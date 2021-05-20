Nearly $ 40 Bn growth expected in Agrochemicals Market during 2021-2025 | Increasing Use of Herbicides to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 39.81 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the agrochemicals market to register a CAGR of over 4%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of herbicides will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Agrochemicals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Agrochemicals Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Agrochemicals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the agrochemicals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA.
The report also covers the following areas:
Agrochemicals Market size
Agrochemicals Market trends
Agrochemicals Market industry analysis
The implementation of IPM as a new method of crop protection is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, regulatory laws and obligations on the use of agrochemicals may threaten the growth of the market.
Agrochemicals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist agrochemicals market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the agrochemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the agrochemicals market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agrochemicals market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Cargill Inc.
CF Industries Holdings Inc.
Corteva Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Nissan Chemical Corp.
Nutrien Ltd.
Yara International ASA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
