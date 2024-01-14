NCRM's King Day Celebration to be all virtual program. Here's what we know

Usually, the National Civil Rights Museum would be preparing for a long line of people coming to experience the venue for free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

However, that won’t be the case this year. Due to impending winter weather coming to the area, the National Civil Rights Museum will be closed on MLK Day. The annual in-person King Day Celebration will now be an all-virtual program on Monday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event can be seen online at https://www.civilrightsmuseum.org/king-day. The program will honor Dr. Martin Luther King on what would have been the famed civil rights icon 95th birthday.

What virtual entertainment will take place during the King Day Celebration

According to the museum's website, the 2024 King Day Celebration will feature virtual musical performances by Memphis musicians Gerald Richardson, Angie P. Holmes, and Stax Satellite Band. In addition, Museum associate curator, Ryan Jones, also known as “DJ Thriller,” will spin the turntables in a special salute to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King. The virtual show will also have salutations given from museum and city leaders along with spoken word from artist couple, TamE and Ace.

Virtual reality

This isn’t the first time that the Memphis attraction has done its traditional King Day celebration online. The National Civil Rights Museum hosted its national holiday event virtually in January 2021 due to the spike of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2022, the museum did both an in-person and virtual component for King Day.

