Nearly 58% of Laboratory Information Management Market to be stimulated by Services Segment, Analyzes Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Laboratory Information Management System Market Analysis by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Web-based, Web-Hosted Laboratory Information Management System), by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laboratory Information Management Market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2021 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Bn. Laboratory Information System Market is expected to accumulate US$ 298 Mn absolute $ opportunity through services segment.

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is gaining in popularity due to advancements in R&D labs, particularly in pharmaceutical and biotechnological labs. Other important factors supporting the growth of the market include low implementation costs, effective time management, and compliance with GMP.

In 2021, the services category led the market, accounting for almost 58% of total sales. Large pharmaceutical research labs lack the necessary resources and capabilities to deploy analytics; as a result these services are outsourced. But with the progression of software systems from SaaS to more advanced PaaS, community networks, the software segment is predicted to increase steadily.

Get an Idea about the Offerings of Our Laboratory Information Management System Market Report from this Brochure at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7167

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global Laboratory Information Management Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 1.9 Bn by 2022.

  • In 2022, North America to contribute more than 40% market revenue.

  • Cloud Based applications is estimated to account for 43% of the market revenue in 2022

  • Life Science segment to be over US$ 1 Bn by 2032, growing a CAGR of over 8%

  • The market in APAC is projected to experience a CAGR of 10% across the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Extensive development of the service sector has prompted prominent LIMS providers, particularly in pharmaceutical and biotechnological labs, is projected to garner significant revenue for LIMS in the coming years, comments a Fact.MR analyst.

To learn more about Laboratory Information Management System market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7167

Competitive Landscape
Abbott Laboratories, LabVantage, McKesson Corporation, LabLynx, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH, among others, are some of the key competitors in the market. With the growing demand for mobile health and developments in LIMS, a small number of smaller competitors are projected to enter the market and gain a significant stake.

Some of the recent developments of key Laboratory Information Management System providers are as follows:

  • In August 2021, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI) and LabWare, Inc. announced to extend laboratory services to support rare disease and cell and gene therapy research.

  • In March 2021, LabVantage Solutions, Inc. introduced LabVantage Analytics, that allows customers to effortlessly explore, analyze, and visualize LIMS, enterprise, and external data to get meaningful business insights.

Market Segments Covered in Laboratory Information Management Systems Analysis

  • By Component :

    • Software

    • Services

  • By Deployment Model :

    • On-premise

    • Web-based

    • Web-Hosted

  • By End-User :

    • CROs

    • Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

    • Chemical Industry

    • Food and Beverage & Agriculture Industries

    • Environmental Testing Laboratories

    • Other Industries

Get Customization on this Laboratory Information Management System Market Report for Specific Research Solutions at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7167

Key Points Covered in Laboratory Information Management System Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2032)

  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

  • Market Share Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact on Laboratory Information Management System and How to Navigate

  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the metal magnesium market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Laboratory Information Management System Market Forecast by Component (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-based, Web-based), End-User (Life Sciences, CROs, Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage & Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Other Industries) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East).

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7167

About the Healthcare Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Healthcare team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the chemicals industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Check out more studies related to Healthcare Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Market Outlook of Home Infusion Therapy - Global sales of Home Infusion Therapy in 2021 was held at US$ 31 Bn. With 8.6%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Revenue of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Demand Outlook for 2022 to 2032 - The market value of the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy industry increased at around 8.0% CAGR, wherein, countries such as the U.S., China, Canada, India, and the UK held a significant share in the global market.

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Expected to Gain Traction during the Forecast Period - The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to be the key factor driving the market during the forecast period. Further, the improving diagnostic capabilities for sacroiliac joint disorders and the adoption of new technologies are likely to offer better SI joint fusion systems.

Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Outlook - The market size of non-invasive aesthetic treatments was around US$ 53.3 Bn in 2021, and it is expected to grow with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% for the period of 2022 to 2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


