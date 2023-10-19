Nearly 35K Ford Mustang Mach-E, GTs with extended range batteries recalled for power loss

Ford is now recalling 34,763 all-electric Mustang Mach-E and Mustang GT SUVs with extended-range batteries because of power loss problems, according to company filings this week with federal regulators.

The Dearborn automaker has identified the problem as related to overheating in the high-voltage battery contactors in certain 2021-22 vehicles.

Ford reports no known injuries.

This latest Mach-E recall is one of four recalls related to these model year vehicles and the second related to this issue.

Ford spokeswoman Maria Buczkowski said in a statement to the Detroit Free Press, "To make the repair process easy on customers, we are offering pick-up and delivery, along with loan vehicles while the vehicle is being serviced. Until parts are ready, we ask that affected customers limit repeated back-to-back wide open pedal accelerations and use DC Fast Charging only when necessary, such as on long journeys."

In June 2022, Ford issued a recall affecting 48,924 Mach-E vehicles for a high voltage battery contactor overheating that caused the vehicle to lose drive power and increased the risk of crash.

In Ford's latest chronology report sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford wrote that as of Oct. 4, the company was aware of 107 instances of high voltage contactor overheating that resulted in a loss of "motive power" or power that moves the car, after the initial recall had been completed and 100 of the instances involved Mach-E extended range or GT vehicles.

What appears to be a malfunction is actually a safety protocol, Ford said in its report.

Ford wrote that the service fix for last year's recall involved a dealer update of the secondary on-board diagnostic control module and the battery energy control module software. The updated diagnostic "software monitors contactor temperature and intelligently reduces battery power to prevent further damage to the contactor." The updated energy control software "monitors contactor resistance to identify a damaged contactor and will issue a diagnostic trouble code and reduce vehicle power to prevent further damage."

At the time, Ford's Critical Concern Review Group and Electrical Propulsion Engineering team determined the software updates would address the safety risk associated with loss of motive power. The update monitored contactor resistance, and customers would receive a warning when resistance was high.

In addition to this warning, the software would reduce power to prevent further damage to the contactors and address the risk of loss of motive power. The customer would still be able to accelerate to highway speeds, Ford wrote. And this approach was reviewed by federal safety regulators.

But by mid-August of this year, federal regulators notified Ford that they had begun to assess the effectiveness of the first recall repair because consumers continued to report loss of motive power. Ford then opened an investigation, reviewed field reports and reassessed previous recommendations, Ford wrote.

Based on the new assessment, Mach-E extended range and GT vehicles will receive a replacement bussed electrical center, also referred to as the high voltage battery junction box, Ford wrote.

Here is a sample of consumer comments on the NHTSA site that's monitored by regulators and automakers for potential corrective action:

A Howell, Mich. , driver reported that on Oct. 4, for the second time in two months, the driver received a High Voltage Warning on his 2022 Mustang Mach-E. "This was suppose(d) to have been fixed by a recall completed prior to my build date. I have been driving normal speeds on side streets when this happens."

A Peyton, Colo. driver said the high voltage battery junction box failed on the driver's car at 9,500 miles and, again, on Sept. 20, 2023, at 19,200 miles. "Failure prevents the car from running properly, or at all. The dealership is reporting that Ford has not developed an updated replacement part, and is only replacing with the same part that the vehicle left the factory with."

A Felton, Calif., driver wrote that in February, "We received the stop safely now alert and the vehicle would not start ... leaving myself and daughter stranded at night. This is a known issue and there is a recall software patch available through Ford for the issue. It had been completed prior to this event. The software update Ford offers isn’t sufficient to solve the problem."

The automaker is not recommending additional action on the standard range Mustang Mach-E covered by the previous recall because the standard range vehicle "will see much less power at the contactors and has a much lower probability of latent contactor damage," according to the filing with safety regulators. Ford wrote that its field data shows that the recall remedy addressed the risk of loss of motive power in standard range Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

Recalls ongoing

Ford has been plagued by recalls involving the Mach-E and other Ford and Lincoln vehicles, including all-electric, hybrid and gasoline-powered. The automakers spends the most money on recalls than any competitor, according to federal reporting data.

In 2019, Ford spent $5 billion on recall costs and fixing vehicle launch problems had burned through $1 billion, too. In first quarter 2021, Ford CFO John Lawler touted "real improvement" in warranty costs, which the company "lowered by $400 million" from a year earlier. In the previous three years, he said during an earnings call, Ford saw its warranty expenses increase by more than $2 billion.

On Thursday, the NHSTA site shows Ford with more 2023 recalls than any competitor foreign or domestic, with 46 recalls potentially affecting 4,929,660 vehicles. Second is Chrysler with 38 recalls potentially affecting 2,412,019 vehicles. General Motors and Nissan have 19 recalls potentially affecting 1,932,945 and 1,783,397 vehicles respectively, fewer recalls than either BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Nearly 35,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E, GT SUVs recalled