensure Accuracy of Clinical Data for Quality Reporting

·3 min read

Data Aggregator Validation Program Evaluates How Organizations Ingest, Manage and Output Clinical Data

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCQA has launched its new Data Aggregator Validation program, which helps ensure the validity of clinical data used for quality reporting and other initiatives.

The program enables more data and more data sources to be trusted, useful, and comparable, resulting in decreased burden, more streamlined processes between healthcare segments and improved care quality.

NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program evaluates the ingestion, transformation and output of clinical data to support data integrity. This gives health plans, government entities and care delivery organizations confidence in the validity of the clinical data they are using for quality reporting, value-based contracting, closing gaps in care and other initiatives.

"We invested heavily over the past two decades to digitize clinical data in this country, and we aren't yet getting full value from that investment because the data are inconsistent, incomplete and unvalidated," said Brad Ryan, MD, Chief Product Officer of NCQA. "NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program brings trust, comparability and utility to clinical data streams for use in HEDIS and beyond."

The program also saves organizations time and money as part of the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) reporting process. Data from health information exchanges, care delivery organizations and other data aggregators are increasingly used as supplemental data for HEDIS reporting. Data streams validated by NCQA through the NCQA Data Aggregator Validation program can be used as standard supplemental data in HEDIS reporting, eliminating the need for primary source verification during the HEDIS audit process and saving time and money for provider organizations and health plans.

Four organizations had data streams validated as part of the pilot and early adopter programs: Hixny, HealtheConnections, HEALTHeLINK and Manifest MedEx.

Rob Hack, President and CEO, HealtheConnections, said, "The Data Aggregator Validation program is important to HealtheConnections and our participants, particularly clinical practices and health plans because it provides real value in support of our ongoing work in quality measurement. Additionally, the program demonstrates HealtheConnections' commitment to data quality, data governance and process that expands beyond the realm of quality measurement."

NCQA is validating data streams through a series of cohorts. The first began in July and included data streams from the four organizations mentioned above, as well as new participants Azara Healthcare LLC, COZEVA® by Applied Research Works, Inc., CyncHealth, Diameter Health, Healthix, HealthShare Exchange, Kansas Health Information Network, Inc. (KONZA), KPI Ninja, Los Angeles Network for Enhanced Services (LANES), Stellar Health and the Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network (WISHIN).

"We are proud to partner with NCQA in leading this important transformation effort to streamline data sharing and provide high-quality data for health plans and providers," said Claudia Williams, CEO of Manifest MedEx. "Reducing the burden of HEDIS reporting enables plans and providers to focus on what matters most—caring for patients and their communities."

This program is part of a broader initiative at NCQA to help make quality measurement easier, more trusted and more relevant. NCQA is partnering with QMetrics to validate data streams in two cohorts in 2021. More than 40 organizations have already requested to apply to the program. The first data streams will begin earning validation this fall. To learn more, contact NCQA to speak to a program expert.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Matt Brock 202-955-1739

brock@ncqa.org

Related Images

ncqa-logo.jpg
NCQA Logo
Logo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncqa-launches-program-to-help-ensure-accuracy-of-clinical-data-for-quality-reporting-301349933.html

SOURCE NCQA

Recommended Stories

  • Uniqlo to Open First Global Flagship Store in Beijing

    It will be the company's third such store in mainland China.

  • How One Top Advisor Thrived During the Pandemic

    Ali Flynn Phillips of Obermeyer Wood in Aspen, Colo., discusses adjustments her firm made during the pandemic that led to a surge in new business.

  • Yelp adds feature showing COVID vaccine requirements for businesses

    Yelp on Thursday added two new features that allow businesses to show customers their coronavirus vaccine requirements.Details: Users will be able to see whether proof of vaccination is required to visit participating businesses and/or if a business' staff is fully vaccinated. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBusinesses will be able to activate the features via their Yelp for Business account.The company said it will "proactively

  • The World's Newest Global Marketing Services Company, Stagwell Inc (STGW), Announces the Formation of Stagwell Media Network

    (NASDAQ:STGW) -- Stagwell ("Stagwell" or "The Company") today announced the formation of Stagwell Media Network, a group of leading multichannel agencies including Assembly, ForwardPMX, MMI Agency, Media Kitchen, and Grason, creative consultancy GALE, B2B specialist Multiview, and transcreation agency Locaria. The network will offer marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C solutions spanning data, technology, media and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands wo

  • Binance Pay Bringing Crypto Payments to Shopify, Others

    The exchange is building a payment bridge with crypto-fiat gateway Alchemy Pay.

  • Analyst Report: Intuit Inc.

    Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.

  • How OnScreen Helps Large Organizations Be More Effective At Training

    Good employee onboarding and training are essential for any business, which is why companies are always looking for ways to enhance their processes. One tool that businesses use to improve their training and onboarding processes are digital adoption platforms (DAPs) like OnScreen. Just about every business has to deal with the challenge of getting all its employees to reach proficiency in the specific critical enterprise software it utilizes. There are three main aspects organizations have to co

  • Pre-loved Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton En Route to Neighborhood Goods Stores

    Fashionphile and Neighborhood Goods are teaming up to bring pre-loved Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton to stores.

  • How Ward van Gasteren thinks about growth hacking today

    Ward van Gasteren embraces the “growth hacker” term, despite the fact that some in the profession prefer the term “growth marketing” or simply “growth.” “Growth hacking is great to kickstart growth, test new opportunities and see what tactics work,” he tells us. Based in The Netherlands, he has developed his own growth hacking courses, Grow With Ward, and worked with large companies like TikTok, Pepsi and Cisco, and startups like Cyclemasters, Somnox and Zigzag.

  • STORD Rethinks The Warehouse With Atlanta Innovation Hub

    When it comes to warehouse innovation, automation is the hot trend. But what other technologies — or design — could increase accuracy, speed and throughput? The answer is, no one really knows, but cloud supply chain technology company STORD intends to find out. The Atlanta-based company announced on Wednesday morning a state-of-the-art fulfillment and innovation hub in Atlanta. The 386,000-square-foot facility will include robotics and automation tools serving customers, but it will also feature

  • Small Businesses in the Digital Economy: How Corporate-Community Partnership Models Level the Playing Field for Underserved Entrepreneurs and Their Communities

    In local communities, organizations that support the launch and growth of small businesses are vital actors. While these organizations may partner with the corporate sector, the focal point of thos...

  • How Infobird Stands Out Among Customer Engagement SaaS Systems

    Photo Sourced From InfoWorld Software-as-a-service (SaaS) refers to the business model of software subscription services. The global SaaS market is expected to increase from $225.6 billion in 2020 to $272.49 billion in 2021 — a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. SaaS is expected to reach a $436.9 billion market value in 2025. Companies rely on SaaS to address their technology requirements. The wide range of software programs available can also be applied to a variety of business proces

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

    Alibaba provides Chinese and international e-commerce platforms, logistics, and ancillary services. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives. Key marketplaces include Taobao, a consumer marketplace; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Juhuasuan, a platform for 'flash' sales; and Alibaba.com and 1688.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces. Additional platforms include Alitrip (online travel booking), Alipay (online payments), Lazada (online commerce in Southeast Asia), and multiple others.

  • SCS Global Services Approved as FSSC 22000 Training Provider

    Training courses will make learning about FSSC 22000 standard easy and accessible

  • This Practical Guide Teaches The Most Effective Business Leadership Skills

    Most of the best businesspeople built their leadership skills from the ground up, and you too can begin your journey with the help of The Ultimate Business Leadership Bundle.

  • RBC launches real-time, data-enriched payments through Interac e-Transfer‡ for Business

    Operating at the forefront of the 'always-on' economy, Canadian businesses are constantly re-examining their operations and service models to adapt to the digital economy and they expect their payments solutions to keep pace. To meet this demand for faster, more powerful transactions, RBC today launched Interac e-Transfer for Business, an enhanced solution which offers real-time, data-enriched payment capabilities to business banking clients.

  • Jeff Stelmach Joins GES as Global President Brand Experiences

    GES, a global experiential marketing partner to many of the world's leading brands, appointed Jeff Stelmach today as Global President Brand Experiences. With deep experience in growing successful agencies in the event marketing space, Stelmach's appointment significantly bolsters the firm's growing experiential practice.

  • First Black-Owned Fintech Company Novae To Offer ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Services To Small Businesses Nationwide

    Novae L.L.C. will become the first Black-owned fintech company to offer Buy Now, Pay Later services to online and offline merchants

  • Ready to hire your first employee? Prep with these 6 steps

    Despite the pandemic, the IRS received more than 7 million requests for new employer identification numbers between January 2020 and June 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Here are six things business owners should do first. If you’re “personally at capacity” and receiving more orders than you can handle, it may be time to hire someone, says Phelan Spence , a services and financial analysis associate at JumpStart, a Cleveland-based nonprofit that works with entrepreneurs.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.