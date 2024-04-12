Nearly two dozen general contractors hiring in Charlotte

The construction industry added 39,000 jobs nationwide in March — the most since January 2023 — according to the Associated General Contractors of America’s most recent analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Construction employment in March totaled 8.2 million workers.

Steel company adding jobs in region

“All types of construction firms were hiring in March,” said Ken Simonson, the AGC’s chief economist, in a press release. “But the record number of construction job openings at the end of February indicates contractors would have hired even more workers if they were available to keep pace with demand.”

As part of the CBJ survey for an upcoming list, we asked Charlotte-area general contractors to share their experiences finding qualified employees locally. Of the 33 companies that responded to the poll, 52% answered that hiring is “somewhat difficult” and an additional 15% said “very difficult.” Thirty percent answered “average.” The remaining 3% responded “somewhat easy.”

Are you looking for a job with a Charlotte-area general contractor? Nearly two dozen are hiring in Charlotte. Find a listing of those companies and the positions they have open on CBJ's website here.












