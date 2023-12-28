Nearly 30,000 businesses will fail in 2024, economists warn

city of london

Nearly 30,000 businesses will fail next year under the weight of high interest rates, economists have warned, taking corporate insolvencies to their highest level since 2004.

Company insolvencies are predicted to surge by 15pc over the next 12 months, according to a forecast by PwC, as debt pressures take their toll.

Small businesses are most likely to go under, with one in four hotel and catering companies at risk, the new report said.

Businesses in the manufacturing, transport and storage sectors are also under threat.

Barret Kupelian, PwC’s chief economist, said a combination of high interest rates, low economic growth and high energy prices will tip businesses over the edge.

Revisions to official data last week showed that the UK economy shrank by 0.1pc between July and September, triggering fears that the country could already be in a technical recession – defined as two consecutive quarters of falling GDP.

Since December 2021, the Bank of England has raised interest rates from a record low of 0.1pc to a 15-year high of 5.25pc in a bid to tame runaway inflation.

However, PwC’s forecasts show that even as inflation falls, companies will continue to struggle with high borrowing costs.

The prediction of nearly 30,000 insolvencies will far outstrip levels seen during the financial crisis when around 24,000 firms collapsed in 2009.

It will also prove a jump on this year’s figures, as PwC expects 26,000 firms to have been declared insolvent by the end of 2023.

Caroline Sumner, chief executive of R3, the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body, said insolvencies in 2023 were “incredibly high”.

She said: “What we appear to be looking at now is sustained volatility for the foreseeable future, where it’s likely that insolvencies will remain relatively high.”

High interest rates hit businesses in three key ways as they drive up borrowing costs, make it harder to secure new funding, and dampen consumer spending.

There is hope that rates will fall as inflation cools next year but even as consumer sentiment improves, the outlook for small businesses remains bleak.

Story continues

Prices are still far higher than pre-pandemic, and the ongoing squeeze from interest rates will depress spending through next year, Ms Sumner said.

Concerns around corporate insolvencies and ballooning debt have led some economists to warn that a global financial reckoning is looming.

Georges Ugeux, a former vice president for the New York Stock Exchange’s international and research arm and a lecturer in International Banking and Finance at Columbia University School of Law, said the financial system was far too complacent over soaring debts and volatile inflation.

Mr Ugeux said: “I think we are in danger of a serious financial crisis that nobody talks about because of the level of debt of the governments and corporations that have been able to borrow at very cheap rates.”

In the UK, public debt levels rose above 100pc of gross domestic product for the first time since 1961 in May, while in the US, public debt stands at 120pc of GDP.

Mr Ugeux said: “There is no exit strategy. We cannot go forever in the direction we have been going.”

In the UK, higher borrowing costs mean the Treasury is expected to spend £100bn more on interest payments in the next five years than predicted back in March.

The US government now faces annual debt servicing costs of more than $1 trillion (£780bn), according to analysis by Bloomberg.

A quarter of the British government’s debt is also indexed to a measure of inflation, meaning that it rapidly becomes more expensive amid rising consumer prices.

Raphael Gallardo, chief economist at French asset manager Carmignac, warned that the market is “blind” to risks of default because much of corporate borrowing has happened through firms outside the banking system.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.