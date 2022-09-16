U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

Near-Infrared Imaging Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 332.80 Million by 2028, Globally, at 8.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The rising number of surgical procedures performed globally, technological advancements in near-infrared imaging modalities, and advantages of Near-Infrared imaging over conventional visualization methods are critical factors escalating the global Near-Infrared Imaging Market growth.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Near-Infrared Imaging Market” By Product (Devices And Probe/Dye), By Application (Preclinical Imaging, Clinical Imaging, And Medical Imaging), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, And Research Laboratories), and By Geography.

Near-Infrared Imaging Market size was valued at USD 174.11 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 332.80 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7573

Browse in-depth TOC onNear-Infrared Imaging Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Overview

Globally, surgical procedures are rising due to the increasing prevalence and incidence of multiple diseases such as cancer, neurovascular disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases. Surgical cosmetic procedures and trauma cases are also contributing to the rising number of surgical procedures. Near-Infrared imaging is used for intraoperative imaging during various surgical procedures, such as plastic and reconstructive surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, oncology surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, cardiothoracic surgeries, and neurovascular surgeries. Near-Infrared Imaging allows surgeons to assess tissue viability, blood flow, and perfusion during these surgeries.

Near-Infrared imaging is used to establish positive margins that help demarcate cancerous tissues versus normal tissues in cancer surgeries. Therefore, the growing number of surgical procedures is anticipated to push the Near-Infrared Imaging Market. Lengthy approval processes are one of the main restraints for the global Near-Infrared Imaging Market growth. The high increase of other alternative imaging methods, the soaring price of infrared detectors, the higher cost of research and development, and the price factor of infrared sensors further limit the market’s growth rate. The high price of infrared cameras in comparison to other possible substitute technology has limited their widespread acceptance. MWIR and LWIR cameras are typically less expensive than SWIR cameras.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Stryker, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Shimadzu Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer, LI-COR, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Medtronic, Bruker Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec, MIZUHO Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., NOVADAQ Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on their research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Near-Infrared Imaging Market.

  • Near-Infrared Imaging Market, by Product

    • Devices

      • Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems

      • Near-Infrared Fluorescence And Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

    • Probe/Dye

      • Small Organic Molecule-Based

      • Nanoparticle-Based

  • Near-Infrared Imaging Market, by Application

    • Preclinical Imaging

    • Clinical Imaging

    • Medical Imaging

  • Near-Infrared Imaging Market, by End Users

    • Hospitals & Clinics

    • Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

    • Research Laboratories

  • Near-Infrared Imaging Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

    Insurer Allstate Corp. said Thursday it is planning "significant" rate actions in the second half of the year for car insurance as it struggles with inflationary pressures. In a regulatory filing, the company said it implemented rate increases of 14.5% across 8 regions in August, resulting in a premium impact of 3.2%. "We have implemented 72 rate increases averaging approximately 10.3% across 51 locations since the beginning of the year," CFO Jess Merten said in the filing. "Allstate brand imple