Nearly 20 businesses celebrate Columbia opening of The Shops at Sharp End

Boone County Presiding Commissioiner Kip Kendrick, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, The Shops at Sharp End Retail Manager Tanisha Simpson, District CID Director Nickie Davis and Ward 3 Council Member Roy Lovelady prepare to cut the ribbon Thursday on the minority retail business incubator at Fifth and Walnut streets.

A large gathering Wednesday celebrated a new venture in Columbia aimed at growing minority-owned businesses.

The Shops at Sharp End, which had its soft opening in December, had its grand opening this week. Speakers included Sharp End Heritage Committee Co-Chair Barbra Horrell, Mya's Gourmet Popcorn vendor Mya McLain and Central Missouri Community Action Director Darin Preis, who in a follow-up email to the Tribune shared thoughts about the soft and grand openings.

CMCA, Regional Economic Development Inc., Missouri Women's Business Center and the Downtown Community Improvement District oversee the Shops, which is managed by Tanisha Simpson.

"Customers (have) expressed great appreciation for the concept. They like that we are supporting retail entrepreneurs and that we are honoring the legacy of the Sharp End," Preis wrote.

Central Missouri Community Action Director Darin Preis speaks Wednesday at the grand opening of The Shops End, a minority retail business incubator at Fifth and Walnut streets. It is a collaboration of CMCA, Regional Economic Development Inc. Missouri Women's Business Center and the Downtown Community Improvement District.

The Shops at Sharp End had its soft opening Dec. 15 and welcomed a steady stream of customers then. At that point there were 17 vendors. There now are 19 and there is a goal to have 40 vendors. Closing out 2023, there were 200 customers counted in roughly 15 days.

"Many were just looking around but we had quite a few transactions," Preis wrote. "... Public feedback was excellent. The support has been broad and vocal. Our invitation to the grand opening had more than 500 responses of either 'going' or 'interested.'"

Between the soft opening and Wednesday's grand opening, clients received more business coaching and assistance with licensing.

"We stressed the need to overstock participants’ products and it is a good thing. We saw tremendous sales and enthusiasm at the grand opening," Preis wrote.

Now that the Shops officially are open, client training continues as leadership aims to hit the 40 client goal.

Guests gather Wednesday at the grand opening of minority retail business incubator The Shops at Sharp End, at Fifth and Walnut streets. Nearly 20 vendors are featured in the store aimed at growing minority-owned businesses in Columbia and Boone County.

"We are setting up workshops to cover a variety of topics," Preis wrote, noting this includes those on sales taxes, marketing practices, inventory, customer service, accounting and more. "Our participants will continue to grow along with their product lines, so we hope that customers keep coming back to see what is new."

The Shops is focused on honing procedures, workshops, coaching, and participant engagement during its first year of operation, Preis added. The Shops will sponsor TedX Walnut on Feb. 24 with backing from REDI, CMCA, and The District.

Because the purpose of the minority retail business incubator is for participant clients to grow to a point they have an e-commerce presence or brick-and-mortar store, clients will rotate and there are plans for special monthly events and promotions to bring in traffic.

February, as part of Black History Month celebrations, will hold an event on children's literacy. In March, to mark Women's History Month, a Women's Night Out shopping event is planned.

Since The Shops has been in operation for roughly six weeks "it is too early to gauge impact, but the community has been very enthusiastic and supportive," Preis wrote. "Participants see this as a great opportunity to hone their skills and to have a low-cost entry into brick and mortar retail space."

