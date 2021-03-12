Nearly $ 16 Billion Growth in Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2020-2024 | Growing Use of Advanced Analytics Tools to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal kit delivery services market is poised to grow by USD 15.93 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the meal kit delivery services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. Grab a Free Sample Report to Know More
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of advanced analytics tools.
The meal kit delivery services market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of a faster lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the meal kit delivery services market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The meal kit delivery services market covers the following areas:
Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Sizing
Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Forecast
Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Analysis
Develop smart strategies for your business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
Companies Mentioned
Albertsons Companies Inc.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc.
Fresh Direct LLC
HelloFresh SE
Mindful Chef Ltd.
Relish Labs LLC
SCA Investments Ltd.
SunBasket Inc.
Three Limes Inc.
Tyson Foods Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Food Emulsifiers Market - Global food emulsifiers market is segmented by application (bakery and confectionery, convenience foods, dairy products, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Food Colors Market - Global food colors market is segmented by product (Natural food colors and Synthetic food colors) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Non-Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Albertsons Companies Inc.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc.
Fresh Direct LLC
HelloFresh SE
Mindful Chef Ltd.
Relish Labs LLC
SCA Investments Ltd.
SunBasket Inc.
Three Limes Inc.
Tyson Foods Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly--16-billion-growth-in-global-meal-kit-delivery-services-market-2020-2024--growing-use-of-advanced-analytics-tools-to-boost-growth--technavio-301244799.html
SOURCE Technavio