NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Fourth Quarter Results



Total revenues of $27.4 million, a 47% year-over-year decrease and a 68% increase from the third quarter of 2020

Net income of $8.6 million and earnings per diluted share of $3.59; adjusted net loss of $(6.4) million and adjusted loss per diluted share of $(2.70)

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million, an increase of $5.1 million from the third quarter of 2020

$25.7 million gain realized from the settlement of the final court judgment against Diamondback Industries

$15.5 million in cash on hand and $5.8 million of total debt as of December 31, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow and free cash flow after distributions to non-controlling interest of $35.1 million, $34.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2020

HOUSTON, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) (the “Company,” “NCS,” “we” or “us”), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies, today announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Review

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues were $27.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which was a decrease of 47% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease reflected reductions in product and service sales in North America as well as lower pricing in certain circumstances, including composite plugs and tracer diagnostics and lower product and service sales in international markets. The decrease in both activity and pricing resulting from the decline in market conditions, primarily related to the Coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, had a negative impact on our revenues during the three months ended December 31, 2020 as drilling and completion activity in the U.S. declined sequentially throughout 2020 before bottoming in the third quarter and increasing during the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenues increased by 68% as compared to the third quarter of 2020 with increases of 21% in the United States and 279% in Canada partially offset by a decrease of 35% in international markets.

Gross profit, which we define as total revenues less total cost of sales exclusive of depreciation and amortization, was $11.7 million, or 43% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $26.1 million, or 50% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues increased due to the significant reduction in revenue, leading to under-utilization of manufacturing capacity and field service personnel, even after the reduction of our capacity and staff, as well as a reduction in pricing for certain products and services.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses totaled $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $11.6 million as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. This overall decrease in expense reflects declines in compensation and benefits, share-based compensation, bad debt expense and professional fees.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we recorded a gain on patent infringement settlement in the amount of $25.7 million, which represents the gain realized by Repeat Precision, LLC (“Repeat Precision”) from the settlement of the final judgment awarded by the court against Diamondback Industries, Inc. (“Diamondback”) and included related legal fees, net of the proceeds from our directors and officers liability insurance that reimbursed certain legal expenses.

Net income was $8.6 million, or $3.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which included a net impact of $12.3 million (after tax effect of $15.0 million, or $6.29 per diluted share) related to gain on patent infringement settlement and realized and unrealized foreign currency loss as well as a benefit related to a reduction in foreign tax expense. Income tax was also impacted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) and income tax valuation allowances recorded to reduce the carrying value of deferred tax assets. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(6.4) million, or $(2.70) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares to a net loss of $(2.2) million, or $(0.93) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included a net impact of $(0.3) million (after tax effect of $(0.2) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share) related to realized and unrealized foreign currency loss as well as the tax impact of the income tax valuation allowance recorded to reduce the carrying value of our U.S. deferred tax asset and the tax effect of a non-deductible goodwill impairment recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(2.0) million, or $(0.84) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $5.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of $5.1 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported revenues of $107.0 million, a decrease of $98.5 million, or 48% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Net loss was $(57.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $(32.8) million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net loss was $(19.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to adjusted net loss of $(11.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 was a decrease of $26.0 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Cash flows from operating activities during 2020 of $35.1 million was $17.2 million higher than in the prior year, while cash flows from investing activities of $(1.1) million compared favorably to $(5.0) million in 2019.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity

The Company incurred capital expenditures of $(0.1) million, net, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million, net, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As previously disclosed, Repeat Precision received in excess of $23.0 million in cash proceeds during the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the settlement of the judgment against Diamondback. Repeat Precision made cash distributions totaling $27.5 million during the quarter, with NCS and our joint venture partner each receiving $13.8 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $15.5 million in cash and $5.8 million in total debt, with our senior secured credit facility remaining undrawn. The borrowing base under the senior secured credit facility as of December 31, 2020 was $11.0 million. The Company’s net working capital, which we define as our current assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, minus our current liabilities, excluding current maturities of long-term debt, was $54.6 million at December 31, 2020.

Review and Outlook

NCS’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nipper commented, “I’m exceptionally proud of our team at NCS, as we rose to meet the many challenges faced in 2020 by the company and our industry brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We continued to recover from the trough in industry activity experienced earlier this year, and grew revenue by 68% in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the third quarter. For the full year, our revenue declined by 48%, with revenue in each of our U.S., Canadian and other international geographies declining in an amount approximately in line with the reduction in the respective rig counts, despite a challenging competitive environment and pricing pressures.

We took decisive action throughout the year to reduce costs, which included structural changes that enhance the efficiency of our operations. These actions contributed to a recovery in our gross margin percentage, which was 43% during the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to a gross margin percentage of 37% in the third quarter of 2020, demonstrating our ability to reduce our fixed costs and partially mitigate pricing pressures. In addition, we were able to reduce our SG&A expense from $88.6 million in 2019 to $59.4 million in 2020, a reduction of over $29 million, or 33%.

We continued to benefit from our capital-light business model, which enabled us to generate meaningful free cash flow during the year and to further strengthen our balance sheet. Free cash flow for the year was over $34 million and was $16.5 million after distributions to non-controlling interests, contributing to our year end cash balance of $15.5 million. Capital expenditures, net of asset sales, were $1.1 million in 2020, a reduction of $3.9 million from 2019 and below our $3-$5 million initial expectation that we communicated in the first quarter of 2020. We amended our revolving credit facility during the year with a new structure that we believe provides us with greater flexibility. We repaid the outstanding balance in connection with the amendment, and the facility remains undrawn with a borrowing base of $11 million year end.

We successfully concluded the Diamondback litigation, with an outcome that I believe was a clear positive for Repeat Precision, NCS and our shareholders. Repeat Precision received over $23 million in cash in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the patent that was the subject of the dispute was assigned to Repeat Precision. We have also added to the list of companies that are licensing our AirLock™ casing buoyancy technology, demonstrating the value of our intellectual property portfolio and providing financial benefits.

We believe that our products and services enable our customers to increase operating efficiencies, better understand and optimize their assets and reduce their costs, which has allowed us to improve our market position over time. Our technology also has applications outside of the oil and natural gas industry, as demonstrated by our participation in Deep Earth Energy Production Corp’s horizontal geothermal test well during the fourth quarter. We believe that we are well positioned to outperform the underlying customer spending changes that we expect in each of the U.S., Canada and internationally as we grow our market share and access new markets.

We currently expect that capital budgets for exploration and production companies in the U.S. for 2021 will be 0% - 10% lower than 2020 levels and that capital budgets in Canada will be slightly lower than in 2020. We currently expect that budgets for exploration and production companies in international markets will increase modestly in 2021 as compared to 2020, but that the increase will occur later in the year. Actual activity levels will depend in large part on the pace of vaccinations and the efficacy of vaccinations against evolving COVID-19 strains. In addition, customer activity in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by winter storm Uri, which resulted in widespread, but temporary production shut-ins, unsafe road conditions and other logistical challenges particularly in the Permian Basin and other areas in Texas and Oklahoma.

As always, I want to take this opportunity to express my thanks to the team at NCS and at Repeat Precision. We finished 2020 with no lost time or recordable incidents, which I believe is a tremendous accomplishment. I truly appreciate the hard work and dedication of our people. We have the right team and the right strategies in place to deliver value to customers, drive innovation in the industry and in new markets and to create value for our shareholders.”

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and net working capital are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of these measures and a reconciliation, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Product sales $ 19,249 $ 34,893 $ 75,197 $ 145,826 Services 8,134 17,201 31,780 59,659 Total revenues 27,383 52,094 106,977 205,485 Cost of sales Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below 11,456 18,049 46,647 75,081 Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below 4,236 7,928 16,260 32,949 Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below 15,692 25,977 62,907 108,030 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,643 22,194 59,425 88,554 Depreciation 980 1,495 4,426 5,877 Amortization 125 1,108 1,465 4,559 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 37 Impairments — — 50,194 7,919 (Loss) income from operations (57 ) 1,320 (71,440 ) (9,491 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (174 ) (428 ) (1,796 ) (1,925 ) Gain on patent infringement settlement 25,678 — 25,678 — Other income (expense), net 1,149 (41 ) 1,729 308 Foreign currency exchange loss (593 ) (280 ) (1,060 ) (958 ) Total other income (expense) 26,060 (749 ) 24,551 (2,575 ) Income (loss) before income tax 26,003 571 (46,889 ) (12,066 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,173 552 (7,783 ) 10,752 Net income (loss) 23,830 19 (39,106 ) (22,818 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 15,260 2,196 18,493 10,005 Net income (loss) attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ 8,570 $ (2,177 ) $ (57,599 ) $ (32,823 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ 3.62 $ (0.93 ) $ (24.37 ) $ (14.08 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ 3.59 $ (0.93 ) $ (24.37 ) $ (14.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 2,369 2,345 2,364 2,332 Diluted 2,385 2,345 2,364 2,332

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS*

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019

(Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,545 $ 11,243 Accounts receivable—trade, net 21,925 41,960 Inventories, net 34,871 39,921 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,975 2,444 Other current receivables 8,358 5,028 Total current assets 83,674 100,596 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 24,435 32,974 Goodwill 15,222 15,222 Identifiable intangibles, net 6,413 45,248 Operating lease assets 5,170 5,071 Deposits and other assets 3,559 3,460 Deferred income taxes, net 205 6 Total noncurrent assets 55,004 101,981 Total assets $ 138,678 $ 202,577 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable—trade $ 4,943 $ 8,549 Accrued expenses 3,347 3,451 Income taxes payable 653 1,883 Operating lease liabilities 1,826 2,052 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,347 1,481 Other current liabilities 2,768 2,364 Total current liabilities 14,884 19,780 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 4,442 11,436 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 3,989 3,487 Other long-term liabilities 1,864 1,373 Deferred income taxes, net 13 2,956 Total noncurrent liabilities 10,308 19,252 Total liabilities 25,192 39,032 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at — — December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 11,250,000 shares authorized, 2,371,992 shares issued and 2,359,918 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2,345,289 shares issued and 2,340,656 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 24 23 Additional paid-in capital 432,801 425,079 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,780 ) (80,811 ) Retained deficit (256,628 ) (199,029 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 12,074 shares at December 31, 2020 and 4,633 shares at December 31, 2019 (809 ) (652 ) Total stockholders’ equity 93,608 144,610 Non-controlling interest 19,878 18,935 Total equity 113,486 163,545 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 138,678 $ 202,577

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020

2019

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (39,106 ) $ (22,818 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,891 10,436 Impairments 50,194 7,919 Amortization of deferred loan cost 296 312 Share-based compensation 8,482 12,542 Provision for inventory obsolescence 1,820 895 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (3,202 ) 9,000 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (592 ) (312 ) Write-off of deferred loan costs 606 — Gain on patent infringement settlement (25,678 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 37 Provision for doubtful accounts 750 3,500 Net proceeds from patent infringement settlement 21,370 — Payment of contingent consideration — (3,042 ) Proceeds from note receivable 302 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—trade 19,250 4,735 Inventories, net 3,241 (7,639 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,022 ) 488 Accounts payable—trade (3,170 ) 2,580 Accrued expenses (105 ) (681 ) Other liabilities 534 (1,606 ) Income taxes receivable/payable (2,744 ) 1,603 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,117 17,949 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,098 ) (6,123 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (55 ) (251 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,094 1,372 Net cash used by investing activities (1,059 ) (5,002 ) Cash flows from financing activities Equipment note borrowings — 835 Payments on equipment note and finance leases (1,513 ) (5,021 ) Payments on revolver (15,000 ) (10,000 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (6,958 ) Line of credit borrowings 5,000 — Payment of deferred loan cost related to senior secured credit facility (553 ) (871 ) Treasury shares withheld (157 ) (315 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest (17,550 ) (6,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of ESPP shares — 1,024 Net cash used by financing activities (29,773 ) (27,306 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 17 471 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4,302 (13,888 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 11,243 25,131 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 15,545 $ 11,243 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 929 $ 1,070 Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds) (1,924 ) 122 Noncash investing and financing activities Return of vehicles under finance lease $ (798 ) $ — Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 5,305 1,383 Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 2,572 328 Changes in accounts payable related to capital expenditures (184 ) (599 )

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or which, in the case of an impairment and share-based compensation, are non-cash in nature. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is defined as net (loss) income attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance. Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share is defined as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the relevant period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of the purchase and development of software and technology) plus proceeds from sales of property and equipment, as presented in our consolidated statement of cash flows. We define free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest as free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest, as presented in the net cash used in financing activities section of our consolidated statements of cash flows. Net working capital is defined as total current assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, minus total current liabilities, excluding current maturities of long-term debt. Net working capital excludes cash and cash equivalents and current maturities of long-term debt to evaluate the investment in working capital required to support our business. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share are important measures that exclude costs that management believes do not reflect our ongoing operating performance and, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, certain costs associated with our capital structure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation presents our financial performance in a manner that is comparable to the presentation provided by many of our peers. We believe free cash flow is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures and other investment needs. We believe that free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures, other investment needs, and cash distributions to our joint venture partner. We believe that net working capital is useful in analyzing the cash flow and working capital needs of the Company, including determining the efficiencies of our operations and our ability to readily convert assets into cash. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and net working capital are key metrics that management uses to assess the period-to-period performance of our core business operations. We believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest enables investors to assess our performance from period to period using the same metrics utilized by management and that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share enable investors to evaluate our performance relative to other companies that are not subject to such factors.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and net working capital (our “non-GAAP financial measures”) are not defined under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), are not measures of net income, income from operations, cash provided by operating activities, working capital or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and are subject to important limitations. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial performance as reported under GAAP and they should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, working capital or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity.

The tables below set forth reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP:

NET WORKING CAPITAL*

December 31, December 31, 2020

2019 Working capital $ 68,790 $ 80,816 Cash and cash equivalents (15,545 ) (11,243 ) Current maturities of long-term debt 1,347 1,481 Net working capital $ 54,592 $ 71,054

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Effect on Net Income (Loss) Impact on Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on Diluted Loss Per Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on Diluted Loss Per Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on Diluted Loss Per Share Net income (loss) attributable to

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ 8,570 $ 3.59 $ (2,177 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (57,599 ) $ (24.37 ) $ (32,823 ) $ (14.08 ) Adjustments Impairments (a) — — — — 50,194 21.23 7,919 3.40 Gain on patent infringement

settlement (b) (12,839 ) (5.41 ) — — (12,839 ) (5.43 ) — — Realized and unrealized foreign currency loss (c) 574 0.25 327 0.14 1,002 0.42 994 0.43 Write-off of deferred loan costs (d) — — — — 606 0.26 — — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (e) — — — — — — 37 0.02 Income tax impact from adjustments (f) (2,710 ) (1.13 ) (118 ) (0.05 ) (976 ) (0.41 ) 12,836 5.50 Adjusted net loss attributable

to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (6,405 ) $ (2.70 ) $ (1,968 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (19,612 ) $ (8.30 ) $ (11,037 ) $ (4.73 )

_____________________

(a) Represents non-cash impairment charges for property and equipment and intangible assets during 2020 and a non-cash impairment charge for goodwill in 2019 as the fair values were lower than the carrying values.

(b) Represents the 50% gain attributable to NCS, which was realized from the settlement of the final court judgment against Diamondback.

(c) Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency translation losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods.

(d) Represents deferred loan costs of $0.6 million that were expensed during the third quarter of 2020 due to the amendment to our senior secured credit facility in August 2020. The reduction in deferred loan costs were commensurate with the reduction in potential capacity.

(e) Represents the difference between the December 31, 2018 liability balance and the $10.0 million cash payment for the Repeat Precision earn-out consideration, which was paid to our joint venture partner on January 31, 2019.

(f) Represents the income tax adjustments including a reduction in foreign income tax and valuation allowance recorded to reduce the carrying value of both our U.S. and Canadian deferred tax assets in 2020 and the impact of income tax adjustments including the valuation allowance recorded to reduce the carrying value of our U.S. deferred tax asset and the tax effect of a non-deductible goodwill impairment in 2019.

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LESS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 23,830 $ 19 $ (39,106 ) $ (22,818 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,173 552 (7,783 ) 10,752 Interest expense, net 174 428 1,796 1,925 Depreciation 980 1,495 4,426 5,877 Amortization 125 1,108 1,465 4,559 EBITDA 27,282 3,602 (39,202 ) 295 Impairments (a) — — 50,194 7,919 Gain on patent infringement settlement (b) (25,678 ) — (25,678 ) — Share-based compensation (c) 1,449 3,050 7,723 12,204 Professional fees (d) (916 ) 1,212 1,295 4,952 Foreign currency loss (e) 593 280 1,060 958 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (f) — — — 37 Severance and other termination benefits (g) 43 — 5,661 721 Other (h) 204 175 1,131 1,098 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,977 $ 8,319 $ 2,184 $ 28,184 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11 % 16 % 2 % 14 % Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation $ 1,528 $ 5,269 $ (5,539 ) $ 15,980

_____________________

(a) Represents non-cash impairment charges for property and equipment and intangible assets during 2020 and a non-cash impairment charge for goodwill in 2019 as the fair values were lower than the carrying values.

(b) Represents gain realized from the settlement of the final court judgment against Diamondback.

(c) Represents non-cash compensation charges related to share-based compensation granted to our officers, employees and directors.

(d) Represents non-capitalizable costs of professional services incurred in connection with legal proceedings and the evaluation of potential acquisitions.

(e) Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency translation gains and losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods.

(f) Represents the difference between the December 31, 2018 liability balance and the $10.0 million cash payment for the Repeat Precision earn-out consideration, which was paid to our joint venture partner on January 31, 2019.

(g) Reflects charges incurred in connection with the reductions in workforce implemented in 2020 and 2019.

(h) Represents the impact of a research and development subsidy that is included in income tax expense (benefit) in accordance with GAAP along with other charges and credits.

FREE CASH FLOW

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 35,117 $ 17,949 Purchases of property and equipment (2,098 ) (6,123 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (55 ) (251 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,094 1,372 Free cash flow $ 34,058 $ 12,947

FREE CASH FLOW LESS DISTRIBUTIONS TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 35,117 $ 17,949 Purchases of property and equipment (2,098 ) (6,123 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (55 ) (251 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,094 1,372 Distribution to non-controlling interest (17,550 ) (6,000 ) Free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest $ 16,508 $ 6,947

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 United States Product sales $ 9,547 $ 16,856 $ 38,866 $ 79,128 Services 1,725 5,793 7,313 24,163 Total United States 11,272 22,649 46,179 103,291 Canada Product sales 9,590 15,942 34,330 59,895 Services 4,400 7,998 14,219 26,668 Total Canada 13,990 23,940 48,549 86,563 Other Countries Product sales 112 2,095 2,001 6,803 Services 2,009 3,410 10,248 8,828 Total Other Countries 2,121 5,505 12,249 15,631 Total Product sales 19,249 34,893 75,197 145,826 Services 8,134 17,201 31,780 59,659 Total revenues $ 27,383 $ 52,094 $ 106,977 $ 205,485



