NDB issues USD 1.5 billion benchmark bond

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 2021, the New Development Bank (NDB) priced its 5-year USD 1.5 billion benchmark bond. This transaction is the third USD benchmark bond offering of the Bank in the international markets.

The net proceeds of the Bond will be used for financing sustainable development activities as well as COVID-19 Emergency Program Loans to the Bank's member countries. The NDB established the Emergency Assistance Facility in April 2020, to provide up to USD 10 billion in crisis-related assistance to its member countries, including USD 5 billion for financing healthcare and social safety-related expenditures, as well as USD 5 billion for supporting economic recovery efforts.

This transaction was met with significant support from the global investor community. The high-quality order book highlights the recognition of NDB's mandate and its growing stature in the USD market. The distribution of investors of the final book was as follows, by geography: Asia – 36%, EMEA – 60%, Americas – 4% and by investor type: Central Banks/Official Institutions – 78%, Banks – 16%, Asset Managers – 4%, Private Banks – 1%, Others – 1%. The book was oversubscribed with the order book in excess of USD 1.975 billion.

The bond was priced with no new issue premium at MS +25bps. The final price was a tightening of 2bps from initial pricing thoughts and coupon was set at 1.125%.

"We are delighted with the overwhelmingly positive investors support and top quality order book for our first USD benchmark bond of 2021. NDB solidified its position as a regular SSA issuer in the international capital markets attracting a diversified and high quality investor base including more than 20 new investors with this transaction," said Mr. Leslie Maasdorp, NDB Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "The strong market reception for the transaction represents the investors recognition of NDB's strong credit profile. I would like to thank the consistent and deep support provided by the global investors and our lead managers which helped underpin this very successful issuance."

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC London PLC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited, J.P. Morgan P, Standard Chartered Bank UK, TD Securities (Canada) Inc. acted as lead managers for the transaction.

Bond Summary Terms

Issuer

New Development Bank (NDB)

Issuer rating

AA+ (S&P) / AA+ (Fitch) / AAA (JCR) / AAA (ACRA)

Format

Reg S, Category 2

Size

USD 1,500,000,000

Settlement date

27 April, 2021

Maturity date

27 April, 2026

Yield

1.154% annual / 1.151% semi-annual

Coupon

1.125% per annum

Denominations

USD 200k+1k

Listing

Regulated Market of the Irish Stock Exchange, trading as Euronext Dublin

Lead managers

Citi, HSBC, ICBC, J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered, TD Securities

In 2021, NDB plans to raise approximately USD 7 billion equivalent across international and domestic capital markets across different currencies and tenors with strong emphasis on ESG.

Background information

In December 2019, NDB registered its inaugural USD 50 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme in the international capital markets. The Programme has been rated "AA+" by Fitch and has been assigned "AA+" long-term and "A-1+" short-term issue ratings by S&P.

The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, complementing the existing efforts of multilateral and regional financial institutions for global growth and development. The NDB received 'AA+' long-term issuer credit ratings from S&P and Fitch and 'AAA' foreign currency long-term issuer rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) and Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ndb-issues-usd-1-5-billion-benchmark-bond-301274410.html

SOURCE New Development Bank

  • Iron Ore Giants Challenged in Race to Meet China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top two iron ore miners struggled to keep up with strong Chinese demand in the first quarter of 2021, hit by operational challenges and weather disruptions, in a positive sign for prices that are already at decade highs.Brazil’s Vale SA churned out less ore than expected last quarter after lower productivity at one mine and a ship loader fire, with its recovery from an early-2019 tailings dam disaster proving a little slower than expected. Rio Tinto Group’s shipments were disrupted by wetter-than-average weather at its Pilbara operations in Western Australia.Benchmark iron ore surged Monday over $180 a ton -- the highest since May 2011 -- following news that China’s crude steel production jumped 19% last month from a year earlier to near a record. The nation’s output of the alloy is booming at the same time as a pollution crackdown has lifted prices and benefited profit margins at mills.“With the market relatively tight at the moment, it will certainly see any failure to meet current guidelines as relatively positive for the price,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ Banking Group Ltd. Vale and Rio both maintained their forecasts for full-year production, though a slower-than-expected recovery at Vale could see the market reset its expectations, he said.Rio cautioned that its guidance for annual output of up to 340 million tons was subject to logistical risks associated with bringing 90 million tons of replacement mine capacity on stream. It also said that Tropical Cyclone Seroja had impacted its Pilbara mine and port operations in April.It was a “mediocre quarter” for Rio, Tyler Broda, mining analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. Quarterly production was 6% less than the bank’s estimate, he said. “Not all that much is going in the right direction from a bottom-up basis for Rio Tinto as they continue to tackle the various challenges at their operations and projects, but main commodities iron ore and aluminum are both benefiting from the China decarbonisation theme.”Iron ore futures in Singapore rose as much as 3.7% to $182.80 a ton before trading at $182.75 by 2:48 p.m. local time. Prices in Dalian gained as much as 4.7%, while hot-rolled coil and rebar both rose in Shanghai. Rio Tinto’s shares settled 0.5% lower in Sydney.Steel prices in China finished the quarter at decade highs as construction activity and demand in the first quarter exceeded both 2020 and 2019, Rio said. Strong demand and margins -- at their highest since 2018 -- have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and the nation’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions will likely restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, the company said.The short-term outlook for iron ore prices remained strong, ANZ’s Hynes said, with Chinese steel mills content to accept current high prices for their main feedstock while their margins were so strong. However, he added the cost of ore was now well above fair value, with the risk of a pullback later in the year if Beijing’s plans to curb steel production to control greenhouse gas emissions start to impact on demand.“If we saw a 1% fall in Chinese steel production that would potentially wipe out about 15-20 million tons of iron ore,” said Hynes(Closes shares in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks to Pour Money Into Economy Despite Sharp Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The aggressive rebound in global economic growth still isn’t enough for most of the world’s central banks to pull back on their emergency stimulus.In Bloomberg’s quarterly review of monetary policy covering 90% of the world economy, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are among the 16 institutions set to hold interest rates this year.The outlook suggests officials still want to guarantee the recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession by maintaining ultra-low borrowing costs and asset-buying programs. That may require them to accept any accompanying bounce in inflation.Six central banks, most of them in emerging markets, are still predicted to hike, including Brazil, Russia and Nigeria. Turkey is the only one of those monitored which is forecast to cut borrowing costs this year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“For advanced economies, continued virus uncertainty, deep labor market scars, and a recognition that past decisions erred on the side of deflationary preemption will conspire to keep policy looser for longer. In many emerging markets, currency stress means central banks don’t have that luxury.”--Tom Orlik, chief economistHere is Bloomberg’ quarterly guide to 23 of the world’s top central banks:GROUP OF SEVENU.S. Federal ReserveCurrent federal funds rate (upper bound): 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%A key question for Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues is when to start talking about scaling back their massive bond purchases if the economy continues to recover as they expect.Officials have vowed to keep buying $120 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds every month until they see “substantial further progress” on inflation and employment. That test could be met sooner than anticipated if the U.S. labor market continues to perform as it did in March, when a better-than-expected 916,000 new jobs were added.Powell has so far avoided putting any time frame around when he thinks it’ll be appropriate to slow bond buying, but promises to give investors plenty of advance warning. The Fed has also signaled it expects to keep rates near zero through 2023.Officials at their meeting in March maintained that dovish message, according to a record of their discussion released on April 7, while Powell continues to stress the recovery remains incomplete and uneven.Part of its hesitancy to talk publicly about bond purchases stems from harsh experience: The Fed wants to avoid a repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum, when unexpected news that it was thinking about slowing bond buying roiled financial markets and hurt the economy.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The U.S. economy may be launching into the fastest growth since 1983, but the Fed is firmly resolved to not only maintain the current stance of policy accommodation deeper into the recovery, but also to retract it more gradually under their new outcome-based framework for achieving its dual mandate. While Fed officials previously talked of seeing the ‘whites of the eyes’ of inflation before responding through policy tightening, the new framework is more akin to waiting to see inflation’s coattails -- as the central bank is prepared to endure a ‘transitory’ overshoot of their 2% inflation target.”--Carl RiccadonnaEuropean Central BankCurrent deposit rate: -0.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: -0.5%The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households “favorable” until the coronavirus crisis phase is over, using its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program to keep bond yields low, and dishing out ultra-cheap loans to banks.PEPP is due to run until at least the end of March 2022 and while policy makers say they won’t spend the full amount unless needed, most economists expect them to do so. The euro-area recovery has been delayed by a slow vaccination rollout, and ECB President Christine Lagarde has repeatedly warned of the dangers of ending support too early.The scene is set for a vibrant debate toward the end of the year on when and how to scale back emergency aid and what should replace it. In the meantime, the ECB is urging governments to hurry up with their 800 billion-euro joint recovery fund.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ECB will continue buying bonds through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program throughout 2021. We expect acquisitions to be front-loaded in 2Q to tackle the rise in government borrowing costs before reverting to a slower pace for the remainder of the year.”--David PowellBank of JapanCurrent policy-rate balance: -0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: -0.1%The Bank of Japan is likely to be keep its main policy settings on cruise control after its biggest policy review since 2016 in March. The review gave the BOJ more scope to reduce its asset buying after a fine-tuning it characterized as a shoring up of its stimulus framework for the longer term.Despite fears of inflation elsewhere in the world, a quarterly outlook report in April is expected to show that the BOJ doesn’t see price growth reaching a stable 2% before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April 2023. That will help back up the institution’s argument that it had to take a more flexible approach to policy.Investors and economists will closely scrutinize how the changes will affect the BOJ’s market operations including its pace of bond and ETF buying, and how quickly it will step in to stop any jumps in 10-year yields after clarifying that its target range reaches up to around 0.25%.BOJ watchers will also be looking to see if the bank extends its special pandemic funding measures from the current September expiry date. With bankruptcies falling and bank lending growing, there appears little reason to add to the measures supporting businesses. Still, with only about 1% of the population vaccinated in early April, uncertainties for the economy remain with virus cases ticking up again in some major cities.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The BOJ is preparing to shift from emergency pandemic support back to its long-elusive goal of 2% inflation. Adjustments to its yield curve control and ETF purchases add flexibility and endurance. It will be a protracted fight -- even the BOJ sees inflation falling short of target over its three-year forecast horizon. It’s set to stay on hold for the time being -- though it may need to accommodate more JGB issuance if the government steps up fiscal stimulus this summer.”--Yuki MasujimaBank of EnglandCurrent bank rate: 0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is firmly on the fence about whether his next move is to administer another dose of stimulus or monetary tightening to the U.K. economy. Financial markets already have priced out the prospect of negative rates, moving gilt yields and the pound higher than they were a year ago.After the worst recession in three centuries, the U.K. is headed for a sharp rebound after one of the world’s most successful coronavirus vaccination programs. Debate at the central bank is about whether the recovery will absorb all the workers left out of a job during the crisis and push up inflation, or leave scars that require further care.While the latest data including a boom in house prices suggest upside risks, companies are increasingly concerned that Britain’s exit from the European Union has choked back trade, leaving the prospect of a painful restructuring of the economy after the pandemic clears. At the institution’s next decision on May 6, policy makers will weigh whether to ease the pace of bond-buying, which at 4.4 billion pounds ($6 billion) a week would, unless adjusted, deliver more than the target for 150 billion pounds of stimulus this year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The year started with speculation rife that the BOE could take the historic step of reducing rates below zero. While the central bank looks like it will formally adopt negative rates as a tool in 3Q, a rapid rollout of the vaccine and a fiscal boost in the budget have greatly reduced the chances of them being used. We expect the BOE to stay on hold for the remainder of the year, emphasizing its higher-than-usual bar for tightening policy.”--Dan HansonBank of CanadaCurrent overnight lending rate: 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%The Bank of Canada is signaling it will be one of the first Group of Seven central banks to start paring back monetary policy support as the nation’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis accelerates.Analysts anticipate next steps to pare bond purchases will come as early as a policy decision on April 21, while a so-called taper in the U.S. isn’t expected until next year.Canada’s central bank has been buying a minimum of C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) in government bonds each week, accumulating more than C$250 billion of the securities over the past year. That pace is likely no longer warranted with an outlook that appears to improving dramatically by the week, helped by a recovery in commodity prices and a robust housing market.The central bank, however, has sought to ease any worries of an imminent change to its benchmark overnight rate -- currently at 0.25%. Officials have pledged to keep it there until economic slack has been fully absorbed -- expected well after the quantitative easing program ends.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A positive reassessment of the growth outlook will drive only a limited shift in BoC communications in April. The labor market is still a long way from full recovery, a factor that will increasingly dominate thinking about the inflation mandate. In turn, a near-term pickup in prices will be treated as transitory. Nonetheless, an announcement to reduce QE purchases at the April meeting would be consistent with prior communications, even if a rate hike is still more likely to be an early-2023 event, in our view.”--Andrew HusbyBank of Canada DashboardBRICS CENTRAL BANKSPeople’s Bank of ChinaCurrent 1-year best lending rate: 3.85%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.85%The PBOC cut lending rates and deployed various quantitative tools to inject liquidity into the pandemic-hit economy last year, on top of asking banks to increase loans. That helped to shore up growth but also pushed debt levels to a record high, fueling concerns of property bubbles and financial risks. With the economy’s recovery now well on track, the central bank is seeking to rein in its stimulus without derailing that rebound.The PBOC is likely to normalize policy by moderating credit expansion rather than hiking rates, economists say. Officials have said they want to match the growth in money supply and credit with the expansion in nominal GDP this year, and stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio. The PBOC recently asked banks to curtail loan growth for the rest of 2021 to keep new advances at roughly the same level as last year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Robust growth, yet with pockets of weakness, suggest little need to the central bank to move the rate either way in 2021. In the meantime, the central bank will continue to tamp down on credit growth in a gradual taper to head off financial risks. It’s also likely to keep up targeted support for small private companies -- an area of persistent weakness in the recovery.”--Chang Shu and David QuReserve Bank of IndiaCurrent RBI repurchase rate: 4%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 4%India’s central bank formally embarked on the path of QE in early April, pledging to buy an assured amount of sovereign bonds this quarter as it fights to keep borrowing costs low and support a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. While the RBI already had been buying government securities in the secondary market, April’s meeting marked the first time the central bank committed upfront to buy a specified amount.Hamstrung by underlying price pressures that could gather pace in coming months, Governor Shaktikanta Das and five other members of the monetary policy committee voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%. However, Das pledged to maintain a dovish stance if economic conditions deteriorate as a number of provinces including Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, grapple with lockdowns amid a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The RBI is likely to look through above-target inflation in the near term, with its primary focus on securing a durable recovery in growth. We see it holding the repo rate at 4% through the fiscal year ending March 2022. Sovereign bond purchases in its new QE program will be its main easing tool in the quarters ahead and should help tamp down longer-term yields to keep borrowing costs low to support the economy.”--Abhishek GuptaCentral Bank of BrazilCurrent Selic target rate: 2.75%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 5.5%Brazil’s central bank has begun paring back monetary stimulus as inflation surges despite a new wave of the pandemic that threatens the economic recovery. Policy makers raised the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points in March, the most in a decade, and signaled that a second move of the same magnitude is on the way at their next decision in May.Despite the institution’s assurances that price shocks are temporary, futures traders are betting even bigger hikes are in the pipeline. Driven by higher fuel costs, annual inflation blew past the upper limit of the central bank’s target range in March, hitting a four-year high.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Recent actions and communications suggest the BCB will try to right the fiscal wrong with monetary policy. Fiscal uncertainties were an important driver of the currency meltdown in the first quarter; their likely persistence suggests that the real may remain misaligned with Brazil’s robust external fundamentals. In the meantime, the BCB is set to continue to raise the policy rate, fearful of the inflationary impacts of the weaker currency, and regardless of economic slack. The real may close the year at 5.30 per U.S. dollar, and the Selic at 5.5% -- still below the neutral rate (estimated to be 6% to 7%).”--Adriana DupitaBank of RussiaCurrent key rate: 4.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 5.5%The Bank of Russia surprised markets by starting its rate-hiking cycle earlier than expected. The inflation spike proved to be more prominent than policy makers thought before, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said after the board raised the key rate by 25 basis points in March and signaled more increases. The central bank will start publishing forecasts for the key-rate range starting their next meeting on April 23.The ruble dropped in value after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Russian sovereign ruble bonds at the primary market. It recovered some of the losses but the risk of additional steps is weighing on the currency. The U.S. has also warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies. These heightened geopolitical tensions are providing another argument for a bigger rate hike this week.Inflation peaked in March at the level last seen in late 2016, fueled by food prices and the weaker ruble. President Vladimir Putin made the cost of living a political issue when he told the government in December to put caps on prices of certain goods. Since then, Russia increased export duty on grain and negotiated with producers to set limits on some food staples. All administrative steps to curb prices are distorting the market signals and Russia needs to move away from that, Nabiullina said recently.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Spiking inflation and a swift rebound in demand caught the Bank of Russia by surprise. Higher yields and fresh sanctions are layering on risk. Policy makers have turned hawkish, signaling significant tightening in 2021. We expect a steady pace of quarter-point hikes in the near term, which will give the central bank some room to maneuver in the second half of the year.”--Scott JohnsonSouth African Reserve BankCurrent repo average rate: 3.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.5%The South African central bank’s next move will be to tighten as it projects inflation will tick up to around the 4.5% mid-point of its target range. Still, the timing of the first hike is uncertain.The implied policy rate path of the MPC’s quarterly projection model in March indicated two increases of 25 basis points in the second and fourth quarters of 2021. Last week, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank is in no rush to take the benchmark back to where it was before the pandemic and that it would likely maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance to support the economy as long as the inflation outlook gives it room to do so.Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate borrowing costs are pricing in only one 25 basis point increase by year-end. Most economists are less hawkish and see the rate remaining at its record low until the end of 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The coronavirus is likely to keep spreading until there’s a significant ramp up in the governments vaccination program. As such, the economy is will remain fragile and highly unpredictable this year. This, together with the benign inflation outlook should keep rates on hold this year.”--Boingotlo GasealahweMINT CENTRAL BANKSBanco de MexicoCurrent overnight rate: 4%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 4%Mexico’s central bank held its benchmark rate at 4% in March, amid an inflation surge that is leading many economists to predict its monetary easing cycle has drawn to a close. Led by rising fuel costs, consumer prices rose 4.67% last month from a year earlier, jumping above the ceiling of the institution’s target.Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon still didn’t close the door to additional rate cuts, saying that officials will continue taking a data-dependent approach to monetary policy. Consumer prices, he said, have been pressured by supply shocks, a weaker peso, and a shift in demand for goods instead of services, but the Mexican economy is likely to have a negative output gap “for some time.”Banxico, as the bank is known, expects annual inflation to peak during the second quarter, before slowing toward the end of the year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“We expect Banxico to hold its benchmark rate at 4% in 2021. The rate remains high relative to peers and previous economic downturns, but resilient high inflation due to lingering shocks offset disinflationary pressure from ample economic slack and limit room for more accommodation.”--Felipe HernandezBank IndonesiaCurrent 7-day reverse repo rate: 3.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.75%Rising global bond yields have all but shut Bank Indonesia’s window for further easing this year. Governor Perry Warjiyo is turning his attention to preserving the country’s interest-rate differential from the U.S. to stem foreign outflows and protect the battered rupiah, which he considers “very undervalued.” Targeted macroprudential measures, such as the recent relaxation of home and auto loan rules, will likely be Warjiyo’s main lever to revive bank lending and aid growth.The central bank insists it won’t unwind monetary support for the economy anytime soon, with demand and inflation still weak. The institution also has signaled that when it is time to tighten, it could focus on restricting liquidity before raising rates.That will be one less thing for investors to worry about as they keep an eye on growing political pressure for BI to work more closely with the government. President Joko Widodo has called for the central bank’s mandate to be expanded to include employment and economic growth, even as he pledged to respect BI’s autonomy.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Bank Indonesia appears limited in its ability to cut rates further this year, even though still-sluggish domestic demand is likely to justify more easing. Instead, heavy capital outflows -- linked to U.S. reflation and concerns about new constraints put on BI’s independence -- may require rate hikes to support the rupiah, instead of more concerted FX intervention that depletes reserves. Other measures would likely be deployed to counter the drag on domestic demand.”--Tamara HendersonCentral Bank of TurkeyCurrent 1-week repo rate: 19%Forecast for end of 2021: 16%Installed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired his market-friendly predecessor following a bigger-than-expected rate increase, new Governor Sahap Kavcioglu is under pressure to reduce borrowing costs to boost growth.Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged in Kavcioglu’s first monetary policy meeting. While the decision matched market expectations, the institution omitted an earlier pledge to keep monetary policy tight and even deliver additional hikes if needed. Although Kavcigolu has said he would not rush to loosen the stance he inherited, the changes in the rates statement prompted further speculation that cuts might be imminent.Meantime, Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high rates cause inflation, continues to express his determination to both reduce price growth and reduce borrowing costs to single digits.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The recent firing of the central bank governor sends a clear message about the direction of policy: growth at all costs will be pursued. But rising U.S. yields, higher oil prices and lira depreciation will prevent rate cuts in the short term. If global conditions warrant tightening, it’ll be delivered through the backdoor.”--Ziad DaoudCentral Bank of NigeriaCurrent central bank rate: 11.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 13%The Nigerian central bank is inching closer to hiking its benchmark rate for the first time since July 2016. In March, three of nine MPC members who attended the policy-setting meeting voted to tighten by at least 50 basis points, a shift from January when the panel was unanimous in its decision to hold.Governor Godwin Emefiele said at the time the central bank can only effectively shift to taming inflation that’s at a four-year high once the recovery of Africa’s largest economy from last year’s recession has reached a comfortable level. Since then the International Monetary Fund has increased its projection for the country’s 2021 output growth to 2.5% from 1.5%. That would be the fastest expansion since 2015.A rebound in oil prices could improve the prospects for growth further, giving the central bank room to focus on taming inflation, even if it’s only from the second half of the year. Higher rates will also help support the naira, which was devalued twice in 2020.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Nigeria’s inflation rate continues to surge, and has been stuck above the central bank target range for the past five years. However, the Central Bank of Nigeria has overlooked the recent uptick, choosing instead to support the economy with a 200 basis point rate cut. We expect it to hike rates again this year, when the recovery has gathered pace and the policy focus shifts back to inflation.”--Boingotlo GasealahweOTHER G-20 CENTRAL BANKSBank of KoreaCurrent base rate: 0.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.5%The Bank of Korea is expected to maintain a long hold as its optimism over the economy is tempered by continued uncertainty over the outlook and a slow vaccine rollout. The central bank sees faster-than-previously expected growth in the mid-3% range as exports surge on global tech demand and recoveries in China and the U.S. But Governor Lee Ju-yeol has played down talk that a tightening of policy is anywhere near the horizon.Keeping the BOK cautious is a renewed uptick in domestic virus cases. The resurgence is pushing the government to consider ramping up public restrictions on activity. A shortage of vaccines is also making it increasingly unlikely that the country will achieve its goal of herd immunity by year-end. If things take a turn for the worse, the central bank doesn’t have much room to go the other way and reduce its benchmark rate further after 75 basis points of cuts last year. Rising household debt poses a risk to the country’s financial stability and Lee has said the rate is already near its lower bound.For the time being, standing pat appears the institution’s best option for safeguarding the recovery while ensuring financial imbalances don’t accumulate further. The majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the BOK holding its policy rate at the current level until the third quarter of next year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The Bank of Korea has likely reached the end of its easing cycle. While uncertainties surrounding the pandemic remain high, South Korea’s economy is poised to rebound in 2021 and the central bank remains concerned about growing financial risks. The BOK has cautioned that the government’s large borrowing plans could lead to bond market imbalances, but it will continue using ad-hoc bond purchases to contain yields rather than shift to QE.”--Justin JimenezReserve Bank of AustraliaCurrent cash rate target: 0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%With the RBA targeting unemployment in the low 4% range and pledging rates won’t rise until inflation has sustainably returned to the 2-3% target, monetary stimulus will be in play for some time.The central bank has reinforced the economy’s rapid recovery by holding down borrowing costs through a firm defense of three-year debt -- its variant of yield curve control. That has also helped weaken the currency a touch in combination with QE that targets 5-10 year securities outside the YCC framework.Key decisions over whether to roll over the yield target to the November 2024 maturity, and whether to extend QE when the current round expires in September/October will likely be influenced by the economy’s resilience to a withdrawal of government stimulus.While the RBA has also said it will “carefully” monitor surging home prices, any action to stem gains is likely to come from tighter bank lending rules, not monetary tightening.The RBA has learned from its experience in 2009, when it led the world in raising rates. This time round it will wait for other major economies to move first to avoid renewed currency strength choking off the expansion.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Last year was a consequential one for the RBA -- it ventured into yield curve control and QE. This year it will be less active, focused more on fine tuning. A pressing task will be to curb appreciation in the local currency. Another, working with other regulators to reinstate macro prudential policy restraints to restrain a resurgent housing market. Labor market slack is set to damp inflation, and keep the cash rate unchanged, for several years yet.”--James McIntyreCentral Bank of ArgentinaCurrent rate floor: 38%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 38%Argentina has relied on a mix of orthodox and unconventional policies to maintain its currency market relatively calm. While largely refraining so far this year from the mass money printing of 2020, policy makers have amplified price controls and slowed a crawling peg depreciation in a bid to cool inflation, currently around 40% a year. In order to absorb liquidity, the central bank has allowed financial institutions to pile into its short-term debt, with the amount of outstanding repo notes rising to over 1.5 trillion pesos ($16.2 billion) from 125 billion pesos a year ago.Monetary policy in the medium term remains clouded by the uncertainty surrounding negotiations with the IMF. The government has indicated a deal is unlikely to happen before mid-term elections in October, and Central Bank President Miguel Pesce has stayed on the sidelines of talks. While foreign reserves have slightly rebounded this year, they hover near a four-year low. The government’s strict currency controls, once labeled temporary measures, have no expiration date in sight.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The IMF will probably require Argentina to adjust its policies in exchange for an Extended Fund Facility deal. Until then, however, we expect the BCRA to stay put. The policy rate will likely be on hold at 38% even as inflation accelerates, and the peso will likely depreciate at a pace slightly below inflation. Once a deal is struck -- likely after the October mid-term legislative elections -- the BCRA will probably bring real rates to positive territory and to reduce the currency misalignment.”--Adriana DupitaG-10 CURRENCIES AND EAST EUROPE ECONOMIESSwiss National BankCurrent policy rate: -0.75%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: -0.75%The SNB’s monetary policy consists of negative rates and currency-market interventions.In light of the small local bond market, the strategy is the most effective, SNB President Thomas Jordan has said. Data also indicate the intensity of interventions has diminished in recent months, as the franc dropped versus the euro.Having slumped the most in decades due to the pandemic, the Swiss economy is due to return to its pre-crisis level in the latter half of this year. Still, inflation also remains weak.Sveriges RiksbankCurrent repo rate: 0%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0%Sweden’s central bank remains focused on bond purchases to keep rates low and stabilize markets. Still, Some policy makers are highlighting the option of a rate cut to stimulate demand and restore confidence in the Riksbank’s 2% inflation target.The central bank kept rates unchanged at its last meeting, and maintained its QE program at 700 billion kronor ($82 billion). Policy makers agreed that it was too soon to discuss withdrawing monetary support despite signs of economic stabilization and an uptick in consumer prices.Governor Stefan Ingves has signaled he prefers QE to rate cuts, and said last month he sees no risk of above-target inflation “in the foreseeable future.” Meanwhile, the property market soaring to record price levels is an increasing worry for Ingves, who said Sweden’s high level of household debt “will become problematic sooner or later.”What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A rebound in global trade is benefiting export-oriented Sweden and the economy has recouped more of the pandemic loss than expected by Riksbank. Short-term risks from new virus measures and a weak outlook for inflation due to modest wage growth still means policy makers won’t be in any hurry to withdraw support. The Riksbank has extended its bond-buying scheme until end-2021. We expect Ingves to stay on hold as the recovery takes shape.”--Johanna JeanssonNorges BankCurrent deposit rate: 0%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%Norway’s central bank is expected to be the first among wealthy western nations to tighten policy after its economy took a smaller hit than most in 2020. Its March forecast implies that the likelihood of a rate increase is split 50/50 between September and December.While soaring house prices signal financial imbalances are building up, Governor Oystein Olsen has said substantial uncertainty still remains regarding the recovery.Norway’s economic resilience has been boosted in part by an effective lockdown strategy and billions of dollars in government support backed by the country’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund. Still, restrictions to fight the spread of the more contagious strains of Covid-19 this year have hampered the recovery, with a deeper contraction in the first two months than the central bank had forecast.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A quick rebound from the pandemic slump, sharply rising house prices and above target inflation during the past year give the central bank reason to think about leaving zero rates behind. But not yet. We expect extended virus restrictions to weigh on domestic demand until late in the second quarter. Norges Bank will likely wait until 4Q before lifting off.”--Johanna JeanssonReserve Bank of New ZealandCurrent cash rate: 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%New Zealand’s red-hot housing market has been driving the outlook for monetary policy this year after the government changed the RBNZ’s remit, forcing it to take house prices into account. After an initial flurry of bets that the central bank could start raising rates in 2022, the emerging consensus is that the cash rate will stay at its record low for longer. That’s partly because a raft of new government measures to cool the property market have taken the pressure off the RBNZ to act.While New Zealand’s successful handling of the pandemic initially enabled its economy to stage a V-shaped recovery, it now faces the possibility of a double-dip recession as its closed border hurts its tourism sector. The opening of a long-awaited travel bubble with Australia in April may help alleviate the pain, but support for the economy is still needed to ensure the recovery stays on track this time. Governor Adrian Orr has also made clear he wants to see a sustained inflation pickup before he considers removing stimulus.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The RBNZ looks set to keep rates on hold this year. It’s likely to use other tools -- the Funding for Lending program and asset purchases -- if needed to add more support or to sustain maximum downward pressure on the currency. Its immediate attention is likely to remain on surging house prices, which have elevated financial stability risks. It’s already taken macro prudential policy steps, alongside government measures to rein in investor demand. The risks lie with further macro prudential tightening over 2021.”--James McIntyreNational Bank of PolandCurrent cash rate: 0.1%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%Poland’s central bank intends to keep its benchmark rate at a record low until at least early next year, when the term of the Monetary Policy Council ends.The economy shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020, and offficials responded by introducing a QE program and reducing the key rate from 1.5% in three steps between March and May.The EU’s biggest eastern economy is set to rebound this year, though the outlook has recently become more uncertain on the third wave of the pandemic.Even as neighboring central banks in the Czech Republic and Hungary are seen taking a less accommodative approach, their policies “play no role whatsoever” in monetary policy in Poland, according to Governor Adam Glapinski.Czech National BankCurrent cash rate: 0.25%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: 0.5%The Czech central bank has been telegraphing monetary tightening for over half a year but the prolonged coronavirus crisis is set to delay the first rate increase until the third quarter.Government programs to protect jobs are driving wages up and deferred consumption is set to fuel inflation once shops and services reopen after one of the world’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreaks. Still, policy makers agreed in March that a “longer-lasting pandemic-induced downturn” will probably mean a slower pace of monetary tightening than outlined in the institution’s forecast, which assumed three rate hikes for this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Eyes Singapore Property After $132 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. is seeking to invest in more properties in Singapore to capitalize on rising demand for office space among technology firms expanding in the city-state.The plans come after the U.S. private equity firm announced that it’s purchasing an eight-story building from Lucas Real Estate called the Sandcrawler for S$176 million ($132 million), confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.Blackstone is seeking to make long-term investments in high-quality assets that provide strong returns, Alan Miyasaki, head of Asia real estate acquisitions, said in an interview. That would require having a strong roster of tenants, such as those in the Sandcrawler, which houses the Walt Disney Co. and the Government Technology Agency.The move underscores the attraction of Singapore’s property assets to foreign investors as the financial hub broadens its appeal for technology firms. U.S. giants Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. and their Chinese counterparts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. are among companies that are making the city-state a beachhead for Southeast Asia.The Sandcrawler deal marks Blackstone’s first Singapore property acquisition under its “core plus” strategy, where it currently has $3.6 billion in assets under management in Asia. Located in the city’s largest business park, the building was inspired by the Sandcrawler fortresses in the Star Wars movies, and was used by Lucasfilm.Technology companies are keen to take up space in low-rise buildings in business parks, and not necessarily skyscrapers in the financial district, Miyasaki said. He pointed out that Grab Holdings Inc. and Sea Ltd.’s e-commerce business Shopee have offices in the area where the Sandcrawler is located.“It used to be that the tall skyscrapers were really cool,” Miyasaki said. “If we can buy five more Sandcrawlers, we’d do that.”More tech and content companies will expand their presence in Singapore over time, he said, citing the city-state’s ability to protect intellectual property as one reason. Geopolitical tensions elsewhere also make the tiny nation a relatively attractive option.Singapore is “the one place everybody agrees on,” Miyasaki said. “This is like the Switzerland of Asia.”Blackstone has been investing in property elsewhere in Asia as part of its strategy focusing on technology, logistics, content creation and life sciences. It’s is the largest owner of offices in India, with about 50% of its portfolio leased to global technology companies.In China, the firm announced a deal last year to buy a majority stake in the largest logistics park in the Greater Bay Area, accommodating blue-chip companies across sectors including e-commerce and life sciences. (Updates with investments elsewhere in Asia in the last two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq tops quarterly profit views on trading surge

    Nasdaq Inc reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in its trading business against a backdrop of high market volatility and a surge in initial public offerings. The exchange operator posted adjusted net income of $1.96 per share for the quarter, versus estimates of $1.74 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. A new cohort of retail investors armed with mobile trading apps helped spark a broad surge in trading volumes in the quarter, piling into heavily shorted stocks like GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings, to punish hedge funds that bet against them.

  • Democrat Releases Energy Plan as Alternative to Biden Outline

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden proposed ending existing tax breaks for fossil fuels and creating new incentives for low-and-no carbon energy sources that he said would prune the existing “hodgepodge” of energy tax benefits.Wyden’s plan, which he introduced Wednesday, would offer an alternative approach to President Joe Biden’s clean energy proposals by creating a new emissions-based tax credit for the production of clean electricity. All energy sources -- including renewables and fossil fuels -- qualify but they have to have zero or net negative carbon emissions. The plan would also create a production tax credit of up to 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour or an investment tax credit of up to 30% for those energy sources.“Energy policy is tax policy and the federal tax code is woefully inadequate to address the country’s energy challenge,” Wyden said on a call with reporters Wednesday. He said his plan would simplify the “crazy quilt” of more than 40 energy-related tax benefits.The Oregon Democrat is looking to put his own stamp on renewable energy tax credit proposals. Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan would extend existing tax credits for wind energy, solar power, and energy storage. Wyden’s plan takes a different approach by replacing all the tax credits for each specific energy type with a technology-neutral tax incentive that would benefit low emitters.Wyden said his legislation is “quite well aligned” with the president’s plan and that the two proposals likely will be intertwined as the Senate considers the energy-related portion of Biden’s infrastructure proposal. Wyden also said he has been talking “regularly” with Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who represents coal-producing West Virginia, and whose vote will be critical to passing any legislation through the evenly divided Senate.Technology NeutralWyden’s plan also would create technology-neutral tax credit for domestic production of transportation fuel that is 25% cleaner than average. In addition, his proposal would create tax credits for energy-efficient homes and commercial buildings. He said his plan provides long-term investments that are critical to meeting the country’s energy efficiency goals. Biden has said he wants to reach a 100% clean-electricity standard by 2035.The Biden and Wyden proposals have significant overlap in the types of energy investment they are looking to prioritize. Both plans would pump money into grid improvements, energy storage, electric vehicles and charging stations.They both also call for the end of existing fossil fuel tax breaks, such as deductions for drilling costs and distribution expenses. That is is likely to face significant opposition from the oil and gas industry, as well as Republicans as the plan moves through Congress.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • Central Bank Faces Key Auction as India’s Traders Balk at Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Barely weeks into India’s new borrowing program, the nation’s sovereign bond traders and the central bank are shaping up for a third bruising battle.The Reserve Bank of India’s explicit assurance to buy 1 trillion rupees ($13 billion) of bonds this quarter has failed to encourage more purchases by traders. Underwriters were forced to rescue a five-year bond sale on April 9 and the RBI canceled an offering altogether on April 16 when traders demanded higher yields for benchmark 10-year debt.An auction of 320 billion rupees of bonds Friday will show if the central bank can begin bending traders to its will, or whether the market could lose confidence entirely in its recent move toward quantitative easing. At stake is a near-record 12.1 trillion rupee government borrowing plan for this fiscal year that is key to helping the country combat a new wave of Covid-19 infections.The market will be watching to see if underwriters are leaned on again and the RBI accepts more than the scheduled amount, according to B. Prasanna, head of global markets, sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank Ltd. “This could be quite bad for risk appetite going forward and lead to investors keeping away from bond auctions, fearing secondary market selling from primary dealers at distress levels,” he said.While the RBI isn’t alone in its tussle with bond traders, it is trying to contain inflation while many of its peers are striving to spur prices higher. Governor Shaktikanta Das has also added moral suasion to his policy tool kit, repeatedly urging traders to treat the bond yield curve as a “public good” because of its impact on borrowing costs in the broader economy.Das has provided the market with a clearer roadmap for the next few months but traders want more clarity on how purchases of at least 3 trillion rupees will play out over the full fiscal year.They continue to demand higher yields, citing domestic inflation pressures and the global reflation trade, and some have adopted strategies that present new challenges for policy makers.One such approach to optimizing gains is by selling bonds first to the RBI under the new Government Securities Acquisition Programme, and then buying the same bonds later at auctions for a lower price, according to Dhawal Dalal, co-chief investment officer for debt at Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.In order to avoid this situation, the RBI should keep a sufficient gap between G-SAP purchases and scheduled auctions, he said.ICICI’s Prasanna suggested policy makers adjust how they make bond purchases under the new regime.“RBI should definitely look at tweaking the tenors of the bonds it buys under G-SAP and buy more of the 5-, 10- and 14-year bonds, rather than buying the shorter end,” he said. “The biggest concern for the market is supply of duration due to the heavy borrowing program schedule.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Inflation Remains Subdued Despite Jump in Food and Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation accelerated during the last month of a national lockdown to control the coronavirus, buoyed by the cost of fuel and clothing.Consumer prices rose 0.7% from a year ago in March after an 0.4% gain the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected an 0.8% increase. Core inflation climbed to 1.1% from 0.9%.While inflation has held below the Bank of England’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years, policy makers anticipate it will surge this year as the economy recovers from its worst slump in three decades.Some analysts, notably the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, are concerned about upside risks for the measure as consumers unleash some of the 150 billion pounds ($209 billion) in excess savings they accumulated when shops and restaurants were closed for lockdown.Haldane, due to step down in June, has called inflation a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.” The rest of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee has been relaxed about that prospect, saying they need to see a sustained increase in prices before tightening their stimulus program.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“U.K. inflation began what is likely to be a rapid ascent in March. We expect the annual rate to more than double next month and stand above the Bank of England’s 2% target by the end of the year. Ultimately the move is likely to prove temporary and won’t send alarm bells ringing at the central bank.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for full REACT.There was more evidence of inflation at the wholesale level and for manufacturers. Producer prices, measuring the cost of goods leaving factories, rose 1.9% from a year ago in March, the most since the middle of 2019 and above forecasts for a 1.7% gain. Raw materials costs rose 5.9% from a year ago, higher than the forecast for 4.3% and the most since September 2018.The Bank of England estimates consumer price inflation will reach the target later this year and average 2.3% in 2022. The government’s Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts it will remain below target thorough 2023.Base effects contributed to the strong showing in the month. Clothing and footwear prices rose 1.6% in March after a 0.4% fall a year earlier. The rise in clothing and footwear followed two months of decline caused by the pandemic disrupting the usual seasonal patterns.Auto fuels gained 2.9% after a decline of 4% a year earlier. That upward pressure on the index was partly offset by food, which fell 0.8% on the month.Market expectations for inflation are also elevated, with the so-called 10-year breakeven rate close to the highest since 2008. The gauge, which is derived from the difference between conventional gilts yields and those linked to retail-price inflation, has risen almost 50 basis points point so far this year.(Updates with details from the statement.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Bears Get New Lease of Life as Yields Hobble Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar bears are making a comeback as falling Treasury yields handcuff the reserve currency. Technical indicators suggest the decline may extend.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1% Tuesday after falling for the previous six sessions in its longest losing streak since June. The index was pressured lower after Treasury 10-year yields dropped almost 15 basis points since the end of March. Leveraged traders have slashed bullish positions, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission.“The U.S. dollar is breaking down through important levels,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. “As long as the U.S. Treasuries threat remains neutralized, we could be set for a significant move lower here in the U.S. dollar.”Should a correlation between U.S. yields, bond volatility and the dollar extend, it could mean more weakness for the currency, according to an analysis by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. A recent break in a key technical formation known as a double top also appears bearish, the firm’s analysts said. Meanwhile risk reversals -- a measure of sentiment and positioning -- are pointing to more losses.The shift comes after an inflation-fear-induced surge in Treasury yields forced funds to abandon their dollar short bets last month. Recent solid U.S. economic data have, however, failed to push yields higher, eroding one of the greenback’s biggest appeals.Here’s a look at why the dollar’s drop may not be over as yet:Risk ReversalsOne-month risk reversals for the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index on Tuesday day touched the lowest since early January, pointing toward more downside risks. The gauge reflects demand for greenback exposure and is heading toward its year-to-date low. A drop below that could mean more losses.Double TopThe Bloomberg dollar gauge completed a major double-top formation by breaking below a key trendline. That move opens the door to the February 2021 low of 1119, and if that is broken through, the decline may extend to the pivotal range of 1110-1112, Citigroup’s Lauren Jung said Monday. That includes the lows from 2018 and January 2021.The BBDXY index has tracked U.S. yields this year, which also has been moving in tandem with lower bond volatility as seen in the ICE BofA MOVE Index. A continuation of that move should mean more pressure for the greenback.Dollar bull Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management, said U.S. stimulus will once again push Treasury yields higher after a pause, but for now, he’s “open-minded to a period of dollar weakness” amid the global economic recovery.Speculators ShiftLeveraged traders pulled back on their bullish position last week, after flipping from a bearish stance in March, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission. They cut holdings back to 1,145 contracts, after it surged to as high as 23,067 contracts last month.(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    Just what can you invest in with a Roth IRA? And what constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here's what you need to know.

  • Intel Wins Trial Over Chips, Dodging $1 Billion-Plus Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. ducked getting hit with another multibillion-dollar damage award after a federal jury in Texas cleared it of claims it was infringing patents formerly owned by NXP Semiconductors NV on ways to speed up computers.Intel doesn’t infringe two patents owned by closely held VLSI Technology LLC, according to the federal jury in Waco, Texas. The trial was held in the same courthouse where a different jury told Intel to pay VLSI $2.18 billion over other patents last month.This was the second of three trials in suits VLSI lodged against Intel over patents that until early 2019 were owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors. A third trial, also before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, is scheduled to begin in June.In the most recent trial, VLSI was seeking $3 billion in damages, saying the inventions were critical to Intel’s ability to make chips faster and with fewer energy requirements. That’s more than 3,000 times what the patents were valued at in past acquisitions, Intel’s lawyers argued.Intel denied using any of the inventions, saying its own engineers have spent decades developing the chips that are used in everything from laptops to military fighter planes. It also argued that the patents didn’t cover new ideas even two decades ago, when they were issued.Intel said in a statement that it was pleased the jury “rejected VLSI’s meritless claims that Intel’s cutting-edge processors infringe expired patents on MP3 player technology.”VLSI was seeking damages for a period beginning March 1, 2019, just before the suit was filed. One of the patents, issued in 2002, expired in November; while the other was issued in 2003 and expires in May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.Intel reported $20.9 billion in net income on $77.9 billion in revenue last year.VLSI was created in 2016 by the Softbank Group Corp.-owned Fortress Investment Group, according to an antitrust lawsuit Intel and Apple Inc. filed against Fortress. Fortress has “deployed patents in waves of lawsuits against their targets without regard for the merits of the claims,” Intel and Apple said in the complaint, which is pending in federal court in California.A federal judge had initially tossed the antitrust case, but Apple and Intel amended their complaint a week after the $2.18 billion verdict, arguing that trial and VLSI’s demand for billions more over other patents is evidence of Fortress’s anticompetitive activities. Fortress is scheduled to respond by April 26.Intel said the cases show the need for legislation “to prevent such ‘litigation investors’ and their shell companies from using low-quality purchased patents to extract exorbitant damages from productive American businesses.”VLSI has no products and its only potential revenue is its litigation against Intel. VLSI lawyer Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella told the jury not to be distracted by that issue.“This was technology that had looked over the horizon, changed the way Intel designed their chips,” Chu told the jurors in closing arguments. The damages request “is a large number but it’s a large number because Intel is the dominant company selling this infringing product.”The patents originated with SigmaTel Inc., which was bought by Freescale Semiconductor Inc. for $110 million in 2008, which in turn was bought by NXP in 2015 in a $12 billion deal. In Freescale’s purchase, SigmaTel’s “intangible assets,” which included a portfolio of hundreds of patents, were valued at $7 million, said Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale in Boston.VLSI brought “unfair and unfounded claims that were created for litigation, and a $3 billion claim that was created for by a paid-for expert,” Lee said in closing arguments, calling the damages demand “objectively unreasonable.”NXP isn’t a party to the case, though in the first trial Lee said that the chipmaker would receive a cut of any damage award. The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation as a matter of corporate policy.During the trial, Intel witnesses highlighted the Santa Clara, California-based company’s long history in developing the chips that power devices that have transformed all aspects of society, and its efforts for the next generation of electronics.Intel has announced billions of dollars in spending on new factories and creating a foundry business to make chips for other companies, part of an aggressive push to regain its manufacturing lead. The move has the support of the Biden administration, which is calling for more U.S.-based chip manufacturing as a result of a global shortage of computer chips caused in part by the pandemic and the world’s reliance on two Asian companies.The patents were the subject of litigation between SigmaTel and Chinese chipmaker Actions Semiconductor Co. in a dispute that settled in 2007. The only other litigation involving these patents are the lawsuits against Intel, Bloomberg Law data show.The case is VLSI Technology LLC. v. Intel Corp., 21-299, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco).(Updates with Intel comment in 6th and 11th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the U.S. housing market heading for a crash? Here’s what the experts say

    Searches for the phrase, 'When is the housing market going to crash?' are up 2,450% over the past month.

  • Bitcoin bears are stalking crypto prices — here’s how low they could go

    Bitcoin is setting up for a near-term downturn that could see it shed a good chunk of its recent gains, even if the longer-term outlook appears healthy for the world's No. 1 crypto.

  • ‘Crypto Dad’ Giancarlo Joins Board of Bitcoin Lender BlockFi

    (Bloomberg) -- Christopher Giancarlo, the former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission who’s known as “Crypto Dad” for his early embrace of digital assets, joined the board of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi.Giancarlo, 61, headed the CFTC when the Chicago Board Options Exchange and CME Group Inc. first offered Bitcoin futures contracts. He gained tens of thousands of followers on Twitter after his February 2018 congressional testimony in which he advocated for a “do no harm” regulatory stance toward blockchain products, the comments that earned him his nickname.“It’s been fascinating to see how the whole ecosystem around crypto is morphing so fast,” Giancarlo said in an interview. There’s a healthy combination of retail and institutional interest in the market for digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, he said. Yet the banks have been slow to embrace the new asset class.“The opportunity for the BlockFis of the world is the traditional lenders haven’t showed up yet, and yet there’s incredible demand” for dollars and other fiat currency to be used to buy crypto, he said. “The future of money and things of value is digital.”Giancarlo joins a range of former regulators and Wall Street executives who have jumped to industry roles, including Ben Lawsky, the former head of the New York State Department of Financial Services who’s on the board of Ripple Labs Inc. Gary Cohn, the former president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., serves on the board of blockchain startup Spring Labs.Read More: Crypto Shadow Banking Explained and Why 12% Yields Are CommonSome of the largest non-bank firms in cryptocurrency, including BitGo, BlockFi, Galaxy Digital and Genesis, are stepping up to meet investor demand for dollars amid a longstanding wariness by banks to lend to individuals or companies associated with Bitcoin and other digital assets. They’re lending to hedge funds that need cash to buy Bitcoin for a trade with minimal risk that has been paying out annualized returns that have recently hit 20% to 40%.BlockFi is a akin to a bank for the virtual-currency realm, paying interest on crypto deposits and making cash loans using those holdings as collateral. It also offers a credit card with Bitcoin rewards, as well as a Bitcoin Trust that gives investors exposure without requiring actual purchases of the digital currency.Giancarlo recalled his time at the CFTC when Cboe and CME Group self-certified the first U.S. Bitcoin futures contracts.“It was not without its controversy,” he said, adding that Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, placed a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal decrying the move and saying words to the effect of, “Don’t let Bitcoin futures come about or the western world will end.” Even Wall Street’s futures group, the Futures Industry Association, was against the idea, he said.While Cboe dropped its Bitcoin contract, CME Group’s has been a success, and the exchange recently added Ether futures.Giancarlo also serves as senior counsel to law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, is on the advisory board of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and acts as an independent director of the American Financial Exchange. He was recently nominated to the board of Nomura Holdings Inc. and is a co-founder of the Digital Dollar Project.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kinder Morgan raises outlook as profit surges on winter storm demand

    A deep freeze that swept parts of the United States last quarter knocked out nearly half of Texas power plants and sent prices for natural gas and electricity to record levels. Kinder Morgan benefited from the shortage as it released gas and sold electricity at prices that were hundreds of times higher than normal for several days.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • Dogecoin army’s campaign to drive crypto to $1 was a bust — so why are the bulls feeling vindicated?

    It was a dollar or bust for the dogecoin community on Wednesday --- and now it seems as if dogecoin fanatics are just left with the bust. However, a failed attempt at producing an epic rally in doge doesn't seem to have deflated the staunchest supporters of the parody coin.

  • Pete Najarian Says Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Apple

    Goldman Sachs has been wrong about Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for a long time, Pete Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." What Happened: Goldman Sachs reiterated its Sell rating and $83 price target after Apple's "Spring Forward" event Tuesday. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained Apple at Overweight and raised her price target to $158 on Wednesday. Related Link: Apple Unveils AirTags, New iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K And More Huberty is looking at services and wearables, Najarian said. "That's where the margins are and where [Apple] continues to grow," he said. People are going to continue upgrading their Apple products, he added. Related Link: Why Analyst Sees AirTags As A B Opportunity For Apple "You've got to listen to Katy" when it comes to Apple, Najarian said, adding Huberty has been right about Apple more than just about any other analyst. "There are a lot of different categories that I think make Apple really interesting going forward," Najarian told CNBC. CNBC's Scott Wapner said he normally provides a counter to arguments on the show, but in the case of Apple, he said he did not have one. "The numbers don't lie," Wapner said. Apple is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on April 28. APPL Price Action: Apple was up 0.23% at $133.42 at last check Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: The recently introduced iPad Pro via Apple.) Latest Ratings for AAPL DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Apple Analyst Is ExcitedApple Car Is 'A Matter Of When, Not If' Says Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    The long-term upward trend in the markets is marked; the S&P 500 is up 51% over the last 12 months, even taking into account some recent slips. For investors, this makes the present a propitious time to seek out low-cost market segments with high return potential. Or in other words, to take the old time advice and buy low to sell high. Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis, in a recent note on small-cap market themes, points out that this segment is attracting investor notice. "We are seeing interest in the size segment and hearing that institutional investors are really interested in adding assets to the size segment. This makes sense to us, as small caps as a percentage of total US equity market exposure is still running well below its 90- year history as investors clamored for large caps, large growth, and the FAANG names. We estimate over $38B has come into small caps over the last five months, the largest inflow since we started tracking the data back to 2006, representing 4.6% of total assets, close to an all-time high. We also estimate about 45% of all flows go towards passive investing, and this drives the performance," DeSanctis wrote. And this brings us to penny stocks, those low-cost equities priced below $5 per share – are a high-stakes opportunity with upsides that frequently approach several hundred percent and a low enough cost of entry to mitigate the attendant risk. These stocks are priced low for a reason, but for those that break out, the rewards are tremendous. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to zero in on only the penny stocks that have received bullish support from the analyst community. We found two that are backed by enough analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. ADMA Biologics (ADMA) We'll start with ADMA Biologics, an end-to-end biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes blood plasma-derived products that can be used to treat infectious disease – and more important, to help prevent such diseases in the first place. ADMA, in 2020, saw the expansion of two products for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI). These products, Asceniv and Bivigam, are both derived from human blood plasma and deliver immune globulin to the patient through intravenous injection. In any business, success is measured in cash. ADMA achieved that, reporting a 44% year-over-year increase in total revenues for 2020, with the top line reaching $42.2 million. This was driven by increased sales of the company’s main intra-venous immune globulin (IVIG) products. Going forward, ADMA recognizes the underlying fact of its products – that they are derived from human blood products, and so are dependent on voluntary donations. The company currently has 7 plasma collection centers in operation, with COVID safeguards in place, and plans to open two more this year. Longer-term expansion plans include opening 10 additional centers by 2024. Currently going for $1.55 apiece, the pros on the Street think that ADMA's share price presents investors with an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Maxim's 5-star analyst, Jason McCarthy, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “Management is executing on its strategy and off the heels of a positive, but COVID-19 impacted year, ADMA is poised for a breakout in 2021. Multiple initiatives should drive revenue and margin acceleration. In particular, ASCENIV’s new J-code and multiple manufacturing initiatives, including the new fill-finish machine and BIVIGAM’s capacity expansion to ~4,400 L, should drive sales and margin acceleration in 2H21," McCarthy opined. The analyst added, "There is valuation disconnect between the company’s plasma collection facilities + sales potential vs. the market cap, in our opinion. Grifols recently acquired 25 US-based plasma centers for ~$370M, valuing each center at ~$15M. ADMA has 7 centers in various stages of development/ approval, and is planning to expand to 10 fully operational by 2024. The company is already on a ~$55M run-rate, with accelerating sales and on pace for potentially ~$250M by 2024. Management is executing, and we believe the intrinsic value of the plasma facilities and approved products already should exceed the company’s market cap." In line with these expectations, McCarthy rates ADMA a Buy, and his $6 price target indicates confidence in a robust 266% growth potential for the coming year. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here) It’s clear from the analyst consensus that McCarthy is no outlier on this stock. ADMA has 4 recent reviews on record, and all are to Buy, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The $7.67 average price target is even more bullish than McCarthy’s, and suggests a one-year upside of 393%. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks) Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) The next stock we’ll look at, Catalyst Biosciences, works in the biopharmaceutical industry, where it researches unmet needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. The company has a protease engineering platform, and its hemostasis development program includes two late-stage clinical tracks. The complement pipeline is still in preclinical development, and includes four separate drug candidates. Catalyst has seen a major milestone back in December last year, when the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for the the company’s most advanced pipeline product, marzeptacog alfa (activated), or MarzAA. The fast track designation will allow Catalyst more opportunities to work hand in hand with the FDA in MarzAA's development and could involve a priority review if it meets its endpoints in studies. MarzAA is a next-gen engineered coagulation Factor VIIa for the treatment of episodic bleeding in hemophilia patients. It is currently entering a Phase 3 trial with plans to enroll 60 subjects. The company anticipates sending its final report to the Data and Safety Monitoring Board in mid-2022. CBIO's strong pipeline has scored it substantial praise from Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren. "In our view, the catalytic power of the company's protease platform continues to be underappreciated due to lack of familiarity. First up in 2021, we look forward to data from the MarzAA Phase III trial, which could support a 2023 approval. The Phase I/II trial in Glanzmann thrombasthenia (1,600+ patients) and other indications will also get underway. For Catalyst's complement-targeting proteases, we expect an observational trial to begin shortly in CFI deficiency, which should provide a bolus of patients to enroll in a Phase I for CB 4332 next year. There is also significant upside potential from expansion of CB 4332 into other indications, and from the rest of the complement franchise which includes CB2782-PEG, a novel anti-C3 protease for dry AMD, and other C4b degraders," Van Buren wrote. With the active development program in mind, the analyst summed up, “Bottom line, we… recommend that investors accumulate shares ahead of the upcoming study initiations and clinical readouts throughout the year.” Those bullish comments back the analyst’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on the stock. His price target, of $15, implies an upside of 229% for the next 12 months. (To watch Van Buren’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think about CBIO's prospects? It turns out that other analysts agree with Van Buren. The stock received 4 Buys in the last three months compared to no Holds or Sells, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. CBIO shares are currently trading at $4.69, and the $18.50 average price target brings the upside potential to 296%. (See CBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.