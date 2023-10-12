Nearly 500,000 Little Sleepies baby bibs and blankets recalled due to potential choking hazard

A recalled Sleepyhead Lovey in the star pattern.

Nearly half a million Little Sleepies baby bibs and blankets were recalled Thursday due to a potential choking hazard from a detachable label.

Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs were the only two Little Sleepies products impacted by the 450,000 product recall, according to a notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commision.

Of the Little Sleepies products recalled, an additional 3,000 products were sold in Canada. The products were sold online and in-stores nationwide from February 2021 to September 2023 ranging between $12 and $48, the notice states.

The Sleepyhead Loveys were designed for babies and toddlers to use as a security blanket, while the Bandana Bibs are worn by babies during feedings or drool sessions to protect clothing.

Both products have a care instructional label that can unfasten from the product, posing a choking hazard to young children.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the detachable care label, but the products were recalled as a result of two customer reports sent to the company regarding the Sleepyhead Lovey security blanket.

A recalled Bandana Bib photographed in the banana pattern.

“We have made the decision to undertake a voluntary recall in partnership with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission of all Sleepyhead Lovies & Bandana Bibs purchased between 2/23/2021 through 9/6/2023,” according to a statement from Little Sleepies.

All Sleepyhead Loveys and Banana Bibs should have the tag removed to reduce a potential choking hazard or can be sent back to Little Sleepies for a full refund. No product replacements will be offered.

Affected customers can contact Little Sleepies via email at hello@littlesleepies.com, by phone at (866)-330-3353 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday or visit the Little Sleepies website to read more information on the recall.

Little Sleepies has an online form available for customers interested in getting a refund. It may take up to 12 weeks for the warehouse to process your return after the product arrives back at the warehouse.

