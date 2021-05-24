Nearly $ 5 Bn growth expected in Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket during 2021-2025 | Growing Demand for Automotive Aftermarket Components to be Major Trend | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 4.97 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive brake components aftermarket to register a CAGR of over 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, First Brands Group, Hyundai Motor Co., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of PARC vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Type
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive brake components aftermarket provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, First Brands Group, Hyundai Motor Co., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket size
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket trends
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket industry analysis
The growing demand for automotive aftermarket components is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high installation costs of advanced brake systems may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake components aftermarket growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive brake components aftermarket size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive brake components aftermarket
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake components aftermarket vendors
