NCS Multistage Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$142.5m (down 8.5% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$3.15m (loss widened by 186% from FY 2022).

US$1.28 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.45 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

NCS Multistage Holdings EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 3.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 92%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Canada segment contributing a total revenue of US$98.1m (69% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$86.9m amounted to 61% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$56.5m (92% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of US$2.38m. Explore how NCSM's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.7% growth forecast for the Energy Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Energy Services industry.

The company's shares are up 3.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - NCS Multistage Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

