Nearly 2/5th of Clear Aligners Demand to be created by Standalone Practices, Reviews Fact.MR

Clear Aligners Market Analysis by Age Outlook (Adults, Teens), by End-use Outlook (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clear aligners market revenues is estimated at nearly US$ 4 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 67.7 Bn.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period due to increased demand for clear aligners in developing countries, especially India and China. This increase is also due to the aesthetics of the aligner system.

Medical factors related to patient need include physical appearance, convenience, and less hassle going to an orthodontist's office. In addition, clear aligners are more convenient because there is no need for metal brackets and wires. Providers also benefit from less equipment maintenance, as clear aligners are removable and easy to clean.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Clear Aligners Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7182

Clear Aligners Market Report Scope

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Historical Data Available for

2017-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia

• Oceania

• MEA

Key Market Segments Covered

• Age

• End-user

• Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Align Technology

• Dentsply Sirona

• Patterson Companies Inc.

• Institute Straumann

• Danaher Corporation

• 3M EPSE

• Argen Corporation

• Henry Schein Inc.

• TP Orthodontics Inc.

Market growth is expected to be fueled by the growing demand by standalone practices owing to the freedom of operation and lesser administrative burden. The market in APAC is projected to remain most lucrative during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Calcifications are not seen to the same extent in aligner patients as those treated with traditional methods. Aligning aligners are also self-contained, meaning that a set of aligners can only perform pre-programmed tooth movements within them. They cannot cause unintended movement, as can happen when maintenance is lacking with fixed appliances.

To learn more about Clear Aligners Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7182

Revenue of Clear Aligners and Demand Outlook for 2022 to 2032

The constant surge in urbanization is propelling the demand for various commodities which is consequently driving the need for logistics. Owing to this, Clear Aligners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% over the coming 10 years.

  • The Clear Aligners market reached a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn in 2021 increased by 28% over the last year. Fact.MR estimates that Clear Aligners revenue will grow 16.3X from 2022 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 68 Bn by 2032.

  • Standalone practices contribute to maximum revenue of US$ 1.7 Bn currently as end users, however, revenue through group practices is expected to grow at the highest rate of 36% CAGR.

  • By age, adults segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 of over 60.0%.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global clear aligners market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 67.7 Bn by 2032.

  • In 2022, North America is projected to contribute more than 36% market revenue.

  • Adults in age segment to account for 65% of the market revenue in 2022

  • Revenue through standalone practices as end- users segment is projected to be reach over US$ 28 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of nearly 30% between 2022 and 2032.

  • The market in Asia Pacific is set to experience a CAGR of 38% during 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape
The key players such as Align Technology, Inc.; Dentsply Sirona; Danaher; Institut Straumann AG; 3M; Henry Schein, Inc.; TP Orthodontics, Inc.; DynaFlex; Great Lakes Dental Technologies; and SCHEU DENTAL GmbH adopt several organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their revenue and market standings.

  • In May 2020, Align Technology, Inc. Expanded Invisalign Treatment Visualization ClinCheck PRO 6.0 and ClinCheck "Inface" in May 2020. They used cloud- based services to offer clients with most beneficial remedy procedures. The corporation is centered on increasing its role and gaining substantial marketplace proportion via numerous acquisition strategies.

  • In March 2019, Henry Schein One, a joint challenge of Henry Schein, Inc., released Dentrix G7 in Canada, that's the upgraded model of the dental exercise control system.

  • In March 2019, the Straumann Group achieved collaboration with Medit, a worldwide company of virtual dentistry solutions. This collaboration will advantage into integration of virtual workflows with Straumann`s open CAD/CAM software.

The impact of COVID-19 on clear aligners was not much seen. Despite the heavy blows to almost all the industries, the clear aligners industry continued to grow positively at a rate of 28% over the last year. The reason for the growth of the industry during the pandemic may be credited to the growing concern of the customers during the pandemic. People took better care of their health, oral health was specially paid attention to by the customers in the past two years.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Purchase a copy of report on Clear Aligners Market at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7182

Market Segments Covered in Clear Aligners Industry Analysis
Age Outlook:

  • Adults

  • Teens

End-use Outlook:

  • Hospitals

  • Standalone Practices

  • Group Practices

  • Others

Key Points Covered in Clear Aligners Industry Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2032)

  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

  • Market Share Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact on Clear Aligners and How to Navigate

  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain –

Syringes Market Insights - Medical device manufacturers are focusing on delivering important surgical equipment such as syringes. Asia has enormous development potential for syringes, with the highest expected growth rate, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chromatography Syringes Market Analysis - Over the next ten years, increased demand for gas chromatography syringes, rising sales of manual chromatography syringes, and the existence of top suppliers of high pressure liquid chromatography syringes are expected to drive market expansion.

Prefilled Syringes Market Forecast - Pre-filled syringes have emerged as one of the fastest-growing options for unit dosage medicine as the pharmaceutical industry investigates innovative and more convenient drug delivery technologies.

Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecast - Discoveries of revolutionary peptide-based medications are projected to influence developing trends in the cancer therapeutics market, with the cancer therapeutics sector is steady in its R&D operations. In the future years, peptide-based drugs are projected to become more widely used in cancer therapeutics.

