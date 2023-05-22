Nearly one-third of Americans have a net worth of $0 or less — here’s how to calculate yours and give it a boost

Sure, your net worth probably isn’t in the billions like Elon Musk or Rihanna — but it’s still worth figuring out.

Over half of Americans (51%) don’t know how to calculate their net worth, according to a survey conducted by Qualtrics on behalf of [credit score]](https://moneywise.com/managing-money/credit-score/how-to-get-a-free-credit-score) company Credit Karma, published in April.

Additionally, nearly one-third of Americans (31%) have a net worth of $0 or less — meaning their total liabilities either meet or exceed their assets.

The average person might not earn as much as a CEO or celebrity, but knowing your own net worth can be a helpful tool to improve your financial health.

Here’s how to figure out yours, and get it out of the red.

What is net worth?

Net worth is the value of an individual or company’s assets, minus liabilities. It’s a measure of wealth or financial position, and it can provide an indication of the person or company’s overall financial health.

High-net-worth (HNW) individuals are those who typically have a net worth between $1 million and $30 million. Ultra high net worth (UHNW) refers to those with a very high level of financial wealth, generally a net worth of at least $30 million or more. People with UHNW typically have diverse and extensive asset portfolios, which may include investments, real estate, valuable art collections and other high-value assets.

Different organizations, such as financial institutions or consulting firms, may have their own definitions and criteria for categorizing individuals as HNW or UHNW.

How to calculate your net worth

To calculate your net worth, you subtract your liabilities from your assets.

Assets are all of the things you own that have value, such as savings, investments, your home and vehicles. Don't forget to include any significant pieces of art or jewelry.

Liabilities are your debts, including mortgages, credit card balances and loans of any kind.

Read more: Blackrock’s CEO says art is a ‘serious asset class’ — here’s how you can own a piece of a Pablo Picasso

1. Identify your assets

The first step in calculating your net worth is to take inventory of your assets. Make sure you include everything in your portfolio that has value, including any retirement savings accounts like Roth IRAs or 401(k)s and investments.

You can also include physical items like your car, although you may leave off other things unless they have substantial value like a $5,000 comic book collection, for example.

2. List your liabilities

After sorting out all of your assets, it's time to move on to liabilities.

Start writing down everything you owe money on, from credit card balances to loans. Don't include routine monthly expenses, but do factor in any debt that is currently outstanding.

Example of how to calculate your net worth

Now that you've taken stock of your assets and liabilities, add up each category. Subtract the total liabilities from the total assets and you'll have an estimate of your net worth.

Here's an example: Tom has savings of $25,000, investments of $50,000 and a vehicle worth $10,000. That means he has $85,000 in assets.

He also has a credit card balance of $5,000 and a student loan of $20,000 — liabilities totaling $25,000.

So, Tom's net worth is $85,000 (assets) minus $25,000 (liabilities), which equals $60,000. So, he has a net worth of $60,000.

How to increase your net worth

While younger generations appear to be particularly struggling with their balance sheets — 41% of Gen Z and 38% of millennials reported having a net worth of $0 or less — 21% of folks close to retirement (respondents aged 59 or older) also admitted the same in the Credit Karma survey.

It’s incredibly important to fix your finances and establish a solid nest egg for your golden years, but over a quarter of respondents said they don’t have anything saved for retirement at all.

Calculating your net worth can be the first step toward improving it and your overall financial health. It's all a matter of decreasing your liabilities and increasing your assets.

Start thinking about how to get rid of obligations, such as paying down your debts. If you have a lot of different debt sources, consider taking out a debt consolidation loan with an overall lower interest rate to simplify your payments.

Don’t forget to set money aside for emergency savings, as well. This can help you avoid dragging your net worth down with an unexpected expense.

Finally, search for ways to bolster your assets, such as growing your income in the stock market — you can even get started by investing your spare change.

With files from Doug Whiteman

