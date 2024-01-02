Nearly 30 condos could be coming soon to Park Township

PARK TWP. — Following lengthy spirited conversation, the Park Township Planning Commission voted to recommend a housing development that could add 29 condominiums to the area.

The development, Shorewood Lane Condominiums, would be located just south of the intersection of S. Shore Drive and First Avenue. It went before the commission in November, but was rejected as-is after members of the public voiced concern about the loss of trees, the project's density, the location of the driveway and the price point of the units.

The old plan called for 30 units on the three-acre lot — but commissioners said, based on the size of the land, the maximum number of units allowed was 29.

Following lengthy spirited conversation, the Park Township Planning Commission voted to recommend a housing development that could add 29 condominiums to the area.

More: Park Township wants new site plan for condo development

During a presentation to the commission in December, representatives pitched an updated plan with one unit removed and said they'd performed a tree survey of the property to determine which trees could be saved and which would need to be removed.

Representatives said they brought in an arborist to identify the condition of the trees. They learned 90 of the trees on the property were either in poor health or dead.

Developers addressed other concerns by shifting the proposed driveway to the south and adding details about signage for the property.

Some residents still weren't in favor of the development, but the majority of commissioners voted in favor of the plan with conditions.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

"I still feel this isn't the right development, even though it meets all the requirements," said Commissioner Dave Koppenaal, the lone no vote. "It's not the right development for that piece of land in that neighborhood."

The development next moves to the Park Township Board of Trustees, which next meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Nearly 30 condos could be coming soon to Park Township