Near infrared spectroscopy market: Driving factors, Industry challenges, segmentation, Key vendor analysis, Leading countries, and Market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2023-2027
  • Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

  • Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

  • Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

  • Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

 Near infrared spectroscopy market size & segmentation analysis

The near infrared spectroscopy market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 9.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 387.67 million. The near infrared spectroscopy market is segmented based on product, end-user, and geography.

  • Based on the product, the near infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into benchtop and portable.

  • Based on end-user, the market is segmented into the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, food and beverage industry, and others.

  • Based on geography, the near infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

Near infrared spectroscopy market: Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the near infrared spectroscopy market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China, India, Vietnam, and others (Asia); Brazil, Argentina, and others (Rest of World).

  • North America will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in North America can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing need for NIRS devices for various end-users, such as the agriculture, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and biomedical industries.

  • Consolidation in the food processing industry, coupled with increasing plant sizes, is benefitting large food and beverage companies. Such companies are increasingly using NIRS devices for quality control, wherein researchers use NIRS to determine the molecular components of different samples for use in practical applications. Researchers will further test the use of NIRS devices for newer applications previously unexplored, thereby significantly contributing to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Near infrared spectroscopy market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on near infrared spectroscopy market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The rising food safety concerns are notably driving the market growth. The industry uses NIRS to detect food quality because of advantages such as the high speed of measurement, no requirement of sample preparation, no change in food properties, lack of substance pollution, and low cost. It is mainly used to analyze the fermentation, flavors, and fragrances of food products. The industry also uses NIRS to detect adulteration in food products through food safety surveillance. Therefore, the growing concern for food safety evaluation and control is contributing to the growth of the global NIRS market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of NIRS devices is the major challenge in the market. These devices have advanced embedded components such as polarization interferometers and gray filters for optimum resolution and wavelength accuracy. They can penetrate the surface and physical structure of the object and retrieve information about the inner composition in the form of a spectrum. This facilitates accurate and detailed object identification. The optic accessories and sampling tools for NIR devices help streamline processes by testing and controlling the quality of liquid, solid, and powder materials. Therefore, technological advances in NIRS hardware, integrated with electronic devices such as tablets and smartphones, are increasing the cost of the product, which will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Near infrared spectroscopy market: Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the near infrared spectroscopy market are ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., B & W Tek, Brimrose Corp. of America, Bruker Corp., BUCHI Labortechnik AG, FOSS AS, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Lumex Instruments, Metrohm AG, Ocean Insight, PerkinElmer Inc., Polytec GmbH, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Zeltex LLC, ZEUTEC, and Avantes BV, among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Related Reports:

  • The neurophotonics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.66% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 397.53 million. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is notably driving the neurophotonics market growth, although factors such as unawareness of neurological disorders may impede the market growth.

  • The optogenetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 676.56 million. The ability for treatment of depression is notably driving the optogenetics market growth, although factors such as lack of standardization may impede market growth.

Near infrared spectroscopy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.14%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 387.67 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., B and W Tek, Brimrose Corp. of America, Bruker Corp., BUCHI Labortechnik AG, FOSS AS, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Lumex Instruments, Metrohm AG, Ocean Insight, PerkinElmer Inc., Polytec GmbH, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Zeltex LLC, ZEUTEC, and Avantes BV.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global near infrared spectroscopy market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Benchtop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Pharmaceutical and biomedical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 12.5 Bruker Corp.

  • 12.6 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

  • 12.7 Lumex Instruments

  • 12.8 Metrohm AG

  • 12.9 Ocean Insight

  • 12.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 12.11 Polytec GmbH

  • 12.12 Sartorius AG

  • 12.13 Shimadzu Corp.

  • 12.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 12.15 Viavi Solutions Inc.

  • 12.16 Zeltex LLC

  • 12.17 ZEUTEC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

SOURCE Technavio

