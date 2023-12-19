NCT Alliance Berhad (KLSE:NCT) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 51%, while individual investors hold 20%

Key Insights

Significant control over NCT Alliance Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

YBG Yap Consolidated Sdn. Bhd. owns 50% of the company

15% of NCT Alliance Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls NCT Alliance Berhad (KLSE:NCT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 20% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of NCT Alliance Berhad.

KLSE:NCT Ownership Breakdown December 19th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NCT Alliance Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that NCT Alliance Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of NCT Alliance Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:NCT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in NCT Alliance Berhad. Our data shows that YBG Yap Consolidated Sdn. Bhd. is the largest shareholder with 50% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.6% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Ngan Yap is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of NCT Alliance Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in NCT Alliance Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM534m, and insiders have RM83m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 51%, of the NCT Alliance Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 4.8% of NCT Alliance Berhad stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

