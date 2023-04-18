NCQA's Dr. Brad Ryan to Talk on Building a Digital Quality Ecosystem at HIMSS 2023

Dr. Brad Ryan joins executives from CMS to discuss how standardization of data and evolution of digital quality measures can improve health care quality.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) today announced that Chief Product Officer Dr. Brad Ryan will speak alongside key quality and interoperability leaders at the 2023 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place in Chicago, Illinois, from April 17 to 21. The panel discussion, titled "Driving Value with Interoperability: Building a Digital Quality Ecosystem," will be held on April 20 at 4 p.m.

The presentation will focus on the importance and approach for creating a standardized and interoperable health data ecosystem to improve overall care quality. By outlining the complexities, challenges, and opportunities faced by the industry, the presentation will demonstrate the significance of the NCQA, CMS, ONC, and other healthcare giants in coming together to provide a common framework for data collection, sharing, and validation.

Attendees will gain insights into how standardizing data and evolving digital quality measures can improve healthcare quality, drive value, and reduce the burden of data collection and management. Dr. Ryan will discuss the business case for Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-based architecture and how FHIR can be leveraged for quality measurement and reporting.

The presentation will also highlight alignment with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), given its role in setting policies for data sharing to simplify data-related complexities. As healthcare data continues to grow and diversify, Dr. Ryan will emphasize the importance of establishing trust and leveraging data to continuously improve healthcare outcomes.

In a request for comment on the objectives of the lecture, Dr. Ryan expressed his vision for a standardized interoperable healthcare data ecosystem, stressing the need for collaboration between industry giants. "Health data and measurement are fragmented across health care organizations and health plans, making it challenging to incentivize value-based care," Ryan explained. "Our vision is to create trust in health data from many diverse sources so it can be used to deliver better patient care, ease burdens for care delivery, and provide a basis for measuring and rewarding quality.

Story continues

In addition to the session, NCQA will also be present at HIMSS23 to discuss initiatives that advance care quality, equity, trust, and access, including the Data Aggregator Validation program, a clinical information integrity solution that ensures data is valid and reliable for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) reporting and value-based contracting, and Digital Content Services, a cloud-based solution that simplifies measuring and improving health quality and performance.

For more information on NCQA, please visit their website at www.ncqa.org or stop by their booth (#3977) at HIMSS23.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits, Certifies and Recognizes a wide range of health care organizations. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is health care's most widely used performance measurement tool.

Contact Information

Theresa Masnik

ncqa@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE: National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749702/NCQAs-Dr-Brad-Ryan-to-Talk-on-Building-a-Digital-Quality-Ecosystem-at-HIMSS-2023



