Nearly $240,000 awarded to Put-In-Bay Township Port Authority for the airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Co-Chair of the House Great Lakes Task Force, announced two awards totaling $239,262 to Put-In-Bay Township Port Authority to enhance the ground circumstances at the Put-In-Bay Airport.

This funding, part of the Fiscal Year 2024 Airport Improvement Grant (AIG), was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Funds earmarked for parking, airfield

"These grants underscore our commitment to advancing transportation infrastructure in our Northwest Ohio communities and beyond," said Kaptur. By investing in the Put-In-Bay Airport parking areas and airfield, we are laying the foundation for sustained economic prosperity and connectivity in our communities. These improvements will not only enhance accessibility and safety for travelers but also bolster economic growth across our region. I am always fighting for more resources for our lake and shore communities including Put-In-Bay and I am thrilled to see these awards come home to our Great Lakes Region and Lake Erie."

Funds going to design phase of project

These awards, allocated through the Department of Transportation (DOT), specifically target the design phase of the project. The first grant funds enhancements to the parking areas that aim to optimize functionality and accommodate the needs of airport travelers and employees. The second award obtains a replacement carrier vehicle with plow attachment to maximize the airport's ability to clear the airfield during adverse weather conditions in the winter months. These investments are critical for maintenance and improvement of transportation networks, fostering economic development, and ensuring the safety and efficiency of our Lake Erie coastal and island communities.

Last year, the Put-In-Bay Airport received a FAA 2023 Airport Terminal Program (AIP) grant of $1.9 Million, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to replace its aging terminal with a modern 2,500-square-foot facility. Representative Kaptur, a key advocate for infrastructure investment, championed this award, emphasizing its transformative impact on the region. These awards, made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), are helping to ensure that American air travel for both passengers and cargo remains safe and efficient, with world class facilities.

These Put-In-Bay projects align with broader efforts to enhance aviation infrastructure across the nation. The IIJA, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is paying dividends for our communities. This is the fifth round of AIP grants funded through the historic legislation. Through targeted investments, the federal government aims to modernize airports, bolster safety measures, and support local economies. These enhancements will contribute to a seamless travel experience for residents and visitors alike.

