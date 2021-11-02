U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,631.20
    +17.53 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,066.96
    +153.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,617.66
    +21.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.68
    -2.44 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    -0.76 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.62 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0280 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9090
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,729.45
    +2,593.80 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,556.47
    +57.31 (+3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.28
    -15.34 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Nearly Half of Americans Are Dreading the Holidays as Some Are Still Paying Off Last Year's Holiday Debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New LendingTree Report Finds About a Quarter of Consumers Are Losing Sleep Over Holiday Expenses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's upcoming holiday shopping season is filling nearly half of consumers with dread, according to a LendingTree survey of more than 2,000 Americans.

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)
LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)

The main reasons why involve the anticipated costs of presents and festivities, as well as the pressure to purchase gifts. In fact, stress levels are so high that about a quarter of Americans say they're even losing sleep worrying about how they'll afford holiday spending this year.

Key findings

  • Nearly half (48%) of consumers are dreading the holidays due to the costs associated with them. Specifically, 40% are dreading Christmas and 13% are dreading Thanksgiving.

  • With this year's season looming, 13% of consumers are still paying off last year's holiday bills. The percentage is even higher among parents with young kids, with more than 1 in 5 still grappling with balances from last year's toy haul.

  • Debt expectations are up from last year, too, with 41% of Americans saying it's at least somewhat likely they'll incur holiday shopping debt this year, compared to 31% who said the same last year.

  • Gift-giving pressure is real, as per 40% of Americans who say they feel obligated to purchase gifts for at least one person, most commonly family (23%). Gen Zers and millennials are feeling pressure more than other age groups.

  • The stress level is so high that about a quarter (24%) of consumers say they are losing sleep worrying about how to pay for the holiday season. That jumps to 36% among parents with kids under 18.

  • On average, Americans plan to shell out $792 on gifts this holiday season. Parents with kids under 18 will expect to spend even more, up to $1,105 on average.

"It's definitely normal to dread the holidays because of how costly they are. However, there's no question that for some Americans, this holiday season will be even harder," says Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. "Not only have millions had their financial lives flipped upside down by the pandemic, but this year has introduced a growth in inflation. It's a really bad time to have everything cost more."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/holiday-shopping-sentiments-survey/.

Methodology
LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 2,036 U.S. consumers from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2021. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree

MEDIA CONTACT:
Morgan Lanier
morgan@lendingtreenews.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearly-half-of-americans-are-dreading-the-holidays-as-some-are-still-paying-off-last-years-holiday-debt-301414380.html

SOURCE LendingTree

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Textbook company Chegg crashes after earnings guidance amid enrollment drop

    Shares of online textbook company Chegg are crashing amid declining enrollments at American colleges and universities. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight

    There’s a lot happening in the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency nowadays, and two trends highlighted over the last few days underscore why regulators are trying to get ahead of developments in the sector — even if some think they’re already behind the curve.

  • Down 33% From Its High, Is Twilio Stock a Smart Buy?

    Cloud communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently posted strong third-quarter results, beating Wall Street's consensus on both the top and bottom lines. After that sell-off, shares of Twilio now trade at a 33% discount to their 52-week high. Twilio's software enables developers to embed communications features like text, voice, and video into their own applications.

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • 2 EV Stocks That Are Set to Keep Growing; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about electric cars. It’s an opportune time, as the auto industry is shifting to electrification. While the base technology is hardly new, a combination of factors has recently pushed it back into the limelight. Improvements in battery technology, along with advances in plastics, carbon fiber, and metallurgy, now make possible the production of lighter weight, longer ranged, electric vehicles (EVs), while the political climate has shifted in favor of them and against the gasoline powe

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Fans Might Sit on Their Hands

    After warning about the short-term negative impacts on the business, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) hit the revenue estimate, along with a slight miss on the earnings. This article will look at the current ownership structure, as it might help the investors understand the stock's long-term prospects.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • 1 Stock That Could Report Blowout Earnings

    The online-based real estate broker eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) has been firing on all cylinders this year, growing its revenue by over 157% in the first half of 2021, versus the same period last year. The company has been taking the real estate market by storm recently, growing quarterly revenue from $250 million in Q2 2019 to $1 billion in Q2 2021, helped by its strong agent growth and international expansions -- both of which are facilitated by its virtual presence. In Q2 2021, the company reported 87% agent growth to 58,000 agents.